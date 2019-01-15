Taking place twice yearly, in January and July, Berlin Fashion Week showcases ready-to-wear styles in both fashion shows and an industry fair.

Berlin Fashion Week was launched in 2007. Mercedes-Benz has been the major sponsor of the regular fashion event. It is known for featuring young, up-and-coming designers - often those based in Berlin - and for promoting environmentally friendly styles. Bigger names like Michael Michalsky and Wolfgang Joop have been regulars at the Fashion Week, along with prominent newcomers like Lala Berlin and Kaviar Gauche.