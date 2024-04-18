Georgia: Lawmakers pass 'foreign agent' law in first reading

Georgia’s parliament approved the first reading of a bill on “foreign agents” that has provoked large street protests. Critics say the law would damage Georgia's long-sought prospects of joining the European Union.

Thousands of protesters rallied in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, for a third day on Wednesday after lawmakers advanced a controversial media bill which opponents fear will undermine the country's ambitions of joining the European Union (EU).

The proposed law would require media and non-commercial organizations to register as being under foreign influence if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

It has been denounced by critics as the "Russian law" because of parallels with a "foreign agents" legislation used by Moscow to clamp down on criticism of the Kremlin.

The bill passed its first reading in parliament on Wednesday with 83 votes by members of the ruling Georgian Dream party. Opposition parliamentarians boycotted the vote.

"If it is adopted, it will bring Georgia in line with Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus and those countries where human rights are trampled," said Giorgi Rukhadze, founder of the Georgian Strategic Analysis Center. "It will destroy Georgia's European path."

Borrell says proposed law 'not in line' with EU norms

In a statement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described the parliament's move as "a very concerning development" and warned that "the final adoption of this legislation would negatively impact Georgia's progress on its EU path."

"This law is not in line with EU core norms and values," Borrell said.

Meanwhile, outside the parliament building, some 20,000 demonstrators gathered for a third consecutive day.

Borrell said that "Georgia has a vibrant civil society" that is a key part of its EU membership quest.

"The proposed legislation would limit the capacity of civil society and media organizations to operate freely, could limit freedom of expression and unfairly stigmatize organizations that deliver benefits to the citizens of Georgia," he added.

The bill is nearly identical to a proposal that the governing party was pressured to withdraw last year after large street protests.

mf/rm (AP, AFP)