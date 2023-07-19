Eurozone inflation lets up further in June
Eurozone inflation let up further in June, Luxembourg-based statistics agency Eurostat reported Wednesday.
Euro-area prices rose 5.5% year-over-year last month. In May that figure stood at 6.1%, while in April it was 7%.
It marks the lowest inflation rate for the eurozone since the beginning of 2022.
Supply chain dysfunction after the COVID-19 pandemic, along with Russia's war on Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis, are a few of the key drivers of high inflation over the last year.
Will the ECB raise rates further?
Although the inflation rate is sinking overall, the 5.5% in June was higher than the 5.4% anticipated by analysts.
This suggests that the European Central Bank (ECB) could increase interest rates further to put a damper on prices. The bank is targeting 2% inflation over the medium term.
The ECB will decide on whether it will raise rates next week in a meeting.
wd/sms (Reuters, dpa)