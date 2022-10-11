  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
11 images
TravelGermany
Kerstin Schmidt ms
8 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/2nHC3
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Crowd cheer and chant as they surround a car with Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson Freedom Square, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a video released

Jubilant crowds in Kherson greet Ukraine forces

Conflicts26 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman picks ripe cherries of coffee

Zambia: Female farmers adapt to climate change

Zambia: Female farmers adapt to climate change

Nature and Environment42 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

A military parade in New Delhi

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man, woman and two children sit on a bench, out of focus, behind a wire fence with clothing hung on it

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Society7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

What is the real situation like Russian soldiers in Ukraine?

What is the situation like for Russian soldiers in Ukraine?

What is the situation like for Russian soldiers in Ukraine?

Conflicts1 hour ago09:51 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

PoliticsNovember 10, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Person holding ballot paper

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

Politics5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage