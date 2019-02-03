German Cup: Bayern Munich top Hertha Berlin in extra time to reach German Cup quarterfinals

+++ Refresh the page for live updates +++

Hertha Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich

(Mittelstädt 3', Selke 67' — Gnabry 7', 49', Coman 98')

Olympiastadion, Berlin

Kingsley Coman headed in the decisive goal for Bayern Munich in extra time as they beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 in the German capital on Wednesday.

Serge Gnabry's two goals weren't enough for the 18-time German Cup winners in regulation as Davie Selke capitalized on a mental error from Mats Hummels to score the equalizer that sent the game into extra time. But Coman provided the decisive goal eight minutes into the extra period, heading in a cross from Robert Lewandowski.

It was the French forward's third goal of the season in all competitions and his second since returning from an ankle injury that shelved him for three months.

Quick strikes

The match got off to a roaring start as both sides found the back of the net in the first 10 minutes.

Hertha's Max Mittelstädt struck first, combining with Salomon Kalou and firing a shot under the dive of backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. But Bayern came up with a quick response; Niklas Stark cleared a cross from Joshua Kimmich into the path of Serge Gnabry, who buried a one-time effort into the back of the net.

Gnabry doubled Bayern's lead shortly after the break, which all but clinched his Man of the Match award. James Rodriguez threaded a ball to the German international who then fires a shot inside the far post. Hummels then gifted Hertha an equalizer, weakly heading a pass to Ulreich which Selke snatched and fired into an empty net.

But Coman's strike was all Bayern needed in extra time as Hertha failed to unleash an effort in the extra 30 minutes.

With the victory, Bayern Munich joined fellow Bundesliga sides Schalke, Leipzig, Augsburg and Werder Bremen as well as second division sides Hamburg, Heidenheim and Paderborn in the quarterfinals. The draw is set to take place on Sunday.

Other results on Wednesday:

Holstein Kiel 0-1 Augsburg

Leipzig 1-0 Wolfsburg

Schalke 4-1 Düsseldorf

As it happened…

— Niko Kovac on Mats Hummel's mistake on ARD: "It happens. He probably saw Ulreich in the corner of his eye and try to play the ball into his hands, but the communication didn't work."

— Goalscorer Davie Selke to ARD afterwards: "It was very important that we came back against a dominant Bayern team. It's a shame that it didn't work out in the end."

— Niklas Süle to ARD afterwards: "It is always difficult in the German Cup. We experienced that last year."

— Pal Dardai says afterwards that Franck Ribery's substitution was the decisive factor after having to deal with Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman for most of the game.

120+2' FINAL! Bayern Munich advances to the German Cup quarterfinals

120+1' Two minutes added on.

120' Bayern substitution: Thomas Müller replaces Kingsley Coman, a straight substitution from Niko Kovac.

119' Bayern substitution: Javi Martinez replaces James Rodriguez, a tactical substitution from Niko Kovac. Martinez takes over in defensive midfield, with Leon Goreztka moving further up the field.

117' James Rodriguez receives the ball at the top of the box from Kingsley Coman. Unmarked, he turns quickly and fires a weak shot that falls into the arms of Rune Jarstein.

114' Kingsley Coman draws a foul just outside Hertha's penalty area, but Robert Lewandowski fires the ensuing free kick straight into Hertha's wall.

110' Hertha substitution: Jordan Torunarigha replaces Ondrej Duda, a tactical change from Pal Dardai and Hertha's final substitution. Torunarigha, a former striker who converted to center back during his youth career, is now up top with Davie Selke.

108' Bayern Munich appear to be playing more of a game of keep-away to close out the game as they try to hold on to their 3-2 lead.

106' Kickoff! The final 15 minutes of the game have begun. Will Hertha Berlin find another equalizer?

105' End of the first half of extra time

105+1' Franck Ribery leaves a ball for an on-charging Mats Hummels, who fires an effort over the crossbar.

