ConflictsPalestinian Territories

Gaza: Civilians flee fighting in Khan Younis

Jessica Saltz
December 7, 2023

Fighting has intensified in and around Gaza's main southern city of Khan Younis. As the Israeli military expands its operations, thousands of civilians have been seeking refuge further south, where there's still no guarantee of safety.

