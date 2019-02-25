German rescuers hailed as heroes after freeing fat rat from manhole

The story of one town's efforts to save a rat has warmed the hearts of animal lovers across Germany.
A male sewer rat described as having too much "Winterspeck" — which literally translates to "winter bacon" or "winter fat" — found himself in a tricky situation over the weekend.
The rat attempted to crawl out of a manhole cover in the German town of Bensheim on Sunday, but got lodged in one of the holes.
"The rat had quite a lot of winter fat and got stuck on its hips — nothing was going forward and nothing back," animal rescuer Michael Sehr told news agency DPA on Monday.
Animal rescuers with the "Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar" made an unsuccessful attempt to free the distressed rodent, but ended up calling for backup from the local volunteer fire department in Auerbach, located some 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Mannheim.
The team of around eight firefighters managed to lift up the heavy manhole cover and the rescuers were able to safely push the rat through the hole.
"The animal was subsequently released again into the wild. The fire department's operation was completed after a good 25 minutes," the Auerbach fire department said in a statement.
Read more: Baby squirrel chases man so relentlessly he calls police
Pushback over rat extermination programs
The animal rescue group "Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar" posted pictures of the rescue on Facebook, prompting thousands of reactions on the social media platform and hundreds of comments.
Many praised the actions of the rescuers and fire department, with one user writing: "I think its great — every creature deserves to be helped."
Other Facebook users pointed out that the move to save the rat seems to run contrary to efforts in other German cities to exterminate the rodents. The western German city of Dortmund has started a campaign to reduce its rat population by placing poisoned bait in the sewers.
Animal rescuer Michael Sehr told news agency DPA that he didn't see a contradiction with saving the rat in Bensheim.
"Even animals that are hated by many people deserve respect," he said.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
-
How hedgehogs, birds and mice survive in frigid winters
How do you not have cold feet?
The tiny legs of birds — like those of the greenfinch — are hardly two millimeters in diameter. How can they flit around in the snow all day, at the most unpleasantly low temperatures, when our thick fingers and toes already start hurting at temperatures just below freezing?
-
How hedgehogs, birds and mice survive in frigid winters
Built-in frost protection
Birds have veins built in the form of heat exchangers. That protects the feet from freezing even when walking on ice. Through a finely arranged mesh of blood vessels called rete tibiotarsale, blood flowing from the body into the feet transfers warmth to the blood flowing back into the body. This way, the blood in the feed is colder, but the body doesn't lose much heat.
-
How hedgehogs, birds and mice survive in frigid winters
Birds with an off-switch
Just like in a building, this heat recovery system can be turned off in warmer temperatures. Then the feet fulfill the function of emitting surplus heat, since birds cannot sweat because of their feathers. In winter it's essential for them to find enough food to keep up their body's energy supplies. As long as there's not too much snow, they will find something to eat.
-
How hedgehogs, birds and mice survive in frigid winters
An energy bomb for tiny vocalists
When there is too much snow, humans can help out. Blue tit and robin are devouring their special meal made up of seeds and grains held together by fat. There's a lot of energy in this! Another reason birds don't get too cold: their fluffy feather dress. It protects them just as well as a down jacket does us humans.
-
How hedgehogs, birds and mice survive in frigid winters
Preferring icy waters
His feather dress includes an outer protective shield of coverts and fine down underneath, creating a thick air cushion. The Kingfisher can not only move through air, but even through icy waters. Running streams that do not freeze in winter are his hunting grounds. But finding open water that also holds enough small fish can be difficult for the beautiful bird.
-
How hedgehogs, birds and mice survive in frigid winters
Hiding out in a pile of leaves
Hedgehogs eat a lot in the fall to — hopefully — build up enough fat reserves before winter. Their best place to hibernate is a big pile of old leaves that will keep the ice out. If snow falls on top of it, even better! That will offer additional insulation. If you find weak or sick hedgehogs in winter, contact your local animal shelter. And before you burn piles of leaves, check for hedgehogs!
-
How hedgehogs, birds and mice survive in frigid winters
Hard to find in the winter
The dormouse goes underground in the winter. It will dig up to one meter deep into the soil. During hibernation, he lives off his body fat reserves, which he accumulated over the summer. To use as little energy as possible, the dormouse can reduce its pulse from the usual 300 to five beats per minute. His body temperature drops down to roughly five degrees Celsius.
-
How hedgehogs, birds and mice survive in frigid winters
Home, sweet compost heap
Mice like to stick close to humans - like living inside a compost heap. Temperatures there usually stay above freezing. Another advantage: There will be enough food to go around. In winter, even carrot peels are better than nothing.
-
How hedgehogs, birds and mice survive in frigid winters
Cuddling to stay warm
Bats are hibernating in frost-free caves, basements and attics. There they form colonies, keeping each other warm. They reduce their body temperatures so it's just slightly higher than that of their surroundings. Mating takes place in the winter quarters, but the actual fertilization in the body only happens when it gets warm again. By the time the young ones are born, it can be summer again.
-
How hedgehogs, birds and mice survive in frigid winters
Do not disturb
Large mammals like deer or wild boar that don't hibernate have to find enough food to survive the winter. That means they have to save energy and should not move too much. Disturbances can be dangerous for them. If you see them on a walk through the forest, stay away and keep your dog out of reach as well.
-
How hedgehogs, birds and mice survive in frigid winters
Don't move
Those two frogs are sitting on freshly fallen snow — but they won't stay there long. Usually reptiles and amphibians will seek protection in the underwood or little caves and crevices. There they hibernate with very low body temperatures.
-
How hedgehogs, birds and mice survive in frigid winters
Not the time of year for most insects
Most insects will retreat and hide in tiny holes in wood, hay or in rocky areas. Mosquitos are probably an exception. Their eggs can survive underneath frozen water. Even in the middle of frigid winter, some mosquitos can be found buzzing around. Where there are human settlements, there will always be some puddle of water where the insects can lay their eggs.
Author: Fabian Schmidt