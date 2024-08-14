  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
MpoxUkraineIsrael-Hamas war
Skip next section Featured stories by Rebecca Ritters

Featured stories by Rebecca Ritters

A view of a manned watchtower at an Israeli prison

Israel's treatment of Palestinian detainees under scrutiny

Human rights groups condemn the alleged widespread, systemic abuse across Israel's prison system.
Human RightsAugust 14, 202403:57 min
Shepherd faces DW's camera as his sheep and various hills are seen the background

How Israel is displacing Palestinians in West Bank

While the world has focused on Gaza, dozens of Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank are being displaced.
Human RightsJune 5, 202405:06 min
A wall mural of a person painting with the words "Resistance through art" written on the wall

How West Bank's Freedom Theater empowers youth through art

The Freedom Theater in Jenin stands as a sanctuary for young Palestinians to heal and express themselves through drama.
ConflictsFebruary 14, 202403:10 min
Skip next section Stories by Rebecca Ritters

Stories by Rebecca Ritters

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a press conference, seated in front of a row of blue and white Israeli flags

Gantz exit boosts far-right faction in Israeli government

Gantz exit boosts far-right faction in Israeli government

Benny Gantz has left Israel's War Cabinet after saying he would do if the prime minister did not make a plan for Gaza.
ConflictsJune 10, 202403:37 min
A Palestinian man waves his national flag in front of a separation wall of barbed wire

Ireland, Norway, Spain to recognize Palestine as state

Ireland, Norway, Spain to recognize Palestine as state

Despite Israel's objections, the three countries that support Palestinians want other countries to follow suit.
PoliticsMay 28, 202403:24 min
Benjamin Netanyahu look to the side sitting in front of an Israeli flag

ICC prosecutor's arrest bid may pressure Israel's Netanyahu

ICC prosecutor's arrest bid may pressure Israel's Netanyahu

DW's Rebecca Ritters outlines what the ICC warrant could mean for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.
Law and JusticeMay 20, 202404:08 min
View of an israeli checkpoint in northern Israel, seen through a windscreen

Tensions rise on Israel's northern border with Lebanon

Tensions rise on Israel's northern border with Lebanon

Amid cross-border strikes between Hezbollah and Israel, over 70,000 Israeli residents have been displaced.
ConflictsMay 7, 202403:35 min
A woman in Jerusalem seen here behind a DW microphone.

Israeli support for war against Hamas remains steadfast

Israeli support for war against Hamas remains steadfast

As the death toll in Gaza rises, Israel finds itself increasingly isolated. In Israel, support for the war continues.
ConflictsMarch 29, 202403:07 min
Protests over aids delivery to Gaza

Why Israeli protesters are blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza

Why Israeli protesters are blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza

Israel has opened crossings to Gaza for humanitarian aid trucks, but a group of protesters is trying to stop them.
ConflictsFebruary 19, 202403:20 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage