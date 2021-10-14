German homes and how the Germans live

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
From cake forks to tiny homes and BYO kitchens — join Meet the Germans host Rachel Stewart for a snoop around a typical German home.
What sets German homes apart? That's what Rachel want to find out for this week's Meet the Germans — so come on in and make yourself comfortable.
Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans — from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles.
