German Cabinet debates climate goal details

German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze convened Germany's "climate cabinet" Wednesday, a special panel of ministers tasked with overseeing sectors accused of undercutting German and EU greenhouse gas reduction obligations, as the country appears set to fall short of the climate protection goals it previously set for itself.

A draft climate law formulated in Schulz's ministry aims to slash Germany's gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 and calls on each minister to deliver reductions in addition to the across-the-board promises made by nations at past UN and EU conferences to keep global atmospheric temperature rises "well below" 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

Read more: Germany from leader to loser on climate?

Schulz said all German ministries needed to take responsibility for protecting the climate

Ministers who failed to meet reduction goals would — under the terms of the new draft bill — face budgetary penalties, the imposition of climate protection measures, and the risk that from 2030 Germany would have to buy emission rights from other nations if it failed to meet its obligatory goals.

The Berlin-based think tank Agora recently calculated that that scenario could cost Germany at least €30 billion ($34 billion).

Ministers each responsible

Last June, Schulz, a member of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), told the online-magazine klimareporter she "drew the line" if fellow ministers refused to take further steps to meet the country's climate protection goals while she, as environment minister, was left alone to implement a "wish list."

At loggerheads: Schulz and Scheuer

Instead, she said ministers would have to implement to climate protection measures in their portfolios. "The colleague Scheuer is himself responsible," said Schulz, referring to Andreas Scheuer, Transport Minister from Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU) and responsible for Germany's big export-earning car-making sector.

The Handelsblatt newspaper on Wednesday reported that the HDE retailers' federation had followed Volkswagen by urging Scheuer to provide incentives to establish 100,000 electric-vehicle recharging sites across Germany by 2020.

Germany looks set to miss its 2020 goal of reducing greenhouse gases by 40 percent compared to 1990 levels. Only 32 percent cut would be reached, said a government report last November.

Brussels climate summit

EU leaders converge Thursday on Brussels for a two-day summit, which in addition to dealing with a requested extension of the March 29 Brexit deadline, is set to look at the European Commission's plan for a climate-neutral economy by 2050 and facing an open letter appeal by business, trade unions, regional and civic groups.

Referring tolast Friday's worldwide youth climate campaign, the letter's signatories demanded a "transition to a sustainable society and economy as soon as possible."

"A net-zero emissions economy is feasible and provides numerous economic, environmental and social co-benefits," the open letter said.

Last week, 12,000 scientists and scholars in Germany, Austria and Switzerland endorsed the "Fridays for Future" youth protest and said none of the three German-speaking countries of Germany, Austria and Switzerland was on target.

"Neither necessary scale nor speed is being achieved in the restructuring of the energy, food agriculture, resource, and mobility sectors," wrote the scientists.

Alpine situation becoming 'extreme'

Germany's DSV skiing federation says Europe's winter months have begun almost impossible to plan a year in advance, with six events on the 2018/19 winter calendar canceled and five postponed.

German alpine chief Wolfgang Meier said the situation had become "extreme," echoing veteran skier Christian Neureuther who last year described the trend as "really alarming," compared to snow conditions during his World Cup experiences in the 1970s.

"Since the end of January, we could not actually run hardly any event under stable conditions – storms, rainfalls, snow, temperature swings – that is a change and exceptional, " Maier told Germany's news agency dpa.

Temperatures in mid-March on mountain peaks were already well above freezing, said Maier, "between 5 to 15 degrees Celsius."

ipj/sms (dpa, Reuters, AP)