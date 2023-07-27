  1. Skip to content
ECB hikes interest rate to 4.25% to combat inflation

24 minutes ago

The European Central Bank has lifted interest rates nine times in a row over the past year in an effort to curb persistently high inflation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4URlN
A huge euro logo is seen in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB)
The ECB began raising interest rates in July 2022 after Russia's war in Ukraine caused prices to surgeImage: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday increased the key interest rate in the eurozone by 0.25 percentage points to 4.25%.

The decision to hike rates for a ninth straight time is part of an attempt to bring down inflation.

The Frankfurt-based bank said in a statement that inflation is slowing but is still expected to be "too high for too long."

It added that it would keep rates high enough to restrict economic activity "for as long as necessary."

Why is the ECB raising rates?

Raising interest rates is seen as a tool to bring down inflation because it can make loans more expensive, which in turn can slow demand and combat soaring prices.

Consumer prices in the 20-country eurozone have been sinking since peaking in October last year, but they still rose by 5.5% year-on-year in June. The ECB's goal is to bring inflation down to 2% in the medium term.

The bank began raising interest rates in July 2022 after Russia's war in Ukraine led to climbing energy and food prices. That followed years of near-zero and negative interest rates in the euro area.

The US Federal Reserve also raised its benchmark lending rate this weekl and suggested further hikes were on the cards.

nm/fb (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

