 From ′Mad Max′ to winner of championships | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

From 'Mad Max' to winner of championships

With his victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen clinched his second Formula 1 drivers' title. The Dutchman, who was once dubbed "Mad Max," has made the most of the considerable talent that he was born with.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull car on the Suzuka International Racing Course

Max Verstappen, seen here in a practice session for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, has won his second F1 title

The fact that Max Verstappen clinched his second drivers' championship at Suzuka seems fitting, as it was there that the Dutchman first took the wheel of a Formula 1 car — a Toro Rosso in the free practice at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix — just three days after his 17th birthday. This record is his for keeps — as in 2016 the FIA, motor sports' world-governing body, responded by introducing a minimum age of 18 for F1 drivers.

Rapid career progression 

When Verstappen joined Toro Rosso earlier in 2014 he was still just 16 — meaning that due to the fact that he was still a minor, his father, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, had to sign the contract on his son's behalf.  

Verstappen drove a kart for the first time at the age of four and began competing in kart races at eight with a great deal of success — the start of a steep and rapid development curve. At 16 the Dutchman sat behind the wheel of a Formula 3 car for the first time and promptly set the fastest time on that day.

Months after first sitting in the Toro Rosso F1 car Verstappen made his race debut at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix — at the age of 17 years and 166 days. He collected his first drivers' championship points in Malaysia, the second race of the 2015 season, in which he would post two fourth-place finishes. For his efforts FIA selected him as the 2015 F1 Rookie of the Year as well as the circuit's Personality of the Year.

'Mad Max'

However, not everybody was impressed by Verstappen's personality. His aggressive driving style quickly earned him the nickname "Mad Max." In a 2016 comment that went viral, former Formula 1 star Niki Lauda described the Dutchman as someone who belonged in a "psychiatric ward." 

That was the year that Verstappen moved from Toro Rosso to Red Bull, wining the Spanish Grand Prix, his first race with his new team.  The also meant that at 18 years and 228 days, he had broken Sebastian Vettel's record as the youngest winner of a Formula 1 race. 

Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Spanish GP

By winning the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix Max Verstappen set the record for youngest winner of an F1 race

Folk hero in the Netherlands 

After a so-so 2017 season, in which he finished in sixth place in the drivers' standings, things started to look up; he finished fourth in 2018, third in 2019 and 2020, before capturing his first world championship in 2021.

This, he clinched by coming out on top in a memorable duel with Lewis Hamilton to win his 10th race of the season — on the campaign's final weekend in Abu Dhabi.  Verstappen has now shed his former image as a bully and matured into a hard-nosed winning driver. Back home in the Netherlands, he is celebrated as a folk hero. 

"I've achieved everything in Formula 1 now," Verstappen had said even after his first title win. 

This year, the defending title holder proved himself to be a true champion, winning 11 of 17 races, capping the season off at Suzuka where his F1 journey began some eight years ago.

This article was translated from German.

  • Red Bull's new F1 car

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Red Bull

    Looking at Red Bull's new RB18, you can already see the difference from last year: The curved sidepods and higher tires, topped by small fenders at the front, immediately catch the eye. The designers did such a good job that Max Verstappen was the fastest in testing.

  • Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez

    It's a different driving experience for the drivers. "We have less grip," Max Verstappen (left) said in February. "And you don't see as well because of the high tires." The Dutchman is out to defend his world championship title and his car features the number 1 instead of 33. Just like last year, his teammate is Sergio Perez of Mexico.

  • The new Mercedes F1 car

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Mercedes

    It's silver again! After two seasons in black, the "Silver Arrow" lives up to its name again in 2022. The team surprised the competition with an extreme design variant almost without sidepods and with rear-view mirror mounts that resemble additional wings. However, the Mercedes was not very fast in the final tests.

  • Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Lewis Hamilton & George Russell

    Can Lewis Hamilton (right) clinch his eighth world championship title? In view of the testing results, he is playing down his chances. "At the moment, we're not capable of winning," he said. The opposition suspect this is merely a bluff. Instead of the veteran Valtteri Bottas, up-and-coming driver George Russell will be his teammate in 2022.

  • Ferrari's F1 car

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Ferrari

    Ferrari looks to be set for a minor resurgence. The Scuderia impressed in testing and could be one of the favorites – at least at the beginning of the season. The new F1-75 is a beauty in classic Ferrari red and offers innovation: Ferrari is the only team to have sidepods that curve inward. The nose is also unusual: it consists of two individual parts.

  • Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz Jr.

    Ferrari has two experienced drivers in the cockpits, and clearly, they're aiming to be among the contenders in 2022. Charles Leclerc (left) said it was "one of the best winters I've ever had." He and Carlos Sainz Jr. look to be the strongest driving duo headed into the season. It will be interesting to see which of the two emerges as the No. 1 in the team's hierarchy.

  • Aston Martin's F1 car

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Aston Martin

    Cooling fins like the gills of a shark adorn the elongated sidepods of the new Aston Martin. Unlike the Ferrari and similar to the Red Bull, the sidepods taper sharply toward the bottom, allowing airflow there as well. Compared to its predecessor, the AMR22 has more curved lines and impresses with one of the most elegant looks in the field.

  • Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Lance Stroll & Sebastian Vettel

    But how good will it be? 2021 was something of a trial year for Aston Martin, this year they need to be better. For Sebastian Vettel (right) in particular, this season could be decisive. The former world champion's contract is set to expire. Last year, he only finished in the points seven times and finished 12th in the drivers' championship, one place ahead of teammate Lance Stroll.

