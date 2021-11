The Hoppeditz awakens

This jester-like figure is typical of Düsseldorf. At 11:11 a.m. on the dot, the Hoppeditz climbs out of a mustard pot in front of the town hall and heralds the start of the fifth season. This year, merrymakers must show proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to attend the celebrations. Organizers want to minimize the coronavirus infection risk.