G7 leaders pledge to tackle climate change — live updates

On the final day of the summit in Cornwall, England, G7 leaders will vow to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but environmentalists warn it will be too late.
The third and final day of the G7 summit takes place in Cornwall, England, on Sunday.
The UK wants to use the summit to coordinate global climate targets and persuade world leaders to agree on tougher climate measures, such as the phasing out of coal.
The heads of state and government will discuss steps on how to limit state subsidies for fossil energy sources as well as how to accelerate the phase-out of coal.
On the second day of the G7 summit, world leaders said they will pledge money to rival China's Belt and Road initiative, Beijing's infrastructure investment policy that some US officials have called "debt diplomacy."
The COVAX program aims to acquire vaccines for poorer countries. Recently, donor countries have pledged millions of additional doses. But the project continues to face many hurdles.