German spy agency accepts AfD 'examination case' verdict

Germany's domestic intelligence agency says it will not contest a court ruling banning it from calling the populist AfD an "examination case." Judges had said calling the party a potential threat was "disproportionate."
Germany's domestic intelligence service, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), said on Friday it accepted a court verdict that forbade it to publicly describe the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an "examination case."
Classifying an organization as such allows the BfV to use publicly available material to assess whether it is a potential threat to the constitutional order.
The Administrative Court of Cologne ruled in late February that the BfV had acted "illegally and disproportionately" by describing the AfD as an "examination case" at a press conference in January.
Read more: German intelligence to boost observation of right-wing extremists
'A defamation'
The ruling came in response to an emergency appeal by the party, which said the description constituted defamation.
BfV President Thomas Haldenwang said his agency would concentrate now on what he saw as the most urgent task of observing "the activities of the affiliated AfD organizations "Der Flügel" (The Wing) and the "Junge Alternative" (Young Alternative), which are suspected of extremism."
"We will inform the public about progress in this task in due time," he said.
A number of AfD members have in the past made comments considered by many as extremist or racist in nature, and some lawmakers have called for it to be put under observation.
Read more: Who votes for Germany's far-right party AfD? Not who you'd think
tj/rt (epd, AFP)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Germany's domestic spy agency has been blocked from classifying Germany's far-right AfD party as a "test case." The party had complained the label was defamatory. (26.02.2019)
As the Alternative for Germany splits in Baden-Württemberg over anti-Semitic remarks, the state's interior minister has demanded that secret services watch the party. Support for the AfD is at its lowest since January. (10.07.2016)
A study has flipped the script on the well-worn story that mostly the poor, the uneducated, and the elderly vote for populists. Only one indicator matters: whether someone thinks immigration is bad for Germany. (06.03.2019)
The co-chairman of Germany's far-right AfD could face legal action for appearing to trivialize the Nazi era. A complaint has been filed with a public prosecutor, accusing Alexander Gauland of inciting hatred. (06.06.2018)
The new head of Germany's federal domestic intelligence agency says he has "more resources" to observe right-wing extremists. The 'trigger,' says Thomas Haldenwang, was far-right 'mobilization' in Chemnitz last August. (21.12.2018)
Two regional youth wings of the AfD are planning to close after being placed under observation. The nationalists decried the "abuse of power" after authorities cited concerns over extremist ties. (03.09.2018)