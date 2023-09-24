German asylum seeker murder case: Verdict after 32 years

32 years after an arson attack on a refugee shelter, the arsonist has been convicted of murder. In September 1991, 27-year-old Samuel Yeboah from Ghana died in the southwestern town of Saarlouis.

The now 52-year-old former neo-Nazi skinhead Peter S.* was found guilty of setting fire to a home for asylum seekers in Saarlouis, a town of 35,000 inhabitants, on September 19, 1991.

The Higher Regional Court in Koblenz, Rhineland-Palatinate, imposed a juvenile sentence of six years and ten months on the perpetrator. According to the indictment, he allegedly sneaked into a home for asylum seekers at night, poured gasoline on the wooden staircase, and set it on fire at around 3:30 a.m.

The fire spread quickly through the former hotel. Living there at the time were people who had fled Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Mauritania, Sudan, and the Balkans. Samuel Kofi Yeboah, 27, from Ghana was one of them. He suffered an excruciating death

The perpetrator was part of the right-wing neo-Nazi skinhead scene in Saarlouis, a town of 35,000 inhabitants in the Saarland region in the far west of Germany.

This was a trial that also dealt with the wave of xenophobic attacks in Germany in the early 1990s, the networking of right-wing extremists at home and abroad, and failures on the part of the police and politicians.

"The motive for the crime was hatred of foreigners," said senior prosecutor Malte Merz during the trial. The prosecution relied on interrogations of members of the neo-Nazi scene, the behavior of Peter S. after the crime and the testimony of the main witness, who triggered new investigations in 2019.

The defendant allegedly told the witness at a barbecue in 2007 about the arson attack, "That was me and they never caught me."

Victims take the stand

Eight survivors of the night of the fire joined the trial as plaintiffs. Their attorneys thanked them for their courageous testimony, as well as the work of investigators and prosecutors since 2019.

The terrible events took place 32 years ago, Joe E* told DW, and he had tried hard to forget them. "When I received the court summons, it all came to the surface again," he said.

He was called to testify in a case that went before a court now because there is no time limit for murder prosecutions in Germany.

Three loud explosions woke Joe E. that night — luckily, he said. "Otherwise perhaps I would also have died." He went to the stairwell: "Then I saw smoke and flames — the whole wall was completely in flames." Two young men from Nigeria suffered broken bones from jumping out the window. A French woman who was a guest in the house cried as she described to the court 32 years later how people were screaming.

Joe E. recalled how they suddenly heard calls for help from Samuel Yeboah, who lived on the top floor: "He called in his language, I'm dying, I'm dying." He was surrounded by flames, the others could not help him. He fell silent. Firefighters rescued him with severe burns to his whole body. He still tried to speak with them.

The young man from Ghana died three hours later in hospital. Samuel Yeboah was a very lovable person, Joe E. recalls: He boxed, played football, and had many German friends.

Police used this photo of Samuel Kofi Yeboah Saarland to ask the public for clues about the perpetrators 30 after the attack Image: Landespolizeipräsidium Saarland

Criticism of police investigation

A month before the fire at this accommodation facility, there was an arson attack on another facility for refugees and migrants in Saarlouis. Joe E., who knew people there, said that the inhabitants of both centers had received threatening letters reading: "Go back to your 'jungle' or you will all be killed." A police officer who was investigating the case in 1991 told the Koblenz trial that there had been no "xenophobic attacks" in Saarlouis.

"You got the impression that the police treated it as if it were a childish prank. But a person lost his life, others have lifelong damage," said Heike Kleffner from the Association of Counseling Centers for Victims of Right-Wing, Racist and Antisemitic Violence in Germany, or VBRG.

"This lack of interest from the law enforcement authorities in the 1990s signaled to the victims, 'your life is worth nothing from our perspective.' The perpetrators and their sympathizers got the message, 'you will get away with this'," Kleffner said.

The police began interrogating survivors on the night of the fire. They investigated the possibility of drug dealing and organized crime. It took days for them to question members of the neo-Nazi-skinhead scene in Saarlouis and they quickly closed this line of enquiry. In 1992, after almost a year, they shut the investigation.

Samuel Yeboah is buried in Saarlouis Image: Andrea Grunau/DW

The 1991 report from the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany's domestic intelligence agency, classified the deadly attack as an act of violence with a right-wing extremist background. It was one of many attacks involving arson or explosives in Saarland. Those affected who continue to live in the state may still not feel safe today, Kleffner said.

The right-wing extremist scene networked at home and abroad via leaflets, telephone calls, concerts and marches. There are photos of Peter S. and others at a memorial march for Hitler's deputy Rudolf Heß in Worms in 1996. Members and supporters of the later right-wing terrorist NSU ("National Socialist Underground") from Thuringia were also there.

Ten days after the arson attack, there was a concert in a forest in Saarland with the neo-Nazi band Skrewdriver from the UK. A spokesman for the Ku Klux Klan in the US is also said to have performed there. Members of Saarland's neo-Nazi scene were involved in organizations, some of which were later banned, such as the Hammerskins who were banned in Germany only this year.

It was only after the accused was arrested in April 2022 that the Saarland police chief apologized for deficiencies in the police work.

Anti-racism activists have kept the memory of Samuel Yeboah alive over the decades Image: BeckerBredel/IMAGO

Long-term repercussions

"I am still suffering today because we did not receive any help," Joe E. says. He is traumatized and has severe depression. "It has shaped my life."

For more than 30 years, Joe E. heard nothing from the Saarland authorities — apart from a deportation notice which he received shortly after the attack, as did at least one other survivor. It was only this year that he received a letter from Saarland's victim protection officer in which she offered support. Seven survivors could no longer be found.

In the years following German reunification, many accommodation facilities for refugees were targeted in arson attacks. The prosecution spoke of a "pogrom-like atmosphere" in light of the nationwide right-wing extremist riots against asylum seekers. Police and domestic intelligence officials registered at least 1,250 right-wing arson attacks between 1990 and 1994, said Kleffner.

Criminologists estimate that 20% of those cases have been resolved at most.

It took until the 32-year anniversary for the city of Saarlouis to speak of a racist attack. Three organizations kept the memory of Samuel Yeboah alive over the decades: The Saarland Refugee Council (SFR), Antifaschistische Aktion Saar (Antifascist Action Saar) and Aktion 3. Welt Saar (Action 3rd World Saar). They demanded that a memorial plaque for Samuel Yeboah be placed in a prominent location in the city.

Political responsibility

In June 2023, Anke Rehlinger of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) was the first state premier of Saarland to acknowledge, that "it was a racially motivated crime." Addressing the survivors, she said: "On behalf of the Saarland state government, I apologize to the victims and relatives of the arson attack in Saarlouis for the failures of that time."

She announced a compensation fund for the victims of severe acts of violence. In October, the political investigation of the murder of Samuel Yeboah and other attacks is due to begin.

*Name changed to protect anonymity.

** Editor's note: DW follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing full names.

This article was originally written in German and published in September 2023. It was updated on October 9 to include the verdict.

