German FM Maas calls for EU migrant redistribution 'coalition'

Germany should promote a "coalition of the willing" among European Union countries that are prepared to accept refugees saved in the Mediterranean Sea, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Saturday.

"We must now move forward with those member states that are ready to receive refugees — all others remain invited to participate," he told the RND media group.

Germany would be willing to make a substantial contribution to the alliance and accept a set share of refugees as part of a "binding" redistribution system, he added.

Maas, a Social Democrat, said that disputes between EU countries about redistributing refugees "must no longer" impede an agreement on saving migrants from drowning in the Mediterranean.

"This blockade must finally come to an end," he said.

EU ministers are scheduled to discuss efforts to save migrants at a meeting next week. Maas said he expected "a decisive step" forward in the discussion.

Unpopular measures

Rescue missions in the Mediterranean have sparked tensions between Italy and other EU countries in recent months.

Hard-line Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini hasrepeatedly refused to allow charity ships that have rescued migrants from docking at Italian ports.

Other EU countries, such as Poland and Hungary, have in recent years refused German-led efforts to introduce an EU-wide system for redistributing refugees who have entered the EU's borders.

More than 420 migrants have died trying to enter Europe from North Africa since the beginning of 2019, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

amp/tj (dpa, epd)