105+1' One minute added on to the first half of extra time

103' Hertha substitution: Fabian Lustenberger replaces Per Skjelbred, a straight substitution from Pal Dardai. Hertha still have one substitution left after gaining an extra sub in extra time.

98' GOAL! Robert Lewandowski crosses a ball back across goal towards after Leon Goretzka's header falls wide. Kingsley Coman meets it and heads the ball in, restoring Bayern's lead. Hertha Berlin 2, Bayern Munich 3

Kingsley Coman (No. 29) heads in the decisive goal

96' Mats Hummels heads another misguided pass back to Sven Ulreich which rolls out for a corner. The German international clears the ensuing corner and Hertha is forced to reset.

91' Kickoff! Extra time begins.

— Because of extra time, both teams now get one extra substitution. Here are the bench options remaining for both teams:

Hertha (2 left): Kraft (goalkeeper), Torunarigha, Lustenberger, Kopke, Dardai

Bayern (3 left): Früchtl (goalkeeper), Boateng, Rafinha, Martinez, Davies, Müller

— Some stats from regulation...

Shots: Hertha 3, Bayern 16

Possession: Hertha 28 percent, Bayern 72 percent

Pass success rate: Hertha 74 percent, Bayern 92 percent

Fouls: Hertha 12, Bayern 8

90' End of regulation. On to extra time...

90+2' Mats Hummels steps on Ondrej Duda's foot while clearing a ball in the box. Referee Markus Schmidt decides not to award a penalty.

90+1' Two minutes of stoppage time added on.

90' A cross from Franck Ribery finds Kingsley Coman on the right, but his effort near the right post is saved by Rune Jarstein.

89' Bayern substitution: Franck Ribery replaces Serge Gnabry, a tactical change from Niko Kovac. Kingsley Coman moves from the left to the right, with Ribery now occupying the left. No hat trick from Gnabry this evening!

84' A gasp his heard from Bayern fans around the world as Kingsley Coman pulls up gimpy on the left. It appears as though he just has a cramp in his left calf, which Valentino Lazaro helps him stretch out.

83' A Hertha shot! Substitute Lukas Klünter collects a long pass, but his effort is easily saved by Sven Ulreich.

82' Hertha substitution: Lukas Klünter replaces Salomon Kalou, a tactical change from Pal Dardai. Klünter, a more defensive player, takes Kalou's spot on the right wing.

81' Mats Hummels finds David Alaba on the left wing, who crosses the ball for James Rodriguez. The Colombian midfielder is unable to find the target, however.

80' James Rodriguez lobs a ball for Serge Gnabry, but the German winger mishits a cross towards Robert Lewandowski and Rune Jarstein collects the ball.

75' Hertha Berlin have two shots in the whole game, both of which were goals. Bayern Munich have fired 11 shots.

67' GOAL! Davie Selke jumps on a misguided header from Mats Hummels to level the score again. Hertha Berlin 2, Bayern Munich 2

Hertha players congratulate Davie Selke (left) after his equalizer

64' Hertha substitution: Davie Selke replaces Vedad Ibisevic, a straight change from Pal Dardai. Perhaps he will have better luck in front of goal?

63' Hertha Berlin have now gone an hour of football without a shot. The only shot of the game for the hosts was Max Mittelstädt's goal in the 3rd minute.

60' Serge Gnabry nearly sets up another Bayern Munich goal. He threads a pass to Joshua Kimmich, who crosses a ball towards Robert Lewandowski before Karim Rekik clears it away.

58' Meanwhile in Gelsenkirchen, Salif Sane and Mark Uth have increased Schalke's lead over Düsseldorf to 3-0.

49' GOAL! James Rodriguez threads a ball through to Serge Gnabry, who fires an effort inside the far post. Hertha Berlin 1, Bayern Munich 2

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry (left) fires his second goal of the game

46' Leon Goretzka took the opening kickoff incorrectly, so referee Markus Schmidt granted Hertha Berlin a free kick to start the second half. Strange scenes.

