How Israel is displacing Palestinians in West Bank

Human RightsPalestinian TerritoriesHow Israel is displacing Palestinians in West BankTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsPalestinian TerritoriesRebecca Ritters in occupied West Bank06/05/2024June 5, 2024While international attention has been on Gaza, dozens of Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank are being displaced. Violent attacks by Israeli settlers are on the rise as Israel declares ever more land there as Israeli-state owned.https://p.dw.com/p/4ggqeAdvertisement