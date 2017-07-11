G7 mobilizes almost $20 billion for Ukraine — live updates

G7 mobilizes almost $20 billion for Ukraine

Russia's Duma to mull removal of military age limits

Zelenskyy says Russia has destroyed the Donbas

Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin wonders when German weapons will arrive — with ammunition

G7 mobilizes almost $20 billion for Ukraine, pledges more if needed

Finance ministers and central bank heads from the the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy democracies say they have mobilized $19.8 billion (18.7 billion) for Ukraine and pledged to give more financial support if needed.

"In 2022, we have mobilised 19.8 billion US dollars of budget support, including 9.5 billion US dollars of recent commitments ... to help Ukraine close its financing gap and continue ensuring the delivery of basic services to the Ukrainian people," the G7 said in their communique following a meeting in Germany.

The G7 finance ministers and central bankers met in Königswinter in Germany

German ex-Chancellor Schröder gives up Rosneft position

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has told Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft that he cannot continue serving on its board of directors, a statement on the company's website says.

German businessman Matthias Warning had also made the same move, it said.

"We are sympathetic to their decisions and thank them for their continued support," Rosneft said in the statement.

Schröder had come under intense criticism for retaining the post amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The German parliament announced on Thursday that he would lose his taxpayer-funded office and staff amid the controversy over his business and political ties to Russia.

The European Parliament also urged sanctions against him.

The 78-year-old ex-chancellor has so far been seen as unrepentant about his business ties to Russia

Russian gas to Finland to be cut on Saturday

Russian gas will stop flowing to neighboring Finland on Saturday morning, Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum has said in a statement.

"On the afternoon of Friday May 20, Gazprom Export informed Gasum that natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum's supply contract will be cut on Saturday 21 May at 0400 (GMT)," Gasum said.

The move comes amid a spat over Moscow's demand for countries to pay for gas in rubles and Finland's application for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company says it will keep supplying gas to Finnish customers from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline.

"We have been carefully preparing for this situation and provided that there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in the coming months," Gasum CEO Mika Wiljanen said.

According to Russia's Interfax news agency, Russian gas exports to Finland averaged around 3.2 million cubic metres per day from January 1 to March 16.

Russia claims to be nearing control of Lugansk

Moscow is nearing full control of the separatist region of Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.

Shoigu said the "liberation" of Lugansk was "nearing completion."

The minister also said that 1,908 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, the last bastion of defenders of the city, which is otherwise under Russian control.

The number of Ukrainian troops that have actually surrendered has not been independently verified. A remnant of fighters is reportedly still holding out in the complex's labyrinth of underground bunkers and tunnels.

Shoigu also said that Moscow would establish new military bases in western Russia in response to what he called an increase in military threats near the border owing to Finland and Sweden's likely accession to NATO in the near future.

Both countries formally applied to join the alliance on Wednesday.

The Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol has been devastated by Russian attacks

Russia's Duma to mull removal of military age limits

Russia's lower house of parliament is to debate allowing Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 to sign up for the military, the State Duma website said on Friday.

"For the use of high-precision weapons, the operation of weapons and military equipment, highly professional specialists are needed. Experience shows that they become such by the age of 40–45," the website said.

Up to now, only Russians aged 18-40 and foreigners aged 18-30 have been able to enter into a first contract with the military.

The planned change in contractual age limits comes amid reports that Russia has suffered massive troop losses during its invasion of Ukraine.

The British Defence Ministry has suggested that around 50,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since February 24. Russia itself has declined to give any figures in many weeks.

Qatar hopes to deliver LNG to Germany by 2024: Foreign minister

Qatar wants to start supplying Germany with liquefied natural gas (LNG) by as early as 2024, a top official has told a German newspaper.

The gas would come from a plant in the US state of Texas in which Qatar Energy holds a 70% stake, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was cited as telling the German daily Handelsblatt.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is scheduled to hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin later on Friday.

Germany is accelarating plans to construct LNG terminals as the country tries to reduce reliance on gas from Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck visited Qatar and the UAE in March to discuss potential gas imports from the Middle Eastern countries.

German budget committee OKs €40 billion supplementary debt over Ukraine fallout

Germany's parliamentary budget committee has approved plans to take out almost €40 billion ($42.3 billion) in additional debt this year to help consumers and businesses cope with the impact of the conflict in Ukraine.

The committee agreed the package to help fund a second energy relief package for consumers, business aid and costs for the integration of refugees from Ukraine.

In all, the government wants to take on almost €140 billion in new debt. Government expenditure is now expected to be around €495.79 billion.

Last year, Germany borrowed a record €215 billion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By 2023, the coalition government of center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens with the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) wants to return to the constitutional "debt brake" that restricts new borrowing. The brake was temporarily suspended to enable financial measures to combat fallout from the pandemic.

Russia risks further force attrition through hasty Donbas redeployment: UK military intelligence

Russia is likely to move troops from Mariupol to support its military operations in Donbas after securing the Black Sea port despite stiff resistance by Ukrainian defenders, the UK's Ministry of Defence has said in an intelligence update.

It said Russian forces that had fought in Mariupol would need thorough reequipping and refurbishing after their fight against the staunch Ukrainian defense.

However, as Russian commanders were under pressure to show military successes, they were likely to redistribute their forces without adequate preparation, meaning that troops would possibly be vulnerable to attacks and suffer more losses, the update said.

It is unknown how many Ukrainian troops remain in the Azovstal steelworks, a large industrial complex that has been the last bastion for defenders of the city. It is also unclear how long they can hold out, though Svyatoslav Palamar, the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, which led the defense, said on Thursday in a video message that "an operation was underway."

He did not give details on the announced operation.

Zelenskyy: Russian forces 'completely destroyed' the Donbas

During his nightly video address to the nation on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces had "completely destroyed" Ukraine's eastern industrial Donbas region.

Zelenskyy also accused Russia of carrying out a campaign of indiscriminate bombing in the region, as it has intensified its military campaign there following Russia's failed effort to encircle the capital, Kyiv.

He added that Russia was intent on killing as many Ukrainians as possible and doing as much damage to the country, adding that it is the politics and policy of genocide.

"It is hell there — and that is not an exaggeration," Zelenskyy said.

He added that 12 were dead following a "brutal and absolutely senseless bombardment" of Severodonetsk on Thursday.

Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin questions Scholz's commitment to deliver weapons

Andrij Melnyk, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, has once again questioned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's commitment to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Melnyk told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland Friday: "We have the impression that the chancellor does not want to deliver.”

He added, "One can get the impression that they are waiting until there is a cease-fire. Then the pressure on Germany will be gone and then there will be no need for courageous decisions to be made."

The Ukrainian ambassador added that so far none of the heavy equipment Germany promised such as Gepard tanks, nor Leopard 1s or Marders has been delivered. It is not known when the first of seven self-propelled howitzer 2000s from Bundeswehr stocks will be delivered or when ammunition sought abroad for them will materialize.

What happened in Russia's war on Ukraine on Thursday

The first Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine asked the widow of the civilian man he shot for forgiveness in court.

The New York Times obtained video and surveillance images of Russian paratroopers executing at least eight men in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha on March 4.

The videos show the eight men in Russian custody prior to their executions. Packing slips for crates of ammunition, surveillance footage and social media pointed to the 104th and 234th Airborne Assault Regiments of the Russian military as being responsible for the men's deaths.

Russia claimed Thursday that more than 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered at the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol this week. The Red Cross has registered hundreds of prisoners of war from the steelworks, including wounded soldiers.

Five foreign nationals quit working as vice-presidents at Russian oil giant Rosneft due to EU sanctions that block European citizens or Russians residing in the EU from working for the company. Their departure from Rosneft occurred days before a new wave of EU sanctions came into effect on May 15.

Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and top US General Mark Milley spoke on the phone, according to the Pentagon and Russia's Ministry of Defense. It is the first time they have held discussions since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

US President Joe Biden also gave his full backing to Finland and Sweden's bid to join NATO, calling it "a very, very good day,” adding, "New members joining NATO is not a threat to any nation.”

Turkey is currently blocking that effort, accusing both Finland and Sweden of harboring Kurdish militants and also seeking a return to inclusion in the F-35 program. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg believes Sweden and Finland will quickly be accepted into the military alliance, despite Turkey's temporary veto.

The US Senate overwhelmingly backed nearly $40 billion (€37.7 billion) in aid for Ukraine. Every Democrat and all but 11 Republicans backed the measure.

The German parliament opted to strip former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder of his taxpayer-funded office and staff, but without touching his pension due to his unwillingness to distance himself from Russia and Vladimir Putin. The European Parliament on Thursday also urged sanctions against Schröder for his personal and business ties to Russia and Putin.

Finance ministers from G7 nations are gathering in Königswinter in western Germany to coordinate a response to assist Ukraine. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told German broadcaster ZDF that the EU is looking at ways that frozen assets of Russian oligarchs could be used to fund the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

