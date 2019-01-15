Visit the new DW website

Berlin Fashion Week

Taking place twice yearly, in January and July, Berlin Fashion Week showcases ready-to-wear styles in both fashion shows and an industry fair.

Berlin Fashion Week was launched in 2007. Mercedes-Benz has been the major sponsor of the regular fashion event. It is known for featuring young, up-and-coming designers - often those based in Berlin - and for promoting environmentally friendly styles. Bigger names like Michael Michalsky and Wolfgang Joop have been regulars at the Fashion Week, along with prominent newcomers like Lala Berlin and Kaviar Gauche.

Fashion in Berlin gains from diversity 15.01.2019

Long a mecca for the creative-minded, Berlin has been inspiring fashion trends for centuries. A look at several designers from around the world who now call the German capital home.
Designer Dawid Tomaszewski 04.02.2017

Polish-born Dawid Tomaszewski studied under Vivienne Westwood and is fixture of German fashion. He's inspired by art and architecture and is a go-to designer for German celebrities.

Berlin 24/7: Fashion 4.0 made in Berlin 22.01.2017

The Berlin fashion scene hasn't seen much international success - yet. DW columnist Gero Schliess says there more potential to be tapped into - if the fashion and start-up scenes start collaborating.

Why Berlin is a tough city for a fashion designer 18.01.2017

Antonia Goy is presenting her first solo show at Berlin Fashion Week, though her label was founded 10 years ago. She and her partner explain how German retailers could improve and what's missing for designers in Berlin.
German 'Vogue' boss on how Berlin can become a fashion hub 17.01.2017

There is no "Berlin style," claims Christiane Arp, the editor-in-chief of "Vogue" Germany, ahead of Berlin Fashion Week. She also told DW why German designers should trust their strengths and not look to Paris.
Berlin Fashion Week opens with stripes 28.06.2016

As Berlin opens its summer Fashion Week, fans of streetwear celebrated the news that the cult fair Bread & Butter would be relaunched in September.
Berlin Fashion Week in pictures 28.06.2016

The summer Berlin Fashion Week runs from June 28 through July 1 and showcases trends for 2017. Discover what the first designers on the program have to offer.
London Fashion Week benefits from German craftsmanship 22.02.2016

German design is recognized the world over for its outstanding quality and finesse. But when it comes to fashion, Germans seem to pull strings in the background. Sertan Sanderson reports from London Fashion Week.
New showing concepts lend warmth to Berlin Fashion Week 21.01.2016

Berlin Fashion Week is in full swing, with designers from around Europe showing Germany and the world what they've got in store for Autumn/Winter 2016. Not all of them, though, are taking the traditional catwalk route.
Why Berlin Fashion Week is running away from the runway 21.01.2016

Fashion designers want to sell their clothes, and buyers want to see, touch - and buy them. Is the age-old catwalk on its ninth life? Berlin Fashion Week is testing the success of small parties and salon shows instead.
Berlin Fashion Week asserts itself as times change 18.01.2016

Berlin is hosting four days of runway shows, trade fairs and studio visits aimed at bringing German design and eco-fashion to the masses. As trends shift, Berlin Fashion Week tries to keep up.
Designers to watch for at Berlin Fashion Week 18.01.2016

Berlin is getting dressed up this week. While the biggest labels stick with New York, Paris and London, Berlin's designers aren't to be overlooked. Here are a few names to keep an eye on.
The latest styles at Berlin Fashion Week 10.07.2015

From high-tech to ethno-cool, here's what's passing down the catwalk at Berlin Fashion Week. Black and white, it seems, are the new color.
Berlin dresses up for Fashion Week 07.07.2015

Berlin's biannual fiesta of fashion kicks off in the German capital today - revealing the trends that'll be hitting the streets for the spring/summer look in 2016.
Ukraine crisis: T-shirts for peace 09.07.2014

Russian-Ukrainian designer Inna Thomas resorts to fashion to try to end the hostility between the two countries. Her new collection presented during Berlin's Fashion Week is intended as a contribution to peace.