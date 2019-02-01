French police can use rubber bullets against protesters, court rules

The left-wing CGT trade union and the French Human Rights League had asked for the suspension of the use of the police's hand-held launchers. They claimed the "dangerous" weapons had caused many serious injuries and been used more than 9,000 times since the Yellow Vest (gilets jaunes) social protest movement began.

The Council of State (Conseil d'Etat) is the national government's legal adviser of the executive branch and the supreme court for administrative justice. It refused on Friday to ban police from using the "sub-lethal" Defense Ball Launchers (LBDs) saying the risk of violence at the demonstrations made it "necessary to allow security forces to use these weapons."

The LBDs will therefore be used at Saturday's Yellow Vest demonstrations.

Preparing for demonstrations in Paris

Injuries reported

A number of Yellow Vest protesters, including one of the leading participants Jerome Rodrigues, have reported being hit in the eye. Rodrigues' lawyer said he would be permanently disabled as a result. A number of other casualties have been reported with images diffused on social media.

National police chief, Eric Morvan, recently wrote to security officers reminding them that the use of rubber bullets had to be proportional and they could "only target the torso and lower limbs" in "cases of absolute necessity." The bullets can only be fired at a distance of 10 meters (32 feet) from the target, according to the regulations.

However, an activist group that campaigns against police violence, "Disarm," has reported a hundred serious injuries since the first Yellow Vest protests began in November. They include 17 cases of people losing an eye. The leftwing daily Liberation cited 144 serious injuries, 92 of which were reportedly caused by LBDs.

The interior ministry said it had undertaken 101 investigations but found only four cases of eye injuries.

No officers have been reprimanded so far.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Mad at Macron Since his election in May 2016, French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has fallen steadily thanks to unpopular financial policies, such as ending a wealth tax, and his public manner, which many see as aloof and arrogant. But it was his planned fuel-tax hike, an environmental measure, that really kicked things off. An online video saying Macron is "hounding drivers" goes viral in October.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Nationwide protests Online outrage is soon transferred to France's streets as more than 290,000 demonstrators don the high-visibility vests that drivers are required by law to keep in their cars. They block roads nationwide. The protests, coordinated via social media, have no structural organization, lack visible leadership and disavow union or party ties. At least one person is killed and more than 150 are arrested.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Clashes and destruction The Macron government says it won't back down, and further protests are scheduled. On November 24, some 100,000 people protest nationwide, with 8,000 in Paris, where violence and destruction breaks out. Police clash with protesters on the Champs-Elysees (above), using water canon and tear gas. Over €1 million ($1.1 million) in damage is reported.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Cracking under pressure The "yellow vest" protests are a massive problem for Macron. He initially refuses to budge on the fuel tax, then proposes adjustment in case of rising oil costs. Not satisfied, protesters hit French streets again on December 1, with violence and vandalism erupting in Paris. Macron calls a crisis meeting the next day and on December 5, amid threats of more protests, Macron ditches the fuel tax.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Paris on lockdown Macron, however, refuses to reinstitute the wealth tax and dismisses protesters' calls for his resignation. The "yellow vests" defy easy categorization, as protesters include both far-left and far-right supporters who opposed Macron's presidency bid. On December 8, nationwide violent protests take place again. Armored vehicles roll down Paris streets as much of the city goes on lockdown.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Speech to the nation On December 10, Macron responds to the 4-week-old protests with a televised speech to the nation from the Elysee Palace. More than 21 million viewers tune in as Macron strikes a conciliatory tone, saying he accepts his "share of responsibility" for the crisis. He introduces new financial measures, including a minimum-wage hike, tax-free overtime pay and tax exemptions for low-income retirees.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests Neighboring discontent In the meantime, the "yellow vest" protests jump beyond France's borders to other countries. In Belgium, demonstrators expressed anger over high taxes and food prices, as well as low wages and pensions. Anti-riot police responded with water cannon after protesters threw rocks at the prime minister's office. In Germany, protesters also turned out in Berlin and Munich.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests NYE calm Protesters in France continue into late December, though turnout numbers fall. That doesn't discourage unofficial but high-profile protest leaders, who use social media to encourage continued demonstrations. On New Year's Eve, many revelers wear yellow vests as they take part in peaceful, "festive" gatherings in Paris.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests No end in 2019 Any hopes for calm in the new year were quickly dashed when on January 5 a fresh round of nationwide protests saw some 50,000 take part, an increase in turnout after the holiday lull but less than initial December gatherings. In Paris, some protesters clashed with police, setting fire to motorcycles and storming government buildings. Macron condemned the violence, saying, "Justice will be done."

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests 'Reclaiming' yellow vest protests Several hundred women wearing yellow vests marched through Paris on January 6 in an effort to restore a peaceful image to the "yellow vest" protests. At one point during the march, the women protesters fell to their knees in a minute of silence for the 10 people killed and many others injured since the start of the movement.

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests 'Grand debate' In response to the "yellow vest" protests, Macron has begun a series of town hall discussions where he said he would hear the concerns of the French. His first was on January 15 in the northern town of Grand Bourgtheroulde, where around 600 mayors from the Normandy region gathered to raise complaints from their constituents. Author: Cristina Burack



Body cameras

Last week, the government announced that body cameras were to be worn by the officers equipped with LBDs.

The Yellow Vest protesters, named for the safety jacket carried in French cars, have been holding a series of weekly demonstrations which began as rallies against fuel taxes but developed into broader, and occasionally violent, protests against President Emmanuel Macron. There is no organized structure to the movement, with the events across France organized through social media.

French police and Yellow Vest protesters in Paris

Police defense

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has defended the police: "I have never seen a policeman or gendarme attacking a protester," he said last week.

His ministry ordered a further 1,280 LBDs for the next four years.

The LBDs have been banned in Austria, Ireland, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the UK. Only Greece, Poland and Spain (outside of Catalonia) allow their use.

