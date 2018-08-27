George Soros-founded university in Hungary pulls programs for refugees

Drawing students from 100 countries, the Central European University (CEU) ran programs for registered refugees and asylum seekers. It also administered an EU-funded migration policy research grant at the Budapest-based CEU.

The 25 percent Hungarian tax on organizations affects "all programs, actions and activities which directly or indirectly aim to promote immigration," including networking, media campaigns, education activities and activities "showing immigration in a positive light."

The levy was part of a raft of anti-immigration measures drawn up by the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and passed by parliament in June. It came into effect last Friday and requires a first payment by September.

In May, the billionaire George Soros' Open Society Foundations moved staff and offices from Hungary to Germany ahead of the laws against foreign-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Making the announcement on Tuesday, the CEU said it was "suspending these programmes while we await clarification of our tax and legal situation." Some 55 refugees or asylum seekers had been due to take part in the programs.

Soros' Open Society Foundations moved out of Budapest last year to transfer to Berlin

Orban claims migration imposes a financial burden on the state which should be paid by NGOs or similar groups providing legal or other aid to migrants.

The CEU said its programs were "only for persons legally admitted to Hungary."

The 88-year-old, Hungarian-born Soros had been a hot topic for Orban during the election and he promised a variety of "Stop Soros" laws during the campaign which he went on to win.

Last year a new law on higher education placed new requirements on foreign universities and this too was seen as targeting Soros and the CEU.

Watch video 03:59 Now live 03:59 mins. Share Soros in Orban's crosshairs Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2u8Mp Soros in Orban's sights in run-up to Hungarian elections

jm/bw (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.