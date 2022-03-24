Fresh cuts: Thai startup turning fabric scraps into new clothes

Getting creative with fabric scraps to save CO2 and promote a circular economy. That's the unusual business model of the Thai startup moreloop. Its founders joined forces five years ago with a vision to make the clothing industry more sustainable.

So far, the company says it has saved 500 tons of carbon dioxide by not producing new fabric and has won numerous prizes for its work.

Surplus fabric gets a new lease of life at moreloop

Business customers and designers can find cheap surplus fabric for their collections from textile factories on moreloop's online platform. Some 70 textile companies in Thailand use moreloop to sell their excess fabric to around some 150 customers who use it to make items of clothing.

The startup also sells its own products made from excess fabric, including corona facemasks, work and sportswear. It hopes to promote the idea of the circular economy with its business model.

A film by Gerlind Vollmer