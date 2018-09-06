 Gay, lesbian, queer — What is LGBT and LGBTQQIAAP? | What you need to know | DW | 06.09.2018

What you need to know

Gay, lesbian, queer — What is LGBT and LGBTQQIAAP?

The meaning of LGBTQQIAAP can be tricky to keep up with. Here is a simple guide to all the main sexual and gender identity acronyms.

Reveller at LGBT Pride Parade in Sao Paulo (Imago/ZumaPress/C. Faga)

Since the term LGBT was coined in the late 1980s, public understanding of sexual and gender identity has progressed significantly. Here is a breakdown of all the letters.

Lesbian: A woman who is attracted only to other women.

Gay: A man who is attracted only to other men, but also used to broadly describe people who are attracted to the same sex.

Bisexual: Anyone who is attracted to both men and women.

Transgender: Someone whose gender identity differs from their gender at birth.

Queer: Reclaimed pejorative term now used by people who don't identify with the binary terms of male and female or gay and straight and do not wish to label themselves by their sex acts.

Questioning: Someone who is still questioning or exploring their sexual/gender identity.

Intersex: Someone who's body is neither fully male or female due to medical variation. Formerly known as hermaphrodites, now considered an offensive term.

Ally: Someone who is straight but supports the LGBTQQIAAP community.

Asexual: Someone with no sexual attraction to any gender.

Pansexual: Someone whose sexual attraction is not based on gender and more based on personality. They may also be gender fluid. Sometimes used to differentiate between the binary choice of two genders implied by "bisexual."

  • Bernd Gaiser, founder of Christopher Street Day (picture-alliance/TSP/M. Wolff )

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Groundbreaker

    Bernd Gaiser, a longtime rights activist, founded Berlin Pride in 1979. Gaiser told Die Zeit newspaper in 2018 that his community realized, "that only when we, as gay men and lesbians, go out in public and confront society ... can we force them to change their attitudes towards us." About 500 people attended that first celebration.

  • Two men dressed up in front of Brandenburg Gate

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Fight for your rights

    Each year, Berlin Pride has a different theme decided upon by a public forum. In 1998, for the first time, the party got political. "We demand equal rights," was the theme. Same-sex couples were not even allowed legally recognized civil partnerships in Germany until 2001.

  • Berlin celebrates Christopher Street Day

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Christopher Street Day

    In many German cities, Pride is also known as Christopher Street Day or CSD. Christopher Street is the New York location of the Stonewall Inn. In the early hours of July 28, 1969, police led a brutal raid inside the famous gay bar. The ensuing violent demonstrations of gay and lesbian New Yorkers against the excessive force used by police became known as the Stonewall Riots.

  • Wolfgang Thierse attends Christoper Street Day in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Mainstream support

    In February 2001, same-sex couples were granted legal civil unions, largely due to the efforts of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), who were in power at the time and able to pass the law over the protests of the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU). SPD Bundestag President Wolfgang Thierse (left) attended Berlin Pride that year in a sign of solidarity.

  • Brandenburg state Police Commissioner Marco Klingberg and others march (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Activists in all forms

    In 2014, as the fight to legalize gay marriage was heating up, Brandenburg state Police Commissioner risked disciplinary action by marching in the Pride Parade in his uniform without permission. Over the years, CSD Berlin has become of the biggest pride celebrations in the world.

  • Revellers march along Straße des 17. Juni

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Marriage legalization

    The 2017 parade would be the last before gay marriage was legalized in Germany, which came in October of that year after Chancellor Angela Merkel manuevered a way to let it happen without herself having to promote it and alienate her more conservative voter base. However, the LGBT community in Germany still faces regular discrimination, such as in adoption law.

  • Miss CSD 2018 greets her adoring fans

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Miss CSD

    From 500 attendants in 1979, Berlin Pride now averages about 500,000 participants a year. The celebration is no longer just for the LGBT community, but for allies as well.

  • A costumed reveller holds a sign asking people to avoid plastic waste

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Always political

    Pride is often political, and the causes championed each year at Christopher Street Day are not only LGBT rights but human rights and problems that affect all people. Here, a participant holds up an environmental awareness sign: "Avoid plastic waste!"

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


