German economy stagnates in second quarter

58 minutes ago

Germany's GDP stayed flat in the three-month period between April and June, according to official data, as economists set a gloomier outlook for the coming months.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UUv1
A woman with a shopping cart at an aisle at a German grocery store packed with cheese and meat
Germany is the Eurozone's largest economy but has suffered under pressures of high energy pricesImage: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/IMAGO

The German economy flatlined in the second quarter as compared tofirst quarter readings, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Thursday.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stagnated at zero growth in the second quarter of 2023 or between April and June, data showed.

Germany's economy, Europe's largest, contracted by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023 and by 0.4% in the last quarter of 2022, revised figures from Destatis showed.

The second quarter figure was worse than predicted, as analysts expected the economy to rebound to 0.3% growth.

Germany's economy under pressure 

Germany entered a technical recession in the first quarter of 2023, after the country recorded a 0.5% contraction in the last quarter of 2022, preliminary data earlier in the year showed. A recession is commonly defined as two successive quarters of contraction.

Germany's economy has been under pressure in the wake of Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine and the rise in energy prices.

Data from the previous quarter showed that consumers' spending was a lot less in the first quarter as high energy prices weighed on people's minds.

Germany "seems to be stuck in the twilight zone between stagnation and recession," Carsten Brzeski, the global head of macro at ING Germany, told AFP news agency.

"For the third quarter, the overall signs are pointing to contraction again,"Jens-Oliver Niklasch, economist at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, told AFP.

"In all probability, a negative result for GDP growth will be recorded for 2023 as a whole," he added.

Inflation hits economy as ECB hikes interest rate

In addition, Germany recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 6.4% for June, marking the first time the rate increased since February.

That means basic goods cost on average 6.4% more in June 2023 than they did in June 2022. 

The European Central Bankannounced yesterday for the ninth consecutive time a hike in the key interest rate in the eurozone by a quarter percentage point to bring down inflation.

rm/fb (dpa, AFP)  

