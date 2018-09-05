  1. Skip to content
Is there more to German style than socks and sandals?

Rachel Stewart
5 hours ago

Meet the Germans presenter Rachel Stewart investigates Germany's sartorial habits — from the street to the catwalk.

https://p.dw.com/p/3QCjL

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer, she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks, she explores a new topic — from saunas to asparagus , to the ins and outs of German small talk.

This week, she's taking a peek into the German closet. What defines German style? Where do these fashion quirks come from? And which German city goes entirely against the grain?

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

