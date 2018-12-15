 Gay Singaporean man allowed to adopt son in landmark ruling | News | DW | 17.12.2018

News

Gay Singaporean man allowed to adopt son in landmark ruling

Socially conservative Singapore still has colonial-era laws banning sex between consenting men. But for the first time a gay doctor has been allowed to adopt his biological son.

A male couple hold hands

A gay Singaporean doctor won the right to adopt his biological son on Monday in a landmark ruling for the city-state.  

The man and his long-term partner paid $200,000 (€176,000) for a surrogate to carry their child in the United States, as surrogacy is effectively banned in Singapore.

The 46-year-old, who has not been identified, brought his now five-year-old son back and attempted to adopt him to help secure him a citizenship.

But he faced a long struggle in the socially conservative city-state, where gay marriage is outlawed and male homosexuality is still technically illegal.

Read more: Gay couple becomes first in Germany to adopt child

The application was originally rejected by a district court judge in December last year, who ruled the boy could not be adopted because he was born through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to an unmarried couple, which is not available to couples in Singapore.

But Singapore's high court overturned that ruling. 

Gay rights supporters wave a rainbow flag in the air

Singapore faces criticism from LGBT rights groups for its restrictive laws dating from the colonial era

'In the interests of the child'

In his ruling Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said that "the evidence has demonstrated to us that it is very much in the interests of the child that the adoption order be made."

"His prospects of acquiring Singapore citizenship could be significantly enhanced by making an adoption order, which would in turn lead to an overall increase in the stability of his life in Singapore."

The child did not automatically qualify for citizenship as the mother is also not from the country.

Read more: Singapore 'maids for sale' ad sparks investigation

The judge also remarked the decision had not been easy to come to, as he was concerned not to "violate the public policy against the formation of same-sex family units."

  • Taiwan gleichgeschlechtliche Eheschließung (Reuters/T.Siu)

    Life-changing: Taiwan rules in favor of gay marriage

    Daphne & Kenny: 'Once the law passes, we have further protection'

    Daphne and Kenny are getting married at the end of the year. Five months after Kenny went on her knees to propose to Daphne at a rally of thousands of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender couples on Taipei's largest boulevard, both are trying on wedding outfits. Until now, same-sex couples in some Taiwanese jurisdictions were able to register as partners…

  • Taiwan gleichgeschlechtliche Eheschließung (Reuters/T.Siu)

    Life-changing: Taiwan rules in favor of gay marriage

    Daniel Cho and Chin Tsai: 'we will be the first in line'

    …although the rights available to them were often limited compared to married heterosexual couples. This couple is hopeful: "Daniel relocated to New York for his job, but since the Taiwanese government doesn't recognize our relationship, I can’t apply for a spousal visa to go with him. If the law passes, we will be the first in line to the registry of marriages."

  • Taiwans gleichgeschlechtliche Eheschließung (Reuters/T.Siu)

    Life-changing: Taiwan rules in favor of gay marriage

    Hare Lin & Cho Chia-lin: 'Taiwan can be changed'

    Hare Lin, who works as a publisher and Cho Chia-lin, a writer, believe in an open minded world: "When I first held the gay parade in 2003, there were only around a thousand people, but a few years later, the march was attended by 50 to 60 thousand," Lin says. "Also there are gay artists, politicians, council members, and even a presidential candidate. I believe this world can be changed."

  • Taiwan gleichgeschlechtliche Eheschließung (Reuters/T.Siu)

    Life-changing: Taiwan rules in favor of gay marriage

    Gay rights activist Chi Chia-wei: 'will continue our efforts'

    Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen, whose cabinet includes the island's first transgender minister, said on Twitter: "Resolving differences is a start - more dialogue and understanding are needed." Gay rights activist Chi Chia-wei (pictured above) approves: "If Taiwan refuses to improve, we will continue our efforts and make a rainbow country. Even a revolution."

  • Taiwan gleichgeschlechtliche Eheschließung (Reuters/T.Siu)

    Life-changing: Taiwan rules in favor of gay marriage

    Wang Yi & Meng Yu-mei: ' Taiwan is a democratic country'

    Taiwan is famed for an annual gay pride parade that showcases the vibrancy of its lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. Artist Wang Yi says: "You think we want to go through all of this hardship? We have difficult relationships with our parents. But I felt the discussion of same-sex marriage is what a free country should do under the rule of law. The discussion is fair."

  • Taiwan gleichgeschlechtliche Eheschließung (Reuters/T.Siu)

    Life-changing: Taiwan rules in favor of gay marriage

    Huang Chen-ting & Lin Chi-xuan: 'fighting for fair treatment'

    Huang Chen-ting and Lin Chi-xuan fool around: "We are the same as heterosexuals. Discrimination has taken many forms, from the skin color of black slaves in the past, to sexual orientation at the moment, but all of us are human beings. We all fight for fair treatment," Chi-xuan says. Recent polls showed a majority of the Taiwanese population supports same-sex marriage.

  • Leber Li und Amely Chen (Reuters/T. Siu)

    Life-changing: Taiwan rules in favor of gay marriage

    Leber Li and Amely Chen: 'love between us is strong'

    Leber Li drives with Amely Chen and their son Mork, in Yilan. "It was our dream to have children. We have a child through artificial insemination, but only one of us can be registered to be the mother. This is so unfair. The baby has the love of two mothers. It does not matter how a family is formed as long as there is love," Chen says.

  • Huang Zi-ning und Kang Xin (Reuters/T. Siu)

    Life-changing: Taiwan rules in favor of gay marriage

    Huang Zi-ning and Kang Xin: 'We are the next generation'

    Students Huang Zi-ning and Kang Xin pose for a selfie in Taoyuan. "Anti same-sex marriage groups say they are against us because they want to protect the next generation. But I am the next generation. Why do they listen to those who are about to die instead of our voices? We need to speak out," says Zi-ning.

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


Chief Justice Menon added the ruling was not an endorsement of what the doctor and his partner, who have been together for around 13 years, had done.

Only the doctor, and not his partner, will have parental rights over the boy.

Family overjoyed 

The man's lawyer, Ivan Cheong, of Eversheds Harry Elias, said the family was delighted with the ruling.

"I cannot speak for my client apart from the relief and happiness he feels," Cheong told DW.

"The winner really is the child who gets to benefit from staying with his family and the adoption order is in place as it advances his best interest."

