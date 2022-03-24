 Fresh cuts: Thai startup turning fabric scraps into new clothes | Global Ideas | DW | 24.03.2022

Global Ideas

Fresh cuts: Thai startup turning fabric scraps into new clothes

In Thailand, a startup is making the circular economy a reality. It saves surplus fabric from the scrap heap by selling it to designers and businesses who transform it into new textiles.

Watch video 06:33

Work wear made from spare fabric

Getting creative with fabric scraps to save CO2 and promote a circular economy. That's the unusual business model of the Thai startup moreloop. Its founders joined forces five years ago with a vision to make the clothing industry more sustainable.

So far, the company says it has saved 500 tons of carbon dioxide by not producing new fabric and has won numerous prizes for its work.

A close of someone handling fabric

Surplus fabric gets a new lease of life at moreloop

Business customers and designers can find cheap surplus fabric for their collections from textile factories on moreloop's online platform. Some 70 textile companies in Thailand use moreloop to sell their excess fabric to around some 150 customers who use it to make items of clothing.

The startup also sells its own products made from excess fabric, including corona facemasks, work and sportswear. It hopes to promote the idea of the circular economy with its business model.

A film by Gerlind Vollmer

