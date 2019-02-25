 AfD wins case against spy agency | News | DW | 26.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

AfD wins case against spy agency

Germany's domestic spy agency has been blocked from publicly treating Germany's far-right AfD party as a "test case." The party had complained the label was defamatory.

AfD logo

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won a legal victory against the country's domestic spy agency on Tuesday.

The party complained that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) had defamed the party by publicly treating it as a "test case."

A test case classification can pave the way for the BfV to begin investigating a suspicious organization using high-level intelligence techniques such as undercover collaborators. Authorities can declare a party a test case if they detect the first signs of extremism.

However, the Administrative Court of Cologne ruled that the BfV had failed to justify the designation, relying only on "fragments of suspicion."

Read more: Germany's domestic spy agency and its history of scandals

The BfV announced its classification in a public press conference in January. The court found that the term "test case" had a "negative effect" on the public.

The decision does not stop the BfV from actually treating the party as a test case, but it blocks the agency from announcing this publicly.

AfD party leader Jörg Meuthen said: "The decision clearly demonstrates that the actions of the (BfV) and in particular of its President (Thomas Haldenwang) are not in accordance with the principles of the rule of law". Thus, he continued, its "politically motivated instrumentalisation" has failed for the time being.

Read more: Germany's far-right AfD files lawsuit against spy agency

Benjamin Strasser, from the business-friendly FDP party said: "Even if the (BfV) is no longer allowed to call it that, the AfD remains a test case for democracy."

The decision can still be appealed.

aw/amp (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Germany's far-right AfD files lawsuit against spy agency

The AfD accuses the domestic intelligence agency of stigmatizing the party. The far-right party is seeking to ban the agency from making public statements on a so-called "test case" investigation. (07.02.2019)  

German intelligence to boost observation of right-wing extremists

The new head of Germany's federal domestic intelligence agency says he has "more resources" to observe right-wing extremists. The 'trigger,' says Thomas Haldenwang, was far-right 'mobilization' in Chemnitz last August. (21.12.2018)  

Germany's domestic spy agency and its history of scandals

Since its founding in 1950, Germany's domestic intelligence agency has been at the center of a number of major scandals, all of which reflected the political atmosphere of the day. Here are the six most infamous cases. (16.09.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Logo der AfD

Germany's far-right AfD files lawsuit against spy agency 06.02.2019

The AfD accuses the domestic intelligence agency of stigmatizing the party. The far-right party is seeking to ban the agency from making public statements on a so-called "test case" investigation.

AfD Thüringen Björn Höcke

German bloggers release classified intelligence report on far-right AfD 28.01.2019

Although parts of the intelligence report had already circulated through German media, the full AfD report reveals an exhaustive analysis of the party's rhetoric as well as members' links to extremist groups.

AfD Thüringen Björn Höcke

Thuringia AfD takes legal action against possible government surveillance 11.12.2018

A regional branch of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party accuses a state interior minister and intelligence chief of abusing their power. It has taken its complaint to the Federal Constitutional Court.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 