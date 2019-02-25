AfD wins case against spy agency

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won a legal victory against the country's domestic spy agency on Tuesday.

The party complained that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) had defamed the party by publicly treating it as a "test case."

A test case classification can pave the way for the BfV to begin investigating a suspicious organization using high-level intelligence techniques such as undercover collaborators. Authorities can declare a party a test case if they detect the first signs of extremism.

However, the Administrative Court of Cologne ruled that the BfV had failed to justify the designation, relying only on "fragments of suspicion."

The BfV announced its classification in a public press conference in January. The court found that the term "test case" had a "negative effect" on the public.

The decision does not stop the BfV from actually treating the party as a test case, but it blocks the agency from announcing this publicly.

AfD party leader Jörg Meuthen said: "The decision clearly demonstrates that the actions of the (BfV) and in particular of its President (Thomas Haldenwang) are not in accordance with the principles of the rule of law". Thus, he continued, its "politically motivated instrumentalisation" has failed for the time being.

Benjamin Strasser, from the business-friendly FDP party said: "Even if the (BfV) is no longer allowed to call it that, the AfD remains a test case for democracy."

The decision can still be appealed.

aw/amp (AFP, dpa, Reuters)