Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Luxembourg

Luxembourg is one of the smallest sovereign states in Europe. It is one of the three official capitals of the European Union, with Brussels and Strasbourg.

Luxembourg is officially called the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. It is the seat of the European Court of Justice, the highest law court in the EU, and of several other EU institutions and agencies. The country has three official languages: Luxembourgish, French and German. This is an automatic compilation of all DW content on Luxembourg.

12.02.2020., Zagreb, Croatia - Cannabis store hemps*hr is the very first Croatian Cannabis store. Store offer hemp gifts, CBD and other hemp-derived products. Everything we sell is legal in Croatia and in most EU countries. THC levels are 0.2%, but we have a lot of CBD stuff. Photo: Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL

Luxembourg legalizes growing of cannabis in EU first 22.10.2021

Luxembourg joins only two other countries and a handful of US states in decriminalizing the cultivation of cannabis for recreational use. However, Germany may not be far behind.
The stand of Russia's state-controlled Russia Today (RT) broadcaster at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum on May 24, 2018 in Saint Petersburg. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)

Luxembourg blocks broadcast license for RT's German channel 14.08.2021

The Kremlin-funded network wanted to broadcast from Luxembourg via satellite and sidestep German broadcasting rules. Moscow claims Germany is trampling press freedom.
Toni Comin, Carles Puigdemont und Clara Ponsati © Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images © Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images © Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

EU court strips ex-Catalan leader of immunity 30.07.2021

Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, along with two separatist allies, could now be extradited to Spain to face criminal charges.
15.07.2021 A picture taken on July 15, 2021 shows cars piled up by the water at a roundabout in the Belgian city of Verviers, after heavy rains and floods lashed western Europe, killing at least two people in Belgium. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

European floods: Belgium warns against travel as death toll climbs 16.07.2021

Belgium's crisis center has said traveling to the flood-hit regions of the country could scupper search and rescue operations. The Meuse River is at its highest ever water level.
Der deutsche Außenminister Heiko Maas (SPD) wartet auf die Eröffnung der wöchentlichen Kabinettssitzung im Kanzleramt.

EU agrees on increased sanctions against Belarus 21.06.2021

EU foreign ministers gathering in Luxembourg have approved a set of tougher sanctions targeting sectors that will impact the Belarusian regime. The US, Canada and UK also imposed new punitive measures on Minsk.
FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 plane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo

Ryanair wins EU legal challenge to airline state aid 19.05.2021

The Irish budget carrier, a vocal critic of state bailouts for legacy competitiors, hailed the ruling by judges in Luxembourg. It said aid granted to TAP and KLM only succeded in "rewarding inefficiency."
©PHOTOPQR/L'ALSACE ; Le siège Européen d' Amazon (amazon.com) entreprise de commerce électronique. |

EU court backs Amazon in tax ruling 12.05.2021

Brussels says it will "carefully study" whether to appeal to Europe's top court after Amazon won the annulment of a 2017 back-taxes ruling.

Mitarbeiter des Gesundheitswesens in Schutzanzügen gehen an einem Krankenwagen im neuen Triagezentrum für Corona-Patienten im Krankenhaus Santa Maria vorbei, das heute eröffnet wurde. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Portugal's medics improvise to stay on top of the pandemic 05.03.2021

Portugal's public health system is on the brink of collapse. Doctors and nurses have flooded in from Germany, Luxembourg and France to help keep it going amid rampant COVID-19 infections.
Die verschärften deutschen Einreiseregeln an den Grenzen zu Tschechien und zum österreichischen Bundesland Tirol zum Schutz vor gefährlichen Varianten des Coronavirus sind in der Nacht zu Sonntag in Kraft getreten

Opinion: Closing borders is no solution to pandemic 16.02.2021

The second wave of coronavirus infections is jeopardizing the open-borders policy of the Schengen area, which, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn writes, is one of the EU's greatest achievements.
26.10.2020, Sachsen-Anhalt, Bitterfeld-Wolfen: Im Testzentrum vom Gesundheitsamt, Landkreis Bitterfeld- Wolfen lässt sich ein Vater mit seinen Kindern von Dr. Norbert Braun und Tobias Fischer (r-l) von RettMedic testen. Im Landkreis nimmt, wie auch deutschlandweit, die Anzahl der getesteten Personen zu. Foto: Waltraud Grubitzsch/zb/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Does coronavirus mass testing make sense? 17.11.2020

Austria plans to introduce mass testing for COVID-19, a measure already taken by Luxembourg and Slovakia. Should larger countries like Germany also make the effort to check their entire population?
7.10.2020, Deutschland, Frankreich, Paris, Berlin, die Außenminister von Deutschland und Frankreich, Maas und Le Drian

EU foreign ministers agree to sanction Russia 12.10.2020

EU ministers have agreed to sanction Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The agreement comes at a meeting in Luxembourg where France and Germany were due to outline a proposal for sanctions.

Hand hÃ_lt Smartphone mit Corona Warn-APP im Bahnhof, Corona-Krise, Stuttgart, Baden-WÃ_rttemberg, Deutschland | Verwendung weltweit

EU plans international coronavirus tracing network 21.09.2020

Starting in October, a number of EU member states will launch a cross-border coronavirus tracing network. But France, where infection numbers are at a record high, will not join the scheme.
Wegweiser Schengen am Ortseingang von Schengen in Luxemburg am 07.03.2016. Signs Schengen at Local input from Schengen in Luxembourg at 07 03 2016

Germany plans mandatory coronavirus tests for travelers from Luxembourg 28.07.2020

While many citizens from EU member states can again freely enter Germany, people from Luxembourg will soon face compulsory coronavirus tests. Unsurprisingly, this has caused irritation. Bernd Riegert reports.

In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013 file photo an airplane of the airline 'Lufthansa' lifts off at the airport Tegel in Berlin, Germany. A plan to close Tegel, one of Berlin’s two airports, in mid-June has been dropped because passenger numbers are expected to rise as coronavirus restrictions ease. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file) |

ECJ: Passengers not entitled to compensation for delays caused by unruly behavior 11.06.2020

The EU's supreme court has sided with the airlines over paying compensation to passengers who encounter delays due to the rowdy behavior of others. The ruling came after a passenger in Portugal sought remuneration.
01 February 2016 - A view of a Schengen sign in the village of Schengen, Luxembourg, 01 February 2016. The town symbolizes the free movement of people and goods in 25 European countries under the Schengen Agreement signed in 1985 and 1990. Photo: EPA/JULIEN WARNAND (zu dpa Ende von Schengen: Mindestens 77 Milliarden Euro Verlust vom 22.02.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture-alliance/dpa/J. Warnand

Coronavirus latest: WHO reports most cases in a day 20.05.2020

The WHO highlighted the growing share of cases in less wealthy countries as cause for concern. Meanwhile, Jean-Claude Juncker criticized Berlin's handling of the Luxembourg border closure. Follow DW for the latest.
Symbolbild für Offshore Firma und Briefkastenkonto, Geldscheine stecken in einem Briefkasten auf einer tropischen Insel Steueroase Symbol image for Offshore Company and Cash receipts stuck in a Letterbox on a tropical Island Tax haven

EU split over halting bailouts for tax haven firms 29.04.2020

France, Denmark and Poland are refusing to let companies registered in offshore tax havens access financial aid from coronavirus bailout packages. But Ireland, the UK, Luxembourg and the Netherlands have other ideas.
Show more articles