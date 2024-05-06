  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
Human RightsPalestinian Territories

How Israel is displacing Palestinians in West Bank

Rebecca Ritters in occupied West Bank
June 5, 2024

While international attention has been on Gaza, dozens of Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank are being displaced. Violent attacks by Israeli settlers are on the rise as Israel declares ever more land there as Israeli-state owned.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ggqe
Skip next section Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

Similar stories from Palestinian Territories

An older man with white hair, wearing a striped shirt, stands in the ruins of his house

Palestinian home demolitions spike in east Jerusalem

Following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, the demolition of Palestinian homes has surged in occupied east Jerusalem.
ConflictsJune 25, 202404:40 min
A woman sits on a sofa in a makeshift shelter, speaking to the camera

For women in Gaza, life is increasingly difficult

A lack of hygiene products and clean water is causing further health problems for women in the Gaza Strip.
ConflictsJanuary 3, 202402:29 min
Palestinians inspect two burned cars used by Israeli special units during a raid in the Old City of Nablus

Palestinians relate fatal cost of West Bank settler violence

DW's Aya Ibrahim reports on how one Palestinian family lost a member when Israeli settlers came to their village.
ConflictsDecember 26, 202303:17 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Human Rights from Middle East

More on Human Rights from Middle East

Mariam Claren, daughter of imprisoned women's rights activist Nahid Taghavi, speaks to DW.

Silent diplomacy won't work, says Iran prisoner's daughter

Mariam Claren is urging Germany to do more to secure her mother's release from the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran.
Human RightsJune 20, 202302:47 min
Skip next section More on Human Rights from around the world

More on Human Rights from around the world

The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.

EU accused of funding abuse of migrants in Africa

The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.
Human RightsMay 30, 202402:38 min
external

Ndumie's vision for South Africa: To love and to let love

Ndumie Funda fought apartheid in her youth. Today, she continues to confront hatred in South Africa — against lesbians.
Human RightsApril 26, 202403:57 min
Members of the Human Rights Council during a special session devoted to Sudan

Can the UN still protect human rights?

Fewer and fewer members of the UN Human Rights Council are known for protecting human rights within their own borders.
Human RightsDecember 11, 202301:46 min
Show more