From 'Mad Max' to winner of championships

The fact that Max Verstappen clinched his second drivers' championship at Suzuka seems fitting, as it was there that the Dutchman first took the wheel of a Formula 1 car — a Toro Rosso in the free practice at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix — just three days after his 17th birthday. This record is his for keeps — as in 2016 the FIA, motor sports' world-governing body, responded by introducing a minimum age of 18 for F1 drivers.
Rapid career progression
When Verstappen joined Toro Rosso earlier in 2014 he was still just 16 — meaning that due to the fact that he was still a minor, his father, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, had to sign the contract on his son's behalf.
Verstappen drove a kart for the first time at the age of four and began competing in kart races at eight with a great deal of success — the start of a steep and rapid development curve. At 16 the Dutchman sat behind the wheel of a Formula 3 car for the first time and promptly set the fastest time on that day.
Months after first sitting in the Toro Rosso F1 car Verstappen made his race debut at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix — at the age of 17 years and 166 days. He collected his first drivers' championship points in Malaysia, the second race of the 2015 season, in which he would post two fourth-place finishes. For his efforts FIA selected him as the 2015 F1 Rookie of the Year as well as the circuit's Personality of the Year.
'Mad Max'
However, not everybody was impressed by Verstappen's personality. His aggressive driving style quickly earned him the nickname "Mad Max." In a 2016 comment that went viral, former Formula 1 star Niki Lauda described the Dutchman as someone who belonged in a "psychiatric ward."
That was the year that Verstappen moved from Toro Rosso to Red Bull, wining the Spanish Grand Prix, his first race with his new team. The also meant that at 18 years and 228 days, he had broken Sebastian Vettel's record as the youngest winner of a Formula 1 race.
By winning the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix Max Verstappen set the record for youngest winner of an F1 race
Folk hero in the Netherlands
After a so-so 2017 season, in which he finished in sixth place in the drivers' standings, things started to look up; he finished fourth in 2018, third in 2019 and 2020, before capturing his first world championship in 2021.
This, he clinched by coming out on top in a memorable duel with Lewis Hamilton to win his 10th race of the season — on the campaign's final weekend in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen has now shed his former image as a bully and matured into a hard-nosed winning driver. Back home in the Netherlands, he is celebrated as a folk hero.
"I've achieved everything in Formula 1 now," Verstappen had said even after his first title win.
This year, the defending title holder proved himself to be a true champion, winning 11 of 17 races, capping the season off at Suzuka where his F1 journey began some eight years ago.
This article was translated from German.
Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022
Red Bull
Looking at Red Bull's new RB18, you can already see the difference from last year: The curved sidepods and higher tires, topped by small fenders at the front, immediately catch the eye. The designers did such a good job that Max Verstappen was the fastest in testing.
Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez
It's a different driving experience for the drivers. "We have less grip," Max Verstappen (left) said in February. "And you don't see as well because of the high tires." The Dutchman is out to defend his world championship title and his car features the number 1 instead of 33. Just like last year, his teammate is Sergio Perez of Mexico.
Mercedes
It's silver again! After two seasons in black, the "Silver Arrow" lives up to its name again in 2022. The team surprised the competition with an extreme design variant almost without sidepods and with rear-view mirror mounts that resemble additional wings. However, the Mercedes was not very fast in the final tests.
Lewis Hamilton & George Russell
Can Lewis Hamilton (right) clinch his eighth world championship title? In view of the testing results, he is playing down his chances. "At the moment, we're not capable of winning," he said. The opposition suspect this is merely a bluff. Instead of the veteran Valtteri Bottas, up-and-coming driver George Russell will be his teammate in 2022.
Ferrari
Ferrari looks to be set for a minor resurgence. The Scuderia impressed in testing and could be one of the favorites – at least at the beginning of the season. The new F1-75 is a beauty in classic Ferrari red and offers innovation: Ferrari is the only team to have sidepods that curve inward. The nose is also unusual: it consists of two individual parts.
Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari has two experienced drivers in the cockpits, and clearly, they're aiming to be among the contenders in 2022. Charles Leclerc (left) said it was "one of the best winters I've ever had." He and Carlos Sainz Jr. look to be the strongest driving duo headed into the season. It will be interesting to see which of the two emerges as the No. 1 in the team's hierarchy.
Aston Martin
Cooling fins like the gills of a shark adorn the elongated sidepods of the new Aston Martin. Unlike the Ferrari and similar to the Red Bull, the sidepods taper sharply toward the bottom, allowing airflow there as well. Compared to its predecessor, the AMR22 has more curved lines and impresses with one of the most elegant looks in the field.
Lance Stroll & Sebastian Vettel
But how good will it be? 2021 was something of a trial year for Aston Martin, this year they need to be better. For Sebastian Vettel (right) in particular, this season could be decisive. The former world champion's contract is set to expire. Last year, he only finished in the points seven times and finished 12th in the drivers' championship, one place ahead of teammate Lance Stroll.
McLaren
The British team's car features wide, curved sidepods and a rounded rear wing. The car is also a little less orange and a bit more black. It's difficult to predict how the new McLaren will do, as it performed quite well in testing in Barcelona, but not much went right in Bahrain.
Lando Norris & Daniel Ricciardo
"We have problems in the slow corners," says Lando Norris (left). He sees the car at a clear disadvantage to those of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari. The two McLaren drivers probably need a good early race result to gain confidence in their new car. The good news is that Daniel Ricciardo (right) will be on the grid for the season opener after recovering from COVID-19.
Alpine
Has Alpine done itself a favor with the new sponsor color scheme? Many liked its predecessor, the black and yellow of Renault much more appealing than the new A522. There have also been changes to the shape: The car is narrower than the 2021 model and has a shorter nose with a slim front wing. The sidepods, on the other hand, are wide – similar to the Ferrari.
Esteban Ocon & Fernando Alonso
Esteban Ocon (left) and Fernando Alonso don't look particularly pleased. However, they should be pleased by the fact that their employer has scored a real coup by signing Otmar Szafnauer, the former Aston Martin team boss. And things also went well during testing: Alonso finished third in the battle for the fastest lap on the final day.
AlphaTauri
Wide sidepods with large openings, a round rear wing and "drooping mouth corners" at the front – this is the combination Scuderia AlphaTauri is banking on. The Italians source the engine and other parts from sister team Red Bull, so the car's concepts are similar. However, this year, AlphaTauri is likely only setting its sights on the middle of the pack in 2022.
Pierre Gasly & Yuki Tsunoda
The driver pairing at AlphaTauri is one of the most exciting in the Formula 1 field. Pierre Gasly (left) proved that he is a top driver with his sensational victory in Monza in 2020. In 2021 he finished in the top six nine times. His teammate Yuki Tsunoda had his moments last year but now he has to show that he truly belongs in F1.
Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo has the shortest and lightest car of all the teams in 2022. The C42 differs from the competition with its two-part airbox, and the air intake at the top behind the cockpit. During testing, Alfa had to contend with "porpoising." This means that when it hits full throttle on the straights, the downforce causes the car to bounce repeatedly, bobbing up and down.
Valtteri Bottas & Guanyu Zhou
The cockpits at Alfa are occupied by two newcomers – a debutant and an old hand. Guanyu Zhou (right) is the first regular Formula 1 driver from China, Valtteri Bottas came from Mercedes and replaces his Finnish compatriot Kimi Raikkonen. The fact that things didn't go according to plan in testing didn't worry Bottas. "I see great potential in this car," he said.
Williams
It will be hard for Williams to compete as the team is still getting used to a new US owner after the end of the Williams family era, even if the name stays the same. The FW44 is one of the slowest cars in the field, and there were quite a few problems during testing. The best it will probably be able to do is compete with Haas and Alfa Romeo in bringing up the rear.
Nicholas Latifi & Alex Albon
Nevertheless, Nicholas Latifi (left), who already drove for Williams in 2021, and ex-Red Bull driver Alex Albon, who has replaced George Russell, will do their best. But chances are, they'll just be happy to get to the checkered flag. The car didn't look good in testing. The lowlight came when both of Latifi's brakes caught fire and had to be extinguished.
Haas F1
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US team parted company with its Russian main sponsor Uralkali and with Russian driver Nikita Mazepin. Haas has been using Ferrari engines for years and buys as many parts as possible from the Scuderia. This year, that practice is limited by new rules. Nevertheless, the team is hoping for a better showing than in 2021, when it finished dead last.
Mick Schumacher & Kevin Magnussen
But is the Haas VF-22 really faster than its predecessor? Mick Schumacher (left) will be aiming to earn his first drivers' championship points, but at the same time he'll be facing the challenge of a stronger teammate in 2022. Haas reactivated Kevin Magnussen who drove for the Americans from 2017 to 2020. "I know what I can do," Schumacher said. "This doesn't intimidate me."
Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons