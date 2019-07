German military helicopter crash kills pilot

A military helicopter crashed near the northern city of Hanover, the German armed forces said on Monday.

The Bunderwehr confirmed that one of the pilots was killed while the other is in the hospital. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the crash.

The military vehicle — a twin-engine light EC 135 — belonged to the Bundeswehr's central helicopter training center, which is located roughly 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from where it went down.

Emergency services, including firefighters, were deployed to the scene, police in Hameln said in a tweet.

The armed forces have been plagued by aging hardware, prompting calls for more funding to modernize its equipment. Some politicians have even called for an end to military exercises in the country.

This isn't the first deadly accident to hit the Bundeswehr this year. Last week, two Eurofighters collided in midair, killing one of the pilots.

Eurofighter crash leads to calls to end military exercises

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Manufacturing fault The Eurofighter is the German military's most modern fighter jet. As a result of a manufacturing error, the 16-meter-long plane's flight hours have been cut from 3,000 to 1,500. The Defense Ministry says the manufacturing error has no consequences for the Eurofighter's deployment.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Very advanced … in years Tornado fighters have been flying for 40 years. Currently, only 38 of Germany's 89 fighters are operational. The Transall C-160 planes suffer from a similar fate: only 25 of the existing 57 transport planes, developed in the 1960s, are combat ready. The Transall's successor Airbus A400M has been delayed for years.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Defective helicopters The Bundeswehr's fleet of helicopters is also hard-hit. Only ten of the 31 modern Tiger combat helicopters are operational, and only four of 22 Sea Lynx anti-submarine helicopters are airworthy. The NH90 and CH53 transport copters have similar deficiency rates.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Not making any tracks Only 70 of the 189 Boxer transport tanks are currently available for training or operation purposes. In case of an emergency, the Bundeswehr could deploy about half of the 406 Marder armored personnel carriers. The track vehicle was launched in 1971.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Glitches at sea In December 2001, the Bundeswehr decided to purchase five K130 corvettes, scheduled to be operational in 2007. Faulty gear drives, air conditioning and software were to blame for a lengthy delay. Even after the warships were launched, only two were immediately operational.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Consequences for von der Leyen? The defense equipment issue is the first major crisis Ursula von der Leyen faces since taking over the defense portfolio at the end of 2013. Her predecessors are to blame, however, for cutting costs for spare parts. Von der Leyen refers to a "phase of drastic change" in the airplane sector and "shortages" due to repairs. Author: Sven Pöhle / db



