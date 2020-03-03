 German military laptop with classified data sold on Ebay | News | DW | 16.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German military laptop with classified data sold on Ebay

Security researchers bought a Bundeswehr laptop for just €90. Inside were classified documents on a mobile missile system used by the German armed forces.

A Bundeswehr laptop containing classified documents from the LeFlaSys Ozelot system

German security researchers discovered easily accessible, classified military information on a laptop sold on eBay.

Security specialists from G Data, based in the western city of Bochum, bought a used Bundeswehr laptop for €90 ($100).

On the computer were a series of documents, including instructions on how to destroy the LeFlaSys Ozelot air defence system.

The LeFlaSys Ozelot is a mobile air defense missile system first deployed in 2001 and still in use today. The surface-to-air system is used to quickly react against air threats, protecting command centers and troops on the move.

The files were marked "VS-Nur für den Dienstgebrauch" — the lowest level of secret classification.

Read more: Prosecutors probe how Airbus got classified Bundeswehr files

Unsecured system

G Data security expert Tim Berghoff told DW the rugged, splash-proof computer weighed 5 kilograms (11 pounds) and was designed for field use. Berghoff said the device was probably made in the early 2000s and still ran well.

"The notebook PC we acquired contains extensive technical information on the LeFlaSys system, including step-by-step instructions for operation as well as maintenance. Information on how to operate the target acquisition system, as well as the weapons platform itself, can be found on there, and, of course, instructions on how to destroy the entire system to prevent its use by enemy forces," Berghoff told DW.

He and Alexandra Stehr, a developer in G Data's threat analysis team, created a bit-by-bit copy of the hard drive.

"It was easy to access the information. The Windows login required no password. The login for the program that contained the documentation of the weapons system was protected with a very easy-to-guess password. From then on, you could freely browse through the documentation."

The device was sold by a recycling firm from Bingen.

Read more: German Defense Ministry 'illegally' wiped phone data of Ursula von der Leyen

  • Afghanistan Angela Merkel besucht ISAF Soldaten in Kunduz (Getty Images/V. Wieker)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Faulty tanks and grounded helicopters — today in the German military

    Frustrated soldiers and a defense system struggling to repair its way into a fully functioning military. And a new defense minister who will have to regain confidence from army representatives.

  • Mechaniker arbeiten auf dem Fliegerhorst in Kiel-Holtenau (Schleswig-Holstein) an defekten Marine-Hubschraubern vom Typ Sea King. (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Defective helicopters

    Ageing helicopters have proved a big hurdle for the German military. The Bundeswehr has grounded all its 53 Tiger helicopters, after engineers said technical faults needed attention. Defense services were also forced to recall 22 Sea Lynx anti-submarine helicopters in 2014, confirming newspaper reports of malfunction.

  • Ein Eurofighter der Bundeswehr hebt ab (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Manufacturing fault

    The Eurofighter is the German military's most modern fighter jet. As a result of a manufacturing error, only four of the 128 planes were in action in 2018. A pilot was killed in June 2019 when two Eurofighters collided in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, prompting fresh calls for further restrictions on the plane's use.

  • Bundeswehrmitarbeiter warten Jagdflugzeuge des Typs Tornado (Foto: dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Let's replace it... as soon as we make a decision

    Tornado fighters have been flying for over 40 years. CDU plans to replace the ageing planes were thrown into question by the center-left SPD in February 2019. But some officials claim flying the Tornado after 2030 could cost Germany around €8 billion ($9 billion) in repair costs.

  • Ein Bundeswehrsoldat repariert einen Panzer vom Typ Marder (Foto: getty)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Not making any tracks

    New Puma tanks for the German military came into use in 2018. Only 27 of the 71 Pumas were immediately ready for deployment — which prompted a fresh backlash against then Defense Secretary Ursula von der Leyen.

  • Eine Korvette vom Typ K130 liegt vor der Werft Fr. Lürssen in Lemwerder (Foto:dpa)

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Glitches at sea

    New F125 frigates — but they are't ready yet. German plans to replace the old frigates stalled in 2018, due to there not being enough spare parts to make them seaworthy. Officials also said Germany would have to soon stop signing up to NATO and UN missions in the same year — the country just did not have enough ships spare.

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German defense minister

    Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

    Headache for AKK?

    She has not been in the job long, but Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has inherited a huge problem. Old equipment being grounded is now a regular and pressing occurrence. Former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen signed a deal to develop a "Future Combat Air System" in June — which is scheduled to replace Germany's air force by 2040.

    Author: Sven Pöhle / db


Data should have been destroyed

The Defense Ministry told German news magazine Der Spiegel, who first reported on the case, that the recycling firm was responsible for destroying the data.

"The old computers used for LeFlaSys have all been decommissioned and sent for recycling with orders to erase or render existing storage media unusable," a spokeswoman told the news magazine.

"It can be assumed that an error occurred during the recycling of the computer in question."

It said the information recovered was not a serious data breach and did not give potential enemies critical information.

The military is legally obligated to destroy all data before selling IT equipment.

In 2019, a forest ranger from Upper Bavaria found classified instructions for the Mars mobile rocket artillery when he bought four laptops from an auction run by federal authorities.

Watch video 42:36

Germany's Role in NATO and the World

DW recommends

Bundeswehr commissioner calls for 'Ikea' approach to army's procurement woes

The parliamentary commissioner for Germany's army wants to mimic the furniture giant's "choose, pay, and take away" model when buying gear. The Bundeswehr has long suffered "massive" equipment and personnel shortages. (28.01.2020)  

Germany: Bundeswehr grounds 'Tiger' helicopters due to technical faults

The German military has suspended all flights involving the aircraft. The grounding comes on the heels of two fatal incidents involving faulty German military aircraft in the past two months. (08.08.2019)  

Who needs privacy anyway?

We hear the words data breach, and we gasp in horror. Then we go on as before. There are so many leaks, it's hard to care. Is there any use protecting personal data? Perhaps the post-privacy movement had a point. (20.04.2018)  

German Air Force short on pilots, not planes

Germany's military has long struggled with a shortage of functioning equipment. At the Laage Air Base near Rostock, however, it's not the planes that are hard to come by, but the pilots, as DW's Volker Witting reports. (04.09.2019)  

Germany: 14 Bundeswehr members deemed extremist

Germany's military intelligence service has been investigating hundreds of Bundeswehr soldiers suspected of harboring right-wing extremist leanings. A new report seen by German media shows what they've discovered. (03.03.2020)  

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment

Germany's military faces almost daily reports on new problems with its hardware: planes and helicopters on the ground, tanks and ships not operational. The list goes on. (01.10.2014)  

Related content

Bundeswehrsoldat

Germany: 14 Bundeswehr members deemed extremist 03.03.2020

Germany's military intelligence service has been investigating hundreds of Bundeswehr soldiers suspected of harboring right-wing extremist leanings. A new report seen by German media shows what they've discovered.

Von Bundeswehr bombardierter Tanklastzug in Kundus, Afghanistan

Afghan father demands Kunduz airstrike justice before Europe's human rights court 26.02.2020

A NATO airstrike that killed scores of Afghan civilians in 2009 has gone before the European Court of Human Rights. The plaintiff, who lost two sons, challenges Germany's refusal to prosecute a German commander.

Symbolbild WhatsApp

WhatsApp security flaw: Over 60,000 groups still accessible online 26.02.2020

​​​​​​​A DW exclusive investigation shows thousands of links to private WhatsApp groups can still be easily found online, despite public outrage which led the company to change its stance and remove them from Google.

Advertisement