Eurozone inflation lets up further in June

It's the lowest euro-area year-over-year inflation rate since the beginning of 2022. At the same time, June's 5.5% figure was higher than expected, suggesting that the European Central Bank could increase interest rates.

Eurozone inflation let up further in June, Luxembourg-based statistics agency Eurostat reported Wednesday .

Euro-area prices rose 5.5% year-over-year last month. In May that figure stood at 6.1%, while in April it was 7%.

It marks the lowest inflation rate for the eurozone since the beginning of 2022.

Supply chain dysfunction after the COVID-19 pandemic, along with Russia's war on Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis, are a few of the key drivers of high inflation over the last year.

All eyes now are on the European Central Bank and whether it will raise interest rates due to the inflation figures Image: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

Will the ECB raise rates further?

Although the inflation rate is sinking overall, the 5.5% in June was higher than the 5.4% anticipated by analysts.

This suggests that the European Central Bank (ECB) could increase interest rates further to put a damper on prices. The bank is targeting 2% inflation over the medium term.

The ECB will decide on whether it will raise rates next week in a meeting.

wd/sms (Reuters, dpa)