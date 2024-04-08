  1. Skip to content
German airports reach agreement to end strike action

April 8, 2024

Airport operators in Germany have agreed on a deal with security staff after a series of strikes at some of the country's biggest airports.

A passenger looks on as multiple flights are cancelled from the schedule
The two sides say they have accepted a deal put forward by mediatorsImage: Lando Hass/dpa/picture alliance

The German trade union Verdi has made a pay agreement covering some 25,000 security staff to avert more strike action.

A dispute with airports has led to a series of strikes at some of Germany's busiest hubs, with a large number of flights canceled on numerous strike days.

More to come. Please refresh your browser for the latest updates.

rc/ab (dpa, Reuters)

