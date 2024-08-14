You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
Mpox
Ukraine
Israel-Hamas war
Image: DW
Rebecca Ritters
rebeccaritters
Skip next section Featured stories by Rebecca Ritters
Featured stories by Rebecca Ritters
Israel's treatment of Palestinian detainees under scrutiny
Human rights groups condemn the alleged widespread, systemic abuse across Israel's prison system.
Human Rights
08/14/2024
August 14, 2024
03:57 min
How Israel is displacing Palestinians in West Bank
While the world has focused on Gaza, dozens of Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank are being displaced.
Human Rights
06/05/2024
June 5, 2024
05:06 min
How West Bank's Freedom Theater empowers youth through art
The Freedom Theater in Jenin stands as a sanctuary for young Palestinians to heal and express themselves through drama.
Conflicts
02/14/2024
February 14, 2024
03:10 min
Skip next section Stories by Rebecca Ritters
Stories by Rebecca Ritters
Gantz exit boosts far-right faction in Israeli government
Gantz exit boosts far-right faction in Israeli government
Benny Gantz has left Israel's War Cabinet after saying he would do if the prime minister did not make a plan for Gaza.
Conflicts
06/10/2024
June 10, 2024
03:37 min
Ireland, Norway, Spain to recognize Palestine as state
Ireland, Norway, Spain to recognize Palestine as state
Despite Israel's objections, the three countries that support Palestinians want other countries to follow suit.
Politics
05/28/2024
May 28, 2024
03:24 min
ICC prosecutor's arrest bid may pressure Israel's Netanyahu
ICC prosecutor's arrest bid may pressure Israel's Netanyahu
DW's Rebecca Ritters outlines what the ICC warrant could mean for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.
Law and Justice
05/20/2024
May 20, 2024
04:08 min
Tensions rise on Israel's northern border with Lebanon
Tensions rise on Israel's northern border with Lebanon
Amid cross-border strikes between Hezbollah and Israel, over 70,000 Israeli residents have been displaced.
Conflicts
05/07/2024
May 7, 2024
03:35 min
Israeli support for war against Hamas remains steadfast
Israeli support for war against Hamas remains steadfast
As the death toll in Gaza rises, Israel finds itself increasingly isolated. In Israel, support for the war continues.
Conflicts
03/29/2024
March 29, 2024
03:07 min
Why Israeli protesters are blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza
Why Israeli protesters are blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza
Israel has opened crossings to Gaza for humanitarian aid trucks, but a group of protesters is trying to stop them.
Conflicts
02/19/2024
February 19, 2024
03:20 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage