Meet the Germans

German homes and how the Germans live

From cake forks to tiny homes and BYO kitchens — join Meet the Germans host Rachel Stewart for a snoop around a typical German home.

Watch video 04:28

What sets German homes apart? That's what Rachel want to find out for this week's Meet the Germans — so come on in and make yourself comfortable. 

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans — from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram. 

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans. 

