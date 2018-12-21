 French jihadi linked to Charlie Hebdo attack arrested | News | DW | 21.12.2018

News

French jihadi linked to Charlie Hebdo attack arrested

Peter Cherif was named in the Charlie Hebdo inquiry as having regular contact with attackers Cherif Kouachi and his brother Said. France is now awaiting his extradition from Djibouti, where he was detained.

Police and rescue workers near the Charlie Hebdo offices

A French jihadi suspected of helping the terrorist brothers who carried out the attacks on the offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo attacks in 2015 has been arrested in the east African state of Djibouti and is awaiting extradition to France.

Peter Cherif, 36, was a close friend of Cherif Kouachi and Said Kouachi and regularly in contact with them before they launched their attack on the offices of the French satirical magazine in Paris, killing 12 people.

France's Defense Minister Florence Parly confirmed they were waiting for Cherif, also known as Abou Hamza, to be transferred from the East African state.

"It's very good news because this terrorist played an important part in the planning of the attack against Charlie Hebdo," Parly told RTL radio. "It shows the fight against terrorism is a long-haul action and that if you stay committed, you get results."

Sources told the Reuters news agency he was arrested on Sunday.

Friend of the attackers

Cherif, who has been linked with a jihadi cell in Paris, was named in the inquiry into the Charlie Hebdo attack as he had had regular contact with the attacks Said and Cherif Kouachi.

Mugshots of Charlie Hebdo attackers Cherif and Said Kouachi

Peter Cherif was reportedly close to Charlie Hebdo attackers Cherif and Said Kouachi

In 2015 Cherif was place on a US "designated global terrorist" list as a member of al-Qaida's Yemen affiliate AQAP.

The brothers later declared themselves to be members of AQAP, and the group took responsibility for the attack.

Read More: Yemen's warring sides agree to swap thousands of prisoners

Said and Cherif Kouachi stormed the magazine's offices on January 7, 2015, shooting 12 people dead and injuring 11 others.

Two days later they were killed by police in a shootout at a print works in the north of Paris.

Arrested multiple times

Cherif was first arrested while fighting for al-Qaida in Iraq in 2004.

Read more: German jails ill-equipped to handle inmate radicalization

He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in Baghdad, but escaped in 2007 and headed to Syria.

Later he was captured and extradited to France where he was incarcerated for 18 months, before fleeing to Yemen.

  • Police in Strasbourg

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    December 11, 2018: Strasbourg shooting

    A gunman opened fire at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg, home to the European Parliament. At least two people were killed and 12 injured. Prosecutors opened a terror investigation. France immediately raised its national security alert to its highest level in anticipation of copycat attacks.

  • Police officers enter the scene of a deadly knife attack in Paris, France (picture alliance/MAXPPP/O. Corsan)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    May 12, 2018: Paris knife attack

    A man wielding a knife attacks bystanders in a central neighborhood in Paris, killing one person and wounding another four. French prosecutors open a terror probe into the attack, citing witness accounts that the assailant shouted "Allahu akbar" ("God is greatest"). The militant "Islamic State" (IS) group claims responsibility for the attack, calling the knifeman one of their "soldiers."

  • Flowers placed for policeman Arnaud Beltrame

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    March 23, 2018: Trebes hostage crisis

    An attacker claiming allegiance to IS perpetrates a string of violent crimes in the southern town of Trebes during the morning hours. He kills a man while stealing a car and then fires shots at police officers before entering a Super U grocery store, where he takes hostages. Police shoot dead the attacker. Four people are killed, including including policeman Arnaud Beltrame.

  • Emergency vehicle outside the Marseille train station (Reuters/J.P. Pelissier)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    October 1, 2017: Marseille train station knife attack

    A man fatally stabs two women at the Marseille train station. The perpetrator, Ahmed Hanachi, is shot dead by police on patrol. IS claims responsibility for the attack in a post by its news agency Amaq. In it, they call Hanachi one of the group's "soldiers." Two Interior Ministry officials resign after it is revealed that Hanachi was an undocumented immigrant who they had failed to detain.

  • Police on the Champs-Elysees (Imago/Zuma Press/A. Freindorf)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    April 20, 2017: Champs-Elysees police shooting

    A gunman opens fire on police on the Champs-Elysees, Paris' most iconic boulevard. One police officer is killed and two individuals are injured before police shoot the gunman dead. A note praising IS is found next to the gunman's body. The terrorist group also claims responsibility. The attack occurs just days before the first round of the French presidential election. Security is tightened.

  • Soldiers stand guard outside the Louvre and point to the building (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Zihnioglu)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    February 3, 2017: Machete attempt at Louvre

    Soldiers shoot and severely injure a knife-wielding man outside the Louvre museum in Paris after he assails them. One soldier is lightly injured. The attacker had two further machetes in his backpack. A subsequent investigation reveals the Egyptian national had traveled to France from Dubai on a valid tourist visa. A Twitter account associated with the man's name refers to IS in posts.

  • A muslim mourns in front of a church (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Petit Tesson)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    July 26, 2016: Murder of Normandy priest

    Two teens enter a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy and slit the throat of an 85-year-old priest in front of five parishioners. Police shoot the 19-year-olds dead as they try to leave. IS takes responsibility and publishes a video of the teens pledging allegiance to the group. Many French Muslims attend the next Sunday's Mass to show solidarity with Catholics and condemn the attack.

  • People look at candle tributes and flowers on the promenade boardwalk in Nice (Reuters/E. Gaillard)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    July 14, 2016: Truck attack in Nice

    On Bastille Day, France's national holiday, a truck drives through crowds in Nice that had gathered to watch the fireworks on a major seaside promenade. Before being shot dead by police, the driver kills 86 and injuries more than 400 others. IS claims responsibility, stating that the attacker had responded to IS calls to target civilians living in coalition nations fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

  • Medics attend to victims on the street of Paris while onlookers watch (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    November 13, 2015: Paris attacks

    France's most deadly terror attack: IS jihadis armed with automatic weapons and explosives undertake coordinated attacks in Paris including at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and various street cafes. The mass shootings and suicide bombings kill 130 people, injuring hundreds more. IS claims responsibility. Then-President Francois Hollande calls it an act of war by IS.

  • Investigators search a train as it sits in the station (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Bonniere)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    August 21, 2015: Thalys train tragedy averted

    A deadly attack is averted: On a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Paris, a man opens fire with an assault rifle that subsequently jams. Other train passengers tackle the man, preventing deadly violence. Four are injured including the attacker. The assailant had been known to French security officials for past drug-related activities and statements in defense of radical Islamist violence.

  • Police outside the gas factory (Reuters/E. Foudrot)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    June 26, 2015: Beheading, truck explosion near Lyon

    Yassin Salhi beheads his boss and displays the head, along with two Islamic flags, on the gate outside a gas plant near Lyon. He also tries to blow up the factory by driving his van into the gas cylinders. The attempt fails, but unleashes a smaller explosion, injuring two. French authorities claim links between the man and IS. He commits suicide in prison.

  • People hold up signs reading Je Suis Charlie (AFP/Getty Images/G. Tibbon)

    Terror attacks in France since 2015

    January 7-9, 2015: Charlie Hebdo, Jewish supermarket attack

    Two men with automatic guns storm the offices of satire magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 and wounding 12 others. A different gunman kills a police officer the next day, then four more during a hostage-taking on January 9 at a kosher grocery. Police eventually shoot all three gunmen dead, but not before they claim allegiance to IS and al-Qaida.

    Author: Cristina Burack


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.  

am/ng (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

