German far-right AfD staffer arrested on China spy charges

Police in Germany have arrested a staff member of the German far-right Alternative for Germany party. Prosecutors say the individual was spying on behalf of China.

German broadcasters on Tuesday reported that police had arrested an employee of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party on suspicion of espionage.

In January 2024, the accused repeatedly passed on information about negotiations and decisions in the European Parliament to his intelligence client. He also spied on Chinese opposition figures in Germany for the intelligence service.

What we know so far

The worker, Jian G, is said to have been an assistant to the AfD's top candidate for the European Parliament elections, Maximilian Krah.

Investigators think the suspect may have passed information on parliamentary operations to China's Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Police arrested the suspect on Monday night, hours after three German nationals were detained on suspicion of working with MSS to hand over technology that could have military uses.

The individual, who is accused of acting as an agent for a foreign secret service in a particularly serious case, was arrested by officials from the Saxony State Criminal Police Office in Dresden.

Prosecutors police searched apartments linked to the suspect.

It is alleged that the individual has been working for a German member of the European Parliament since 2019.

The arrest comes about a week after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz traveled to China to push Beijing to take a harder line against its neighbor Russia on the issue of the Ukraine war.

