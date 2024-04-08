German airports reach agreement to end strike action

Airport operators in Germany have agreed on a deal with security staff after a series of strikes at some of the country's biggest airports.

The German trade union Verdi has made a pay agreement covering some 25,000 security staff to avert more strike action.

A dispute with airports has led to a series of strikes at some of Germany's busiest hubs, with a large number of flights canceled on numerous strike days.

More to come. Please refresh your browser for the latest updates.

rc/ab (dpa, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.