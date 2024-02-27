German police arrest Red Army Faction suspect Daniela Klette

A suspect believed to have been a member of the far-left Red Army Faction has been arrested in Berlin. Daniela Klette is one of three fugitives who have remained underground since the 1990s.

A German prosecutor's office on Tuesday said Daniela Klette, one of three fugitive members of the far-left Red Army Faction (RAF) terror group, had been arrested.

German police had been searching for the trio, suspected of attempted murder and a series of armed robberies after decades on the run.

The public prosecutor's office in the Lower Saxony town of Verden said the 65-year-old was caught in Berlin on Monday.

"We have an arrest of Ms. Klette," said Koray Freudenberg, senior public prosecutor, whose office is investigating Klette and fellow suspects Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg.

The three are said to have tried to use a series of robberies between 1999 and 2016 to finance their lives underground.

After a television program recently profiled the case, investigators in Lower Saxony — where many of the robberies took place — received 161 tips about the suspects' potential whereabouts.

The three are said to have belonged to the so-called third generation of the RAF, also known as the Baader-Meinhof group.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the RAF conducted a campaign of terror in then-West Germany through attacks and kidnappings, with a total of more than 30 murders attributed to the group. Authorities say the RAF was responsible for wounding another 200 people.

The RAF declared itself disbanded in 1998 and there is no evidence that the former terrorist organization is still active.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

