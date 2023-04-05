  1. Skip to content
A worker wearing a visor and protective clothing at ThyssenKrupp Steelworks in Duisburg, Germany
The steel and metalworkers represented by IGM are at the heart of Germany's economic prosperity Image: Roland Weihrauch/dpa/picture alliance
German IGM metalworkers' union pushes 4-day week

52 minutes ago

IG Metall is calling for a shortened week at full salary, arguing it would improve laborers' lives and make the industry more attractive to young workers.

Germany's IG Metall (IGM), Europe's largest industrial union, is calling for a four-day work week at their current salary rather than a pay raise for the country's metalworkers ahead of collective bargaining negotiations this November.

"We want to achieve real relief for workers without having them earn less because of it," said IGM North Rhine-Westphalia district leader Knut Giesler ahead of collective bargaining negotiations that will affect metal and steelworkers in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Hesse and Bremen.

Giesler argued the shorter week would greatly improve workers' health and quality of life while at the same time making the industry more attractive to younger workers and combatting expected job losses in the shift toward producing so-called green steel.

Speaking to the Westdeutsche Allgemeine newspaper on Wednesday, Giesler said German industry desperately needs new workers as it transitions from coal to hydrogen-fired production in an effort to decarbonize.

The plan he outlined to the paper calls for the introduction of a four-day, 32-hour work week at full pay. This would be a reduction from the current 35-hour week.  

The change would likely require a long phase-in period, said Giesler.

An early morning view of ThyssenKrupp Steelworks in Duisburg, Germany
November's talks will affect workers at manufacturing sites across several German states Image: Rupert Oberhäuser/picture alliance

What difference might a four-day week make?

A recent six-month-long UK study conducted among 3,000 employees at 60 UK companies said it found a four-day work week more productive than the traditional five-day week for most staff and businesses.

The study found the small reduction in hours worked was not only beneficial to employees but to companies as well.

A labor force that was more well rested and far-happier and healthier when starting their week, the study found, meant that productivity was in no way diminished, hiring increased, absenteeism dropped and profits soared. 

The study was carried out by the London non-profit 4 Day Week Global, Autonomy think tank, the University of Cambridge, and Boston College in the US.

Moreover, analysts said they saw significant increases in employees' physical and mental health and their overall satisfaction with life and work — showing that stress, burnout, fatigue and sleep deprivation all decreased as a result of the change.

Metalworkers inspect a press at a Porsche factory in Schwarzenberg, Germany
Job cuts have gone hand in hand with profits of late, IGM says the shorter week could bring balanceImage: Jan Woitas/dpa/picture alliance

Profits booming across German manufacturing industry

Germany, Europe's largest economy, is home to a wide range of jobs tied to metalworking — from foundries to electronics and cars to arms manufacturing.

Profit margins for carmakers Mercedes and BMW, and electronics firms Siemens and Bosch were all estimated between 12-15% in 2022, with automobile giant Volkswagen looking at an 8% increase.

Germany also happens to be the world's fifth-largest arms exporter, and its numerous submarine, tank and missile makers have seen record profits of late, too.

Rheinmetall, ThyssenKrupp, KMW and MBDA all saw increased revenues in the billions as orders for new materiel soared in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing rush of European and NATO security concerns.

Who profits from the global arms trade?

js/msh (dpa, Reuters)

SIPRI 2022 global arms sales report

www.sipri.org
Poland's President Andrzej Duda welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in Poland for 'broad talks'

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
