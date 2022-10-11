German carnival season kicks off
Every year on 11/11, at 11:11 a.m., costumed people storm the town halls and symbolically take power for the coming weeks. It marks the beginning of the carnival season, which Germans also call the "fifth season."
The significance of all those elevens
Since the Middle Ages, the number 11 has stood for excess and sin. A number with repeated digits is known as a "Schnapszahl" (schnapps number) in German. Fortunately, this year, carnival revelers don't have to heed coronavirus safety regulations, meaning they can party and enjoy themselves just like in the old days.
The Hoppeditz awakens
This jester-like figure is typical of Düsseldorf. At 11:11 a.m. on the dot, the Hoppeditz climbs out of a mustard pot in front of the town hall and heralds the start of the fifth season.
The Cologne triumvirate
Cologne's Carnival triumvirate — known as the Kölner Dreigestirn — conisting of a virgin, prince and farmer assumes regency over all fools. They are invited as guests to various events during carnival season.
Swollen heads in Mainz
Mainz carnival season opens with cries of "Helau." These typical giant papier-mache heads called "Schwellköppe," or "swollen heads," are always part of the big procession.
Carnival in Cottbus
Rumor has it that carnival is celebrated only in western Germany. But the eastern German city of Cottbus proves that's not the case. On 11/11, the dancers known as Funkenmariechen kick up their heels and the mayor hands over the key to the city.
Carnival stage shows
After the raucous beginning of the carnival season on 11/11, things quiet down during Advent. But in the new year, revelers turn up the volume again: the carnival societies invite people to their large stage shows and balls.
Weiberfastnacht
On Weiberfastnacht, Old Wives' Day, carnival really gets into gear. On Thursday before Shrove Monday — at 11:11 a.m., of course — women storm the town halls. The street carnival takes off and revellers party on the streets and squares. The six "crazy days" begin.
Smooching
Of course, men can also party along on Weiberfastnacht, but they should watch out: traditionally women chop off their neckties. Still, at least they get a "Bützchen," or "little kiss," in exchange, as a sign that it's all in good fun.
Rose Monday
The parades on Rose Monday, or Shrove Monday, are the highlight of the carnival season, especially in the Rhineland cities. Thousands of onlookers line the streets to watch the themed floats go by, while revelers on the floats throw flowers and sweets to the crowd.
Swabian-Alemannic Fasnet
The hand-carved masks are already an unmistakable sign that carnival in southwestern Germany differs from that on the Rhine. The large processions on Shrove Monday and Tuesday are called Narrensprünge — literally "fools' jump." Participants hop and jump through the streets. Rottweil's Narrensprung is famous.
Ash Wednesday
The Hoppeditz opens the carnival season in Düsseldorf and also ends it. Traditionally the roguish figure is burned in effigy or buried in a coffin on Ash Wednesday amid weeping and wailing. It's coupled with the hope that the Hoppeditz will rise again and usher in the "fifth season" the next time November 11th rolls around.