 German court rules police in North Rhine-Westphalia must be 163 cm tall | News | DW | 29.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German court rules police in North Rhine-Westphalia must be 163 cm tall

A German court has ruled three women less than 163 centimeters tall cannot become police officers. Arguments included small officers being hard to see in a crowd, and hips being too narrow to attach all the police tools.

Deutschland Münster Attacke mit Campingbus | Polizei vor Wohnung des Täters (Getty Images/AFP/M. Gottschalk)

Police officers in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia must meet the minimum height requirement of 163 centimeters (5 feet and 3.5 inches in imperial measurements), a regional court ruled Thursday.

Three female police recruits, who were 161.5 cm, 162 cm and 162.2 cm tall, had argued the regulation was discriminatory, as it was less likely that women would reach the minimum height requirement.

The law had already been changed once, it used to demand women stand at least 163 cm tall, and men at least 168 cm, but it was made gender-neutral after a legal challenge. 

Read more: German police height requirements not measuring up

The three women will now have to halt their police training.

The Münster High Administrative Court found that "the employer is entitled to a degree of freedom" and "according to a comprehensive investigation by a state working group, it was only possible to assume police service suitability from a height of 163cm."

The working group's report had found that a body height between 160cm-162.9cm led to unacceptable risks in terms of carrying out duties and also posed risks to the safety of other police officers, according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Height minimum 'is justified'

"The fact that more women than men would be excluded from the police service because of the different average body sizes is justified by the legitimate purpose of ensuring that the police can properly carry out its duties, and therefore that this important state institution can function," the court documents said.

"Candidates would have to be suitable for all possible tasks," the court said, and "the state should not make an exemption for smaller, particularly strong and trained candidates." 

The ruling comes despite a Düsseldorf court ruling in August last year that found a woman who was 161.5 cm tall could not be dismissed only because of her height.

  • GSG 9 policemen in training

    GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad

    Ready to cope with extreme situations

    The GSG9, which stands for Grenzschutzgruppe 9 (Border Protection Group 9), was set up in 1972 after regular German police failed to rescue Israeli hostages kidnapped by Palestinian terrorists at the Munich Olympics. Its formation was controversial, with some politicians in Germany feeling the group was reminiscent of the notorious Nazi SS.

  • The Lufthansa aircraft arriving with freed passengers

    GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad

    Establishing a top reputation

    The GSG9's very first mission, called "Operation Fire Magic," established its high reputation. After Palestinian terrorists hijacked a Lufthansa plane in 1977, the GSG 9 managed to rescue passengers in a seven-minute operation in Mogadishu. A GSG 9 member and a flight attendant were injured, while three of four hijackers were killed. Sadly, the pilot was killed before the operation took place.

  • Ulrich Wegener receiving medal

    GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad

    Reward for a mission accomplished

    Ulrich Wegener, who was a founding member of GSG 9, received an Order of Merit from the German government after the successful mission. Wegener, who became known as the "Hero of Mogadishu," died on December 28, 2017, at the age of 88. He was always uncomfortable with his popular title, saying recently: "We did the work together."

  • German special security units patrol on speedboats

    GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad

    Deployed at sea ...

    The GSG 9 goes into action in hostage situations, in cases of terrorism and to undertake bomb disposal. But it is also deployed to secure locations, as here ahead of the 2007 G8 summit in the northern resort town of Heiligendamm.

  • Germany GSG 9 officers

    GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad

    ... and on land

    Most of the GSG 9's missions are confidential, but it is said to have participated in more than 1,900 operations since being founded. It is currently based in the western town of Sankt Augustin, near Germany's former capital, Bonn.

  • GSG 9 members practicing for an operation (picture alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad

    Always in training

    The GSG 9 members undergo rigorous training for all eventualities. Here, they practice dealing with an attack by armed terrorists on a railway station. Plans are now underway to expand the unit by a third and give it another headquarters in the capital, Berlin. Although the number of members is kept a secret, media currently put it at around 400.

