From beer to paper: The Japanese way of recycling brewery waste

A Japanese startup is using organic waste produced during beer production to manufacture environmentally-friendly paper products.
Replicas of towns from Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, Spain, the US and other countries have become hugely popular in Japan, especially with the COVID pandemic continuing to complicate international travel.
The EU has promised investments tied to values like transparency and good governance in Southeast Asia, where China already has a big footprint and doesn't ask authoritarian governments to change their ways.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Demorats are expected to retain enough seats to keep power, but the new administration will need to get the economy back on track while navigating regional security challenges.
As temperatures climb, the Japanese turn to shaved ice, soothing wind chimes and grilled eel to stay cool, while more modern solutions include personal electric fans, chilled backpacks and "Cool Biz" attire.
