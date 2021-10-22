Luxembourg is one of the smallest sovereign states in Europe. It is one of the three official capitals of the European Union, with Brussels and Strasbourg.

Luxembourg is officially called the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. It is the seat of the European Court of Justice, the highest law court in the EU, and of several other EU institutions and agencies. The country has three official languages: Luxembourgish, French and German.