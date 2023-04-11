German firefighters free 'uncooperative' squirrel in manhole

Firefighters in the German city of Dortmund say the squirrel may be the the same one they rescued four years ago.

A Dortmund fire crew came up against a wild challenge when a female passer-by spotted a distressed red squirrel in a tight situation.

The woman called in the emergency services after her attempts to free the creature from a manhole cover hole proved futile.

What the fire department said

The squirrel had become so distraught in its predicament that it tried to bite its would-be savior, the fire department said in a statement .

"The rescuer quickly realized that further help was needed," it went on. "She covered the animal with a scarf so that it could calm down and called the fire department for help."

The crew of the alarmed fire engine lifted the manhole cover and carefully tried to free the frightened animal from the hole.

"However, this turned out to be quite complicated, as the squirrel was uncooperative," the department said.

"In the end, however, the firefighters succeeded in freeing the animal. It was unharmed and disappeared directly into the next tree."

The same squirrel?

It's not the first experience that Dortmund's firefighters have had of rescuing stricken squirrels from manhole covers.

In 2019, they were also called out to a similar case. At that time, a veterinary team was called in to sedate the squirrel and treat it for light injuries.

"Whether it was the same squirrel that had to be freed from the same situation four years ago could not be clarified," the fire department said on Monday.

In February 2019, firefighters in the German town of Bensheim freed a portly sewer rat from the same predicament. The rat had a little too much "winter fat" and was stuck as well in a manhole cover, but was able to be pushed through.

Edited by: Elizabeth Schumacher