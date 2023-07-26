  1. Skip to content
US Fed raises interest rates to 22-year high

1 hour ago

The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point in a bid to tackle inflation.

The US Federal Reserve
Image: Jorge Ricardo Grijalva Russelmann/picture alliance

The US Federal Reserved raised its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point.

This is the highest level since 2001.

The Fed indicated that it could implement further increases in the future. It said that it will "continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy."

The rise lifted the Fed's key lending rate to a range between 5.25 and 5.5%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation in the US remains "well above" the central bank's target of 2%.

"The process of getting inflation back down to two percent has a long way to go," he said.

More to follow...

