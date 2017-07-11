G7 leaders pledge to tackle climate change — live updates

G7 leaders will pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

The group plans to announce new green-financing initiatives for poorer countries

Naturalist Sir David Attenborough is due to address the leaders by video link

A joint communique backs up an earlier pledge to donate 1 billion COVID vaccines

This story was last updated at 0925 UTC/GMT.

Watch video 01:46 EU/Britain dispute threatens to overshadow G7 summit

Tougher climate measures

The third and final day of the G7 summit takes place in Cornwall, England, on Sunday.

The UK wants to use the summit to coordinate global climate targets and persuade world leaders to agree on tougher climate measures, such as the phasing out of coal.

The heads of state and government will discuss steps on how to limit state subsidies for fossil energy sources as well as how to accelerate the phase-out of coal.

mvb/mm (AP, Reuters, dpa)