46' Kickoff! Second half is underway

— Substitutes available for both teams:

Hertha: Kraft (goalkeeper), Torunarigha, Klünter, Lustenberger, Kopke, Dardai, Selke

Bayern: Früchtl (goalkeeper), Boateng, Rafinha, Martinez, Ribery, Davies, Müller

— Some halftime statistics of this last 16 German Cup tie:

Shots: Hertha 1, Bayern 9

Possession: Hertha 29 percent, Bayern 71 percent

Pass success rate: Hertha 76 percent, Bayern 92 percent

Fouls: Hertha 9, Bayern 4

Niklas Stark (left) and Robert Lewandowski (right) fight for the ball

45' Halftime!

44' Niklas Stark's clearance of a Kingsley Coman falls right to James Rodriguez, but his shot from distance flies over the crossbar.

38' James Rodriguez calls for a VAR review after Robert Lewandowski tumbles over in the penalty area. VAR will not be used in the German Cup until the quarterfinal round.

35' Bayern Munich receive a terrific free kick opportunity after Kingsley Coman is fouled by Niklas Stark, but David Alaba's free kick sails over everyone into the bottom right corner of the box.

34' Meanwhile in Gelsenkirchen, Schalke have taken a 1-0 lead over Fortuna Düsseldorf. Schalke youth player Ahmed Kutucu picked out the top left corner for the goal.

30' Bayern Munich have seven shots in the first half an hour compared to Hertha Berlin's one — Max Mittelstädt's goal. The Bavarians have held 70 percent of the possession and have completed 206 of their 221 passes.

29' Karim Rekik clears away a David Alaba cross in the six yard box with Robert Lewandowski lurking behind him.

26' Serge Gnabry is a menace tonight. He takes on two Hertha defenders before unleashing a left-footed effort. Rune Jarstein dives to his left to make the save.

24' Per Skjelbred is slow to get up after James Rodriguez hits a ball straight into his face. Ouch!

20' Serge Gnabry cuts inside and fires a shot with his weaker left foot, which Rune Jarstein saves out for a corner. Mats Hummels connects with the ensuing corner, but his header falls wide left.

16' Bayern Munich passing at a 91 percent success rate in the game so far and have held 73 percent of the possession. They have fired three shots in the game, including Serge Gnabry's goal.

7' GOAL! Quick response! Niklas Stark beats Robert Lewandowski to a Joshua Kimmich cross, but Serge Gnabry jumps on the loose ball and fires an effort in for the equalizer. Hertha Berlin 1, Bayern Munich 1

3' GOAL! Max Mittelstädt combines with Salomon Kalou before unleashing a shot just under Sven Ulreich. Hertha Berlin 1, Bayern Munich 0

Hertha Berlin defender Max Mittelstädt

2' Leon Goretzka is booked for diving in the penalty area. He fell to the turf after Karim Rekik hit him on the foot.

1' Kickoff!

— In other German Cup games, Augsburg have defeated Holstein Kiel 1-0 while Leipzig have beaten Wolfsburg by the same scoreline. Augsburg and Leipzig join fellow Bundesliga side Werder Bremen as well as second division sides Heidenheim, Hamburg and Paderborn in the quarterfinals.

— Lineups are out! Sven Ulreich has once again replaced Manuel Neuer in the starting lineup as Bayern's starting goalkeeper recovers from a hand injury.

Hertha: Jarstein — Lazaro, Stark, Rekik, Mittelstädt – Skjelbred, Grujic – Kalou, Duda, Plattenhardt – Ibisevic

Bayern: Ulreich — Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba — Goretzka, Thiago — Gnabry, Rodriguez, Coman — Lewandowski

— Welcome to DW's live blog! Bayern Munich have a tremendous opportunity to once again lift the German Cup after Borussia Dortmund were eliminated on Tuesday. However, the Bavarians lost to Hertha Berlin in the German capital when the two squared off in the Bundesliga earlier in the season.