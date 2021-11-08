Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Charlie Hebdo

"Charlie Hebdo" is a French satirical weekly magazine, published in Paris since 1992. In 2006, it was among the few publications which reprinted Muhammad caricatures first seen in the Danish paper "Jyllands-Posten."

The magazine became the target of threats and attacks believed to be linked to its controversial handling of religious content. In Novemer 2011, its offices were fire-bombed. In January 2015, two gun-toting Islamists attacked the "Charlie Hebdo" headquarters in Paris, killing editor-in-chief Stéphane Charbonnier along with several contributors. DW's latest content tagged Charlie Hebdo is collated below.

A view of the conflict between Punjab police and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Lahore. Police personnel fire tears gas on the workers of a Banded religious party during their long march towards Islamabad from Provincial Capital City Lahore. Thousands of Islamists launched their long march from the eastern city of Lahore toward Pakistan's capital, demanding that the government release the leader of their Saad Rizvi, who was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over publishing caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad. As reported, four persons killed and dozens were injured during clashes. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press)

Pakistan lifts ban on radical Islamist party 08.11.2021

The far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik party has called off a march on the capital, and the government has said allowing the party back into the political mainstream is in the "national interest."
This picture taken on September 1, 2020 in Paris shows covers of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo reading All of this, just for that, to be published on September 2 to mark this week's start of the trial for 14 accused in January 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris. - Twelve people, including some of France's most celebrated cartoonists, were killed on January 7, 2015, when brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a gun rampage at the paper's offices. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Singapore bans book about censorship 01.11.2021

The book about censorship was banned over "offensive images," which included cartoons published in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in 2015.

Paramilitary soldiers patrol a blocked street while supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party protest against the arrest of their leader as he was demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador over depictions of Prophet Muhammad, in Lahore on April 13, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Pakistan: Islamist group releases 11 police hostages 19.04.2021

Several police officers who were seized by anti-France demonstrators from radical Islamist group TLP have been freed. Protesters want the French ambassador to the country expelled in an ongoing dispute over blasphemy.
25/03/2021 Erstes Bild: Ballett – Titel: Grazil wie eine Katze Die Katze bin ich in dick, sagt Philippe Geluck zu DW und guckt zufrieden auf die pummelige Balletttänzerin, die sowohl federleicht als