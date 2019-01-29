German military rejects dozens of candidates over extremist links

The German army has turned down 63 applicants over the past two years after they failed security checks. Islamists, far-right, alt-left supporters and ex-offenders were all excluded.
Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, have rejected 63 candidates over the past two years due to their apparent links to extremism, the Funke Media Group reported on Sunday.
Funke's newspapers cited a response from the Defense Ministry to a parliamentary inquiry from left-wing parties.
It revealed that the applicants included 21 neo-Nazis and so-called Reichsbürger (Reich citizens), 12 Islamists, two left-wing extremists and several people convicted in the past of violent offenses.
Reichsbürger members reject the authority of the German state and refuse to pay taxes, fines and social security contributions.
Read more: German court backs Bundeswehr decision to dismiss far-right janitor
Additional scrutiny was put on two other applicants over their membership of the Identitarian Movement — also classified as a right-wing extremist group.
The report revealed that 43,775 new recruits were checked by the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) between July 2017 and June 2019. The applications of 1,173 men and women were subsequently looked at more closely.
Far-right terror plot foiled
The increased security measures followed what authorities believe was a neo-Nazi terrorist plot within the Bundeswehr to assassinate senior government figures and lay the blame for the murders on asylum seekers.
Read more: German military lacks equipment and recruits, says damning report
Military authorities said they wanted to prevent extremists from receiving weapons-training in the army that could later be used to carry out individual acts of violence at home or abroad.
The Left Party parliamentarian Ulla Jelpke welcomed the additional scrutiny but questioned why long-serving soldiers were not subject to the same checks.
Read more: End of a 'secret' German military mission in Cameroon
The German military has been rocked by several other scandals involving enlistees' links to right-wing extremist groups that almost forced the resignation of then-Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (now president-elect of the European Commission).
In April 2017, the army admitted it was investigating 275 suspected cases of right-wing extremism within its ranks.
A month later, an inspection of all military barracks was ordered after Nazi-era memorabilia were discovered in two garrisons.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The German Bundeswehr is still underequipped, understaffed and overly bureaucratic, a new parliamentary report has revealed. Opposition politicians also say it is ignoring its problem with far-right extremism. (29.01.2019)
Following recent revelations of far-right extremists within its ranks, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has moved to ensure that the Bundeswehr fighting forces distance themselves from their tainted past. (28.03.2018)
Germany's domestic intelligence service has classified the Identitarian Movement as a far-right threat. What's behind the group's ideology? (13.07.2019)
The size of a radical movement that rejects the legitimacy of the modern German state has grown to 19,000. Authorities have stepped up efforts to crack down on the far-right extremists, some of whom are armed. (27.10.2018)
The announcement that Germany has ended its military mission in Cameroon came as a surprise to many who were unaware of the presence of German soldiers in the conflict-torn African country. (17.07.2019)
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has announced plans to improve "political education" in the army following revelations about a spectacular far-right terrorist plot. Opposition politicians are not satisfied. (10.05.2017)
Investigators have uncovered a display of helmets dating back to the Wehrmacht at a barracks in the town of Donaueschingen. The discovery adds another dark twist to the Bundeswehr's probe into far-right sympathizers. (07.05.2017)