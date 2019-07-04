From the Beatles to Brexit: Exhibition explores German perspectives on the Brits

A new exhibition at the Haus der Geschichte in Bonn examines how the relationship between Germany and Britain has evolved since 1945. The curators of "Very British — A German Point of View" dove deep into the British-German relationship to find the objects that have brought the two nations together over the past six decades.

They even managed to find the famous tiger skin from the British New Year's Eve sketch "Dinner for One" in a private collection. In Great Britain the mention of this strange TV piece draws blank faces, but in Germany it has a cult following.

Presented in eight unique sections, the exhibition begins with the German dismay at the Brexit vote, which is reflected in Jacques Tilly’s "Brexit gun" design for a Carnival parade float in Düsseldorf in 2018.

A model-sized version of the Jacques Tilly float caricaturing Theresa May's suicidal Brexit policy.

The exhibition especially focuses on how the Germans saw their English neighbors and their cultural quirks — especially until German reunification in 1990. The headline "Spinnen die Briten?" (Are the British crazy?) on the front page of an old newspaper could also be from today in the context of Brexit.

Passing the football

Britain's imminent exit from the EU also had exhibition organizers in Bonn wondering if the show would go ahead. There were concerns that the shipments of the exhibition pieces might have problems reaching Germany. A hard Brexit could have been a death knell for the exhibition project that was conceived in 2016.

This led the director of the National Football Museum in Manchester, Tim Desmond, to transport the precious leather football used in the legendary 1966 World Cup final between Germany and England in his own private luggage. The day before the opening of the exhibition, he himself placed it in the display cabinet at the Haus der Geschichte.

After the 1966 World Cup final — won by England 4:2 — German player Helmut Haller took the precious ball with him and secretly brought it to Germany as a souvenir, a move that was not exactly beneficial to the German-British friendship. It wasn't until 1996 that the British Football Association officially received the trophy back from Germany.

Britain is only allowing the football from the 1966 World Cup final to be kept in Germany for two weeks

Precious exhibits: King George I's crown

Other valuable exhibits were lent to Germany with special permission from Queen Elizabeth II. An entire exhibition room is dedicated to the Royal Family.

In the center sits the royal crown of George I, who came from the northern German city of Hanover. His reign represents the German roots of the British royal family. The valuable headdress is one of the crown jewels and is kept in the Tower of London. It is not allowed to leave the country without the Queen's permission.

The admiration for the British monarchy is unbroken in Germany, as the exhibition in Bonn shows. Conveying how Germany's interest in the royal family has evolved over time, the exhibition especially focuses on the new generation of royals, including kitschy souvenirs such as plates and key rings featuring portraits of Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Read more: 5 things you probably never would have guessed were presents to Queen Elizabeth II

In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits Germany Military honors for the British queen Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, started their visit in Berlin on Tuesday evening, with the British monarch welcomed by a 21-gun salute and military jets flying overhead.

In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits Germany If Berlin streets could talk... Fans of British royalty took to the streets of Berlin to try and catch a glimpse of the queen on her way to the Hotel Adlon. Here the royal Bentley passes the famous Brandenburg Gate.

In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits Germany Getting comfortable After arriving to Berlin on Tuesday evening, the queen's entourage probably didn't have a difficult time finding their rooms overlooking the Brandenburg Gate. The Hotel Adlon flew the royal standard the queen's suite.

In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits Germany A heavy escort Berlin police said it would deploy close to 1,500 officers to keep the queen safe, during her first visit to Germany in a decade.

In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits Germany A morning stroll with the German president Wednesday's first meeting saw Queen Elizabeth be received by German head of state Joachim Gauck in the president's residence, Bellevue Castle.

In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits Germany British weather for a Berlin cruise After meeting President Gauck, the queen and her husband took a cruise down Berlin's Spree River in an open-topped boat.

In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits Germany A marriage for the times Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, have been married since 1947, six years before the queen's coronation. The Duke of Edinburgh turned 94 in June.

In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits Germany The most powerful women in Europe? German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the queen on at the Chancellery. Merkel also had a meeting scheduled with British Prime Minister David Cameron.

In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits Germany Moments of remembrance The queen laid a wreath at Neue Wache, the Berlin's memorial site for the victims of war and violence. On Thursday, the Queen and her husband will visit the former Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen, which was liberated by British troops in April 1945.



Post-war reconciliation

The exhibition explores how German-British relations were given a new political foundation after the end of World War Two. During a speech in Zurich in 1946, then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill spoke for the first time of the "Iron Curtain" dividing the Soviet-controlled Eastern Bloc from the rest of Europe. In 1956 Churchill, was awarded the Charlemagne Prize in Germany for his political foresight.

The 1948-49 Berlin Airlift that wrote another chapter in British-German history is another part of the broad history presented in "Very British." During the Cold War, the Soviets blocked the Western Allies' railway, road, and canal access to the parts of Berlin under Western control. In addition to the Americans, the so-called "raisin bombers" of the British Royal Air Force flew in food and essential supplies for the starving Berlin population. This helped to force Stalin to lift the blockade in May, 1949.

In 1956 then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was awarded the Charlemagne Prize in Germany for his political vision

Berlin spy stories told by Brits

The heavily bombed front city of Berlin became a playground for espionage services from all over the world. British writers such as John le Carré and later Timothy Garton Ash, who were heavily involved with Germany, were targeted by the Stasi and KGB, the German Democratic Republic and Soviet secret services. Spy novels became bestsellers in post-war Germany and many were turned into successful films, as the exhibition's extensive display of book and film artifacts show.

Every Friday the BBC radio would read out letters from critical GDR citizens that were smuggled out of the GDR using secret mailboxes — a largely unknown chapter that the exhibition sheds light on. The British soldier broadcaster BFN thrilled young people in Germany with its popular culture and music programs. DJ and presenter Chris Howland, known as "Mr. Pumpernickel," became a star in West Germany.

Read more: You say you want a revolution? - The decade of the rebels

Bands like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones became Britain's greatest musical exports in the 1960s and the fans in Germany worshiped them like gods. Pop culture from the "Swinging Sixties" cultural revolution in London changed the German cultural landscape dramatically.

British music — from Elton John to Sting, from Ed Sheeran to Adele — continues to shape the German-British cultural exchange to this day, and the exhibits at the Haus der Geschichte in Bonn help to tell this evolving cross-cultural story.