    Author: Timothy Jones


Hips too narrow to carry police tools

Arguments against allowing people shorter than 163cm into the police force included problems with tasks such as climbing onto chairs during apartment searches, difficulties handling fire blankets when trying to extinguish a person on fire, and the potential for small officers to be overlooked during traffic control, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung.

It also said small people have such narrow hips that it is not possible to attach all of the police officer's tools, such as a gun and flashlight, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

Read more: Opinion: Tougher enforcement needed – not tougher laws

Male height reduced to 163cm

In September last year, the High Administrative Court ruled that the minimum height of 168 cm for male police applicants was illegal under Basic Law. The court found the higher minimum height for males was irrelevant, as it had been put in place as an attempt to avoid appearing to discriminate against female applicants.

Read more: Amid controversy, Germany's police struggle to find recruits

"With the higher minimum size for men, the country does not substantiate physical fitness requirements, which are generally considered to be 163 cm or more," the court said, "but purportedly intends only to 'balance the benefits' to avoid discriminating against women."

Police height requirements in Germany

Height requirements for police officers vary greatly across Germany, with some states having a one-height-fits-all policy and others, such as Brandenburg, Bremen, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Saarland, having no height requirement at all.

While the women were refused entry into the North Rhine-Westphalia police force, their heights would be less of a problem in Berlin (165 cm for men, 160 cm for women), Rhineland Palatinate (162cm), and Baden-Wurttemberg, Hamburg, Hesse, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, which all have a height minimum of 160cm.

DW recommends

German police set up fake traffic accident to test how many will stop

German police wanted to test how many people would stop to help to blood-soaked actresses trapped in a car. Police said they were shocked by how few people were ready to come to the rescue. (21.06.2018)  

Amid controversy, Germany's police struggle to find recruits

Serious accusations leveled at the Berlin police academy include violent and even criminal trainees. Meanwhile, police forces around the country are struggling to find suitable recruits. (08.11.2017)  

Opinion: Germany's security services deserve more credit

The suspect in Monday's truck attack at a Christmas market in Berlin had long been on law enforcement's radar. Government failure is too easily blamed for his disappearance, writes Marcel Fürstenau. (22.12.2016)  

German police find weapons arsenal in dead man's home

Emergency services made a shocking discovery after a man was found dead in his apartment in Calau, southeast of Berlin. An arsenal of military-grade weapons prompted the authorities to evacuate the area. (25.06.2018)  

Opinion: Tougher enforcement needed – not tougher laws

Ever since a large number of women were sexually harassed and robbed on New Year's Eve in Cologne, a debate on tougher laws has been raging in Germany. But, writes Johannes Beck, better enforcement would suffice. (15.01.2016)  

German police height requirements not measuring up

Judges in North Rhine-Westphalia have made it official: Short people can join the police too. The move highlights how contentious the height rules are that some German state police forces apply when hiring new officers. (08.08.2017)  

Police shootings: German cops shot dead 14 people in 2017

Police throughout Germany fired a total of 75 times at people in 2017. The resulting deaths were far fewer than the United States, where more than 950 people died as a result of police shootings. (29.06.2018)  

GSG 9: Germany's elite anti-terror squad

Germany is planning to expand its elite GSG9 police unit in view of the continuing terrorist threat. The group has a distinguished history going back more than four decades. (15.01.2018)  

Related content

Detuschland Explosion in Wohnhaus in Wuppertal

Explosion devastates Wuppertal apartment building 24.06.2018

An explosion at an apartment building in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has caused a number of injuries but all the residents escaped. The cause of the blast is not clear.

Ausflugsschiff auf dem Hennesee im Frühnebel

Syrian migrant praised for rescuing drowning toddler in Germany 28.06.2018

A Syrian migrant saw a toddler thrashing in the water in northwest Germany and dove in to save him. Police said the outcome could have been very different had he not acted.

Symbolfoto Gewalt in Schulen

Teenage girl stabbed to death in park in Viersen, Germany 11.06.2018

A man of Turkish descent has turned himself in to German police, following the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in the town of Viersen. The teenager's body was found in a park in the center of the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 