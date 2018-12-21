How the concept of 'Heimat' was misappropriated in 2018

In Germany this year, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding the concept of "Heimat" — a term that has no true English equivalent, translating both as homeland and home place — in connection with ongoing political tensions surrounding refugees, rising far-right xenophobia, and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer's contentious decision to create a Heimat ministry.

DW discussed the topic with film director Edgar Reitz, the director of a series of films about life in Germany from the 1840s to 2000 titled Heimat.

DW: Through your Heimat film series, you've become a kind of expert on the topic. Do you feel comfortable with the role?

Edgar Reitz: Sometimes I regret having called my films "Heimat." At the time I thought that as a nation we had overcome "that thing" (Editor's note: nationalism, xenophobia, etc.). I could have sworn there wasn't even a threat this could ever happen again.

That's why I thought back in 1984 that is was possible to deal with this topic outside of politics and discuss the concept of Heimat as a basic human feeling and need.

The five Heimat films, shown in 32 episodes, make up altogether 59 hours and 32 minutes — one of the longest series of feature-length films in cinema history

Heimat is something binding in anyone's biography, not only for rational reasons, but also because there are deep emotional bonds created with the landscape, the lifestyle of a people in a certain place and their language.

How did people react to your title at the time and what has changed since?

When Heimat was released in 1984, it was already a hot topic. The question was: Should we already be dealing with this or still wait? The co-producer, public broadcaster WDR, feared calling the project "Heimat" would awaken too many emotions or feelings that we still hoped to overcome.

The fears expressed at the time turned out to be exactly what flared up again. I wouldn't call my film "Heimat" today. There's such a blazing force of misappropriation happening now and a film or an artist cannot defend the term on their own.

'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed A major draw: 'Grün ist die Heide' In the postwar years, the Heimatfilm genre was one of the most successful in Germany. Films like "Grün ist die Heide" ("The Heath Is Green") drew millions to the cinemas. The Germans forgot the sorrows of their lives in the early 1950s by enjoying scenes of natural landscapes and heartbreaking stories. At a subliminal level, these films addressed subjects of flight and displacement.

'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed Roots in silent films German cinema had already built up a strong connection to topics such as home and nature during the silent film era. In the genre known as "mountain films," director Arnold Fanck drew a connection between nature and mysticism. One of his most eager students was Leni Riefenstahl — seen here filming "Das blaue Licht" ("The Blue Light") in 1932.

'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed Box office triumph The 1950s was the high point of the Heimatfilm genre. Producers and directors usually set their stories in a green, mountainous backdrop. Subject matter swung between drama and kitsch. Films like "Försterliesel" ("Forest Liesel") drew in the masses. Later, those who studied film saw in the Heimat genre messages of despair and misery.

'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed New take on Heimat Decades later, directors like Herbert Achternbusch and Werner Herzog helped the Heimatfilm make a comeback. This time, though, Heimat was defined differently. Achternbusch, who originally stemmed from Bavaria and can be seen here (at right) in the film "Bierkampf" ("Beer Chase") made fun of Bavarian ways. This new take on Heimat was satirical and vicious.

'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed Mirror to history Edgar Reitz returned Heimat to its honor in 1984 with his multi-film epic, "Heimat: A Chronicle of Germany." After premiering at the Venice Film Festival, the series gained international success. Reitz told the story of the residents of a village in the hills of the Hunsrück region with a subtlety and attention to detail. In doing so, he held up a mirror to the major events in German history.

'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed Emigration and immigration Reitz was also responsible for the epic series "Die andere Heimat" ("Home from Home: Chronicle of a Vision") released in 2013. The genre took on yet another meaning as the director traced the steps of 19th century German immigrants to Brazil. Emigration and immigration are two sides of the same coin, and this shows how it can be viewed from many different perspectives.

'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed Germany from above The most recent entry in the Heimatfilm genre shows Germany from a bird's-eye view. A documentary film like "Die Elbe von oben" ("The Elbe from Above"), shows Heimat as an abstract concept, looking at it from a distance. The beauty of the landscape is in the foreground, the surface of things dominating perspectives.

'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed Heimat on the range Heimatfilms are not specific to Germany. In the US, they simply have a different name for the genre. The Western tells stories of land grabs and displacement, of new and old Heimat — most often from the perspective of the settlers — as seen here in "The Searchers" in 1956.

'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed Italian view Movies focusing on Heimat have been produced in other nations as well. You could safely classify the works of director Federico Fellini in this genre. In "Amarcord" (1973) and other films, Fellini told stories of cities and provinces, of people and families — stories which could not possibly have been set anywhere else but in Fellini's native Italy.

'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed French idyll The birthplace of cinema has also contributed to the Heimat genre. French movies have long praised the exceptional beauty of a life lived in the countryside, in the typical French provinces. Eating and drinking, life and love — all are celebrated in films like "Les enfants du marais" ("The Children of the Marshland"), which was released in 1999, but set in 1918.

'Heimat' films: How German perspectives on home have changed Ch'tis take over the world French filmmakers have been adept at showing the opposites between the country's rural and city areas. By showcasing these regional differences, they have given a variety of dimensions to the discussion of Heimat. The 2008 movie "Bienvenue chez les Ch'tis" ("Welcome to the Sticks") shows what happens when a public servant from Provence is forced to move to northern France. Author: Jochen Kürten (ct)



How was the term misappropriated?

It is used for exclusion. Heimat did not aim to define ownership, but that's what's happening now. It has been turned into a garden fence ideology. Anyone who enters what is considered "Heimat" is trespassing into a sphere that can't be shared with the people who "own" the space.

And that was never the way I saw it. In all the stories I tell, people were always open. My definition of Heimat was a house with doors that are never closed. My grandmother didn't even have a key to her door.

When really bad people come — there have always been some, whether through wars, or hordes of pillagers attacking the country — no lock on the door could help against them.

This feeling of openness in my grandmother's house also made us feel that anyone could pop in at any moment. And that's also the opening scene of my film series Heimat from 1984.

That is a feeling of a certain togetherness, obviously not necessarily a conflict-free one because home has never been a conflict-free paradise or idyll; it was simply the space where people lived. And every person knew that others also had their own home.

Heimat should never be confused with "nation;" it is not any kind of politically definable space. It is a maternal space; it's not the fatherland but the motherland.

Edgar Reitz in the cutting room back in the 1990s

You further dealt with the topic in 1992 with a second series, Zweite Heimat (literally "The Second Heimat," English title: Heimat 2), in which you follow protagonists moving from rural Hunsrück to Munich. What does a second Heimat mean to you?

What we call the second Heimat refers to the fact that we are not only the product of a family, but of our own mind, where we can feel freedom, where we can stand on our feet and move through the world, enabling us to create a second Heimat. That's where all personal decisions are taken, some more conscious than others. I can't decide who my brother is, but I can choose my friends. Relations established as an adult as well as the choice of a partner are expressions of freedom.

This second Heimat has become way more important to us today than the first one. The first Heimat sinks into the background, making up the mythology of one's own origins. But this can serve an ideology or be misappropriated because it is surrounded by feelings that are dark and difficult to define.

The second Heimat can constantly be redefined. If the political or living conditions in a country become unbearable, as I describe it in my last film (Die andere Heimat, "The other homeland," titled Heimat 3 in English, from 2013), and as it is happening today in thousands of places in the world, people can decide to look for a new place to live. Finding it is not just a rational act. It's not just about having the right living conditions, but also creating new emotional bonds, peace and security.

On their way to Brazil: German emigrants of the 19th century (Heimat 3, 2013)

Heimat is regarded as a term that's difficult to translate in other languages. How did you deal with that?

We obviously faced the problem when came the time to translate the title. When the film series Heimat started traveling around the world, it became clear that there wasn't an equivalent in Romanic languages or English. It exists in Russian and Polish, as well as in Islamic languages. That led to discussions: Why is that the case?

We therefore decided to not translate the title. In all countries we used the German title, Heimat. Which led many people to ask: What does Heimat mean?

Does the concept of Heimat change when one is abroad?

Yes, the Heimat broadens. Someone born in Turkey might not perceive it as a nation but rather as a bond to the village and family. But by living far away, the perception of the land shrinks and at some point the term "Heimat" becomes identical to "nation."

Reitz was honored with a Bavarian order by Horst Seehofer in 2016, but is critical of the politician's Heimat ministry

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer also created the Heimat ministry this year. How did you react?

I was scared (laughs). I do not think such a term, when used by politicians, really helps. So if, for example, the CSU (Seehofer's party, the Christian Social Union in Bavaria, forming a common faction with Angela Merkel's CDU) interprets Heimat as upgrading technology in rural regions and connecting them to the international flow of consumption — it is actually destroying the term or at least making it hollow. I'm against using the term Heimat for this ministry. It trivializes the term in such a ridiculous way that I say: I would rather have no Heimat, than to be under the Horst Seehofer.

