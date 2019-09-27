 German ex-spy chief Maassen to join law firm that represented AfD | News | DW | 30.09.2019

News

A law firm that represented the populist AfD against Germany's domestic spy agency is now hiring that agency's ex-head. Hans-Georg Maassen lost his job amid allegations of improper dealings with the party.

Hans-Georg Maassen (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

The controversial former head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency (BfV), Hans-Georg Maassen, is joining a Cologne law firm that counts the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) among its clients, German media reported on Monday.

Maassen has, however, said that he will not take on cases involving the party, according to the reports by broadcasters WDR and NDR and the daily Süddeutsche Zeitung.

"I do not want to be accused of being the AfD's lawyer," he was quoted as saying.

It was partly allegations that he had passed sensitive information to the AfD and harbored sympathies with the party's anti-immigration stance that led to his being forced into retirement in late 2018 after six years as BfV head.

Read more:  Germany's domestic spy agency and its history of scandals

Fellow conservatives

The Cologne firm took successful legal action against the BfV in February of this year to prevent it from continuing to make public its classification of the AfD as a "case under surveillance" (Prüffall) for alleged unconstitutional activities. The court ruled, among other things, that the classification could deter potential voters.

The firm is run by Ralf Höcker, an expert on media law who is also the spokesman for the WerteUnion, an association of conservatives of which Maassen is also an active member. Although the WerteUnion takes as members only those who already belong to Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU conservative bloc, its youth branch JU or associated groups, it is not recognized by the CDU as a party organization.

According to Höcker, the AfD takes only third place among his firm's political clients after the CDU and the SPD.

The reports quoted Maassen as saying he would not take on cases "connected with the BfV," or represent the Left Party or Green Party.

"That would not be good for them or good for me," he was quoted as saying.

Read more: German ex-spy chief pushes Angela Merkel's CDU further right

  • Hans-Georg Maassen in front of a projection of figures from the internet. (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    Shadowy figure

    Hans-Georg Maassen, the former head of Germany's Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) — the domestic intelligence service — has often drawn fire for his remarks and actions. Calls for him to step down have been a constant throughout his long career.

  • Detainee at the US prison at Guantanamo (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schmidt)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    Trouble in the Interior Ministry

    Maassen gained notoriety in 2002 while working for the German Interior Ministry and arguing that Murat Kurnaz, a German resident held in the US prison at Guantanamo for five years before being released, could not return to Germany because his residency had lapsed. Herta Däubler-Gmelin, who was justice minister at the time, called Maassen's argument, "false, appalling and inhumane."

  • BfV President Hans-Georg Maassen (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pilick)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    Vows to restore trust

    In 2012, Maassen was tapped to lead Germany's top spy agency. He promised to restore faith in the BfV, which was embroiled in controversy over its entanglement in the right-wing extremist scene and his predecessor's decision to destroy files related to the neo-Nazi NSU murders.

  • Picture of top half of Maassen's head (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    First calls for firing

    Maassen has been accused of having "a troubled relationship with basic democratic principles" for his pursuit of bloggers on grounds of treason and trying to suppress negative stories on the BfV. In January 2017, he told parliament reports the BfV had undercover agents in the Islamist scene connected to the Berlin Christmas market attack were false. Records showing it did became public in 2018.

  • Hans-Georg Maassen in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    Sympathies for the right?

    Before Maassen made headlines by questioning the veracity of videos of right-wing protesters chasing foreigners through the streets of Chemnitz, he was under fire for advising right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD) on how to avoid scrutiny from his agency. He has also been accused of sharing confidential documents with the AfD before presenting them to the public.

  • Hans-Georg Maassen and Horst Seehofer (picture-alliance/dpa/B.v. Jutrczenka)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    One faithful friend ...

    Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (r.) continued to support Maassen even after his controversial remarks over Chemnitz. Seehofer even took the ex-spy chief into the Interior Ministry in what was essentially a promotion. But that compromise has not been seen favorably by many in Germany, and failed to calm troubled waters within the ruling coalition over the affair.

  • Hans-Georg Maassen waiting for a hearing, hands held as in prayer. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Sohn)

    Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career

    ... but not forever

    But following controversial remarks made by Maassen in a farewell speech, in which he attacked the ruling coalition for "weak" policies on refugees and security, even having friends in high places seems not to be enough. Maassen still has those who take his part, however: The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party says it would welcome him with open arms.

    Author: Jon Shelton


