German ministry may have forgotten funds for reunification celebration

Germany's Interior Ministry was reportedly obliged to ask for millions in extra funding after forgetting it was due to stage a massive celebration in 2020. The event will mark 30 years of German reunification.
A celebration marking a key national holiday in Germany has been given emergency funding following an apparent blunder by the country's Interior Ministry, according to the German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Germany's Federal Interior Ministry is tasked with staging a nation-wide celebration in October 2020 to commemorate 30 years of German unity, yet a report in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung claims the Interior Ministry overlooked the date, forcing officials to request €61 million ($68.4 million) for "unplanned expenses" from the country's Finance Ministry.
The modern German state was created in 1990, after the fall of the Berlin wall the year before.
In its request, the Interior Ministry said the need for the funds was to meet "unforeseen needs." Officials subsequently applied for funding after the budget for the current year was set, requesting €30 million for this year and another €31 million for 2020.
The ministry, led by Bavarian conservative Horst Seehofer — a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) — did not reply to a DW request for comment.
Read more: Chancellor Angela Merkel premieres pitch to frustrated voters in Germany's east
Celebrating unity in the public interest
The country's Finance Ministry is only allowed to approve extra-budgetary resources in the case of truly unforeseeable events such as natural disasters or major emergencies.
However, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) — coalition partner to Merkel's CDU/CSU — apparently granted the request.
In its financing plea, the Interior Ministry emphasized the need to organize the 2020 event in a format completely different than previously planned in order to "avoid further fueling existing frustrations and tendencies towards social division."
"The necessity of extra funding is factually undeniable," Interior Ministry Finance Secretary Bettina Hagedorn said in a document cited by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
The lack of a proper celebration could risk "adverse affects on sociopolitical state interests," she added.
Read more: Eastern Germany still lags, three decades after reunification: study
Bridging the east-west divide
The Interior Ministry announced that the celebration will be designed to unite citizens in eastern and western Germany. Seehofer has promised a "serious and honest dialog" on social cohesion and living conditions 30 years on, as well as suggesting the construction of a new center — located in eastern Germany — devoted to the spirit of the 1989 East German peace movement and the furtherance of east-west unity.
A party-planning committee is due to present concrete project proposals by mid-August.
The modern German state was created in 1990, when capitalist West Germany and formerly Soviet-dominated East Germany officially united after decades of division.
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has admitted that 'impatience' is growing in Germany's east ahead of elections in three states. Their premiers have urged Berlin to sustain infrastructure funding begun after reunification. (04.04.2019)
A new study reveals that productivity and wages in the east are 20 percent lower than in the west. The gap is likely to reignite the debate on whether the solidarity tax, to fund projects in the east, should be dropped. (04.03.2019)
Almost 30 years after German reunification, the eastern states continue to play economic catch-up with the west. Lawmakers warn that this convergence is happening too slowly, and locals are feeling the strain. (26.09.2018)
Germany is marking 28 years since the night when the Berlin Wall fell and, looking for freedom, thousands headed west. The anniversary comes as Germany continues to confront the problems of reunification. (09.11.2017)
Nearly three decades after reunification, economic and cultural divisions between eastern and western Germany live on. The former leader of the far-right AfD has told DW the party is using those rifts to its advantage. (18.04.2018)