  • McLaren's F1 car

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    McLaren

    The British team's car features wide, curved sidepods and a rounded rear wing. The car is also a little less orange and a bit more black. It's difficult to predict how the new McLaren will do, as it performed quite well in testing in Barcelona, but not much went right in Bahrain.

  • McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Lando Norris & Daniel Ricciardo

    "We have problems in the slow corners," says Lando Norris (left). He sees the car at a clear disadvantage to those of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari. The two McLaren drivers probably need a good early race result to gain confidence in their new car. The good news is that Daniel Ricciardo (right) will be on the grid for the season opener after recovering from COVID-19.

  • Alpine F1 car

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Alpine

    Has Alpine done itself a favor with the new sponsor color scheme? Many liked its predecessor, the black and yellow of Renault much more appealing than the new A522. There have also been changes to the shape: The car is narrower than the 2021 model and has a shorter nose with a slim front wing. The sidepods, on the other hand, are wide – similar to the Ferrari.

  • Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Esteban Ocon & Fernando Alonso

    Esteban Ocon (left) and Fernando Alonso don't look particularly pleased. However, they should be pleased by the fact that their employer has scored a real coup by signing Otmar Szafnauer, the former Aston Martin team boss. And things also went well during testing: Alonso finished third in the battle for the fastest lap on the final day.

  • AlphaTauri F1 car

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    AlphaTauri

    Wide sidepods with large openings, a round rear wing and "drooping mouth corners" at the front – this is the combination Scuderia AlphaTauri is banking on. The Italians source the engine and other parts from sister team Red Bull, so the car's concepts are similar. However, this year, AlphaTauri is likely only setting its sights on the middle of the pack in 2022.

  • Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Pierre Gasly & Yuki Tsunoda

    The driver pairing at AlphaTauri is one of the most exciting in the Formula 1 field. Pierre Gasly (left) proved that he is a top driver with his sensational victory in Monza in 2020. In 2021 he finished in the top six nine times. His teammate Yuki Tsunoda had his moments last year but now he has to show that he truly belongs in F1.

  • Alfa Romeo F1 car

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Alfa Romeo

    Alfa Romeo has the shortest and lightest car of all the teams in 2022. The C42 differs from the competition with its two-part airbox, and the air intake at the top behind the cockpit. During testing, Alfa had to contend with "porpoising." This means that when it hits full throttle on the straights, the downforce causes the car to bounce repeatedly, bobbing up and down.

  • Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Valtteri Bottas & Guanyu Zhou

    The cockpits at Alfa are occupied by two newcomers – a debutant and an old hand. Guanyu Zhou (right) is the first regular Formula 1 driver from China, Valtteri Bottas came from Mercedes and replaces his Finnish compatriot Kimi Raikkonen. The fact that things didn't go according to plan in testing didn't worry Bottas. "I see great potential in this car," he said.

  • Williams F1 car

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Williams

    It will be hard for Williams to compete as the team is still getting used to a new US owner after the end of the Williams family era, even if the name stays the same. The FW44 is one of the slowest cars in the field, and there were quite a few problems during testing. The best it will probably be able to do is compete with Haas and Alfa Romeo in bringing up the rear.

  • Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Nicholas Latifi & Alex Albon

    Nevertheless, Nicholas Latifi (left), who already drove for Williams in 2021, and ex-Red Bull driver Alex Albon, who has replaced George Russell, will do their best. But chances are, they'll just be happy to get to the checkered flag. The car didn't look good in testing. The lowlight came when both of Latifi's brakes caught fire and had to be extinguished.

  • Haas F1 car

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Haas F1

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US team parted company with its Russian main sponsor Uralkali and with Russian driver Nikita Mazepin. Haas has been using Ferrari engines for years and buys as many parts as possible from the Scuderia. This year, that practice is limited by new rules. Nevertheless, the team is hoping for a better showing than in 2021, when it finished dead last.

  • Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen

    Formula 1: Cars and drivers for 2022

    Mick Schumacher & Kevin Magnussen

    But is the Haas VF-22 really faster than its predecessor? Mick Schumacher (left) will be aiming to earn his first drivers' championship points, but at the same time he'll be facing the challenge of a stronger teammate in 2022. Haas reactivated Kevin Magnussen who drove for the Americans from 2017 to 2020. "I know what I can do," Schumacher said. "This doesn't intimidate me."

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


Related content

Scuderia Ferrari F1-75, mechanical detail during the Formula 1 Aramco pre-season testing prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Bahrain International Circuit, from March 10 to 12, 2022 in Sakhir, Bahrain - Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI

Formula 1: All you need to know ahead of the 2022 season 18.03.2022

New rules are meant to make Formula 1 more attractive this year, but will Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton come out on top? And which car has the best aerodynamics?

Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 12, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race and the world championship with the Netherlands flag on the podium as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton looks dejected after finishing second REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Max Verstappen undisputed Formula 1 champion after Mercedes drop appeal 16.12.2021

The pain remains, but Mercedes team officials ended the dispute over Formula 1​'s season-ending race by withdrawing their appeal of the disputed finish that cost Lewis Hamilton a record eighth championship.

#33 Max Verstappen (NED, Red Bull Racing), F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by HOCH ZWEI)

Max Verstappen: 'Mad Max' evolves into Formula One world champion 12.12.2021

Formula One's latest world champion Max Verstappen has developed into a top driver, as his stunning win in Abu Dhabi proves. The Dutchman's win is an achievement long in the making.