 Fridays for Future: The #Climatestrike movement comes of age | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 15.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Fridays for Future: The #Climatestrike movement comes of age

Tens of thousands of people turned out in Berlin for the global protest movement du jour. But as the climate protection demonstrations get more professional, will they lose their soul? DW's Jefferson Chase reports.

Friday4Future Demonstration in Berlin (DW/J. Chase)

Teaching primary school has never ranked high on my list of aspirations, and I was especially thankful it wasn't my line of work as I struggled through the tens of thousands of protestors assembled on Berlin's Invalidenplatz square on Friday.

The FridaysForFuture demonstration was an opportunity for kids of all ages, some in costume and many carrying signs with environmentalist slogans, to raise a ruckus and dart about in that particularly random, unpredictable way young people do. Tens of thousands of selfies were taken, accompanied by squealing laughter, and a brass band played to a hip hop beat while a rapper reeled off ecological rhymes. Meanwhile teachers and chaperones nervously counted their charges, hoping that none of the youngsters had wandered off unnoticed.

It was difficult to remember that this mass event had started with a lone schoolgirl, Greta Thunberg, playing hooky in Stockholm as a way of objecting to adults' failure to do anything to stop climate change. Why bother to learn for the future, if there isn't going to be one — that was her message. Thunberg has long since become an icon, a kind of ecological Pippi Longstocking, whose Scandinavian English resonates with a determination that has inspired hundreds of thousands of imitators around the environmentally imperiled globe.

In Berlin, there was no sense that the young people at the demonstration were doing anything illicit or rebellious. Many of them were there with their teachers and parents. Indeed, whole school classes turned out as part of what can only be called protest field trips.

"It doesn't really have much to do with skipping school," said one teenage girl. "We just think that old geezers shouldn't be the only ones deciding our future."

"I'm here because the kids want this," said one mother. "If they think it's the right thing to do, it's important to support them."

"Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2" this is not. FridaysForFuture has gone mainstream, and the old geezers are sitting up and taking notice.

Friday4Future Demonstration in Berlin (DW/J. Chase)

There were more adults at this edition of the FridaysForFuture demonstration

A Twitter jibe — and a prompt smackdown

A cyclist who sped past a swarm of people walking to the protest was draped with a sign, reading "I'm a professional." Last weekend, the leader of Germany's center-right Free Democratic Party, Christian Lindner, dismissed FridaysForFuture demonstrators as well-intentioned but naive. Kids couldn't be expected to understand the global technological and economic constraints upon environmentalism, Lindner wrote on Twitter, adding "That's a job for professionals."

The backlash was immediate. On Tuesday, a group of more than 23,000 researchers and activists from German-speaking Europe came down on the side of the kids, endorsing their demands for quicker and more effective measures to protect the environment. They call themselves Scientists4Future, and their followers were among the increased numbers of adults who took part in Friday's protest.

"I'm really glad that the next generation is making so much noise," said one woman, a solar-cell researcher, at the demonstration. "We're heading toward a serious generational conflict because the people who make the decisions are doing so irresponsibly."

Meanwhile, at regular intervals, protesters chanted: "We are loud/We are here/Because you're stealing our future."

Lindner has been in damage-control mode ever since last weekend's miscue. On Friday, the 40-year-old, whose relative youth is part of his image, spent more than half an hour fielding questions from kids about his views on climate change and FridaysForFuture — on Twitter, of course.

Friday4Future Demonstration in Berlin (DW/J. Chase)

Some politicians say the kids are no experts, but the kids say, in this case, they know better

The way of the dinosaurs?

The protesters demanded a broad spectrum of actions, ranging from an end to coal-produced power to reductions in CO2 emissions to the levels set in the Paris Agreement. But how much did the young people waving signs reading "Global warming is not cool" or "Let's f**k each other instead of our planet" on Friday understand about the nuts and bolts of climate change and political efforts to combat it?

There's no way to measure the knowledge of a crowd estimated to be above 25,000. Many of those at the demonstration were probably reasonably well-informed citizens not yet of voting age who were making their voices heard the only way they could. Others were no doubt just along for the ride. Such is life when what began as one person's crusade becomes a mass movement.

"If we acknowledge the enormity of the task, to change a self-contained system that's consuming the world, we not only need a huge amount of patience but all the allies we can get," said Johannes Vogel, the director of Berlin's Museum of Natural History, which is located next to Invalidenplatz.

Young protesters were offered free admission to the museum after they had marched to the Chancellery — Chancellor Angela Merkel's office — and back to the square. Those who took up the offer were greeted by the spectacle of a brontosaurus skeleton looming ominously just inside the building entrance.

Most scientists today believe that with their tiny brains, dinosaurs were unable to adapt to radical change in their environment caused by a meteor strike, a spike in volcanic activity or another phenomenon outside their control. The FridaysForFuture movement argues that humans must hurry up and use their far-larger brains to avoid making themselves the victims of the same fate.

Watch video 01:35

Students ratchet up pressure with global climate strikes

DW recommends

Climate change a threat to world order, Munich Security Conference hears

Few delegates at the Munich Security Conference showed up to discuss climate change. But those that did were reminded that the current collapse of the Earth's ecosystems is already causing conflict and mass migration. (17.02.2019)  

UN issues dire warning on the deadly effects of pollution

Environmental damage and pollution cause a quarter of all deaths, a UN report said. The Global Environment Outlook also warned of serious economic consequences for developing countries if no action is taken by 2050. (13.03.2019)  

Fridays for Future: Students hold international climate change protests

A global school strike against climate change inaction is underway. Protests have taken place or will do so in more than 100 countries, all following the example of one young Swedish climate activist. (15.03.2019)  

'We can make a difference': Voices of school climate strikers from around the world

Today thousands will take to the streets instead of the classroom for a global day of climate action. DW spoke to young people from around the world taking part in Fridays for Future about their hopes and fears. (15.03.2019)  

Climate activist Greta Thunberg marches with students in Hamburg

Greta Thunberg, the activist who began school strikes over climate change, marched with students in Hamburg. The movement has gained worldwide traction, with tens of thousands of students participating. (01.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Students ratchet up pressure with global climate strikes  

Related content

Thousands in Berlin call for ecological farming 19.01.2019

Thousands took to the streets of Berlin calling for reform of Germany's agriculture policy. The protestors want the government to promote environmentally friendly farming by directing more EU subsidies to organic farmers. The march was led by around 170 tractors.

Coffee to Go

Environmental psychology: How do you feel about that coffee to go? 21.02.2019

DW's Hannah Fuchs likes to think she's pretty responsible about her environmental impact. But the guilt induced by a take-out coffee got her asking why even the most eco-conscious of us slip up.

Kombibild - Viktor Orban, Matteo Salvini und Jörg Meuthen

Climate protection: Where do the EU's right-wing populists stand? 26.02.2019

The EU's right-wing populists generally have little interest in climate protection, a new study shows. However, that hasn't stopped Germany's AfD and Britain's UKIP from voting against it in the European Parliament.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Germany

Fridays for Future: The #Climatestrike movement comes of age

Could Germany's digital education initiative threaten states' rights?

Drones and diplomacy: US Ramstein air base stirs controversy in Germany

Majority of Germans think Chancellor Angela Merkel should serve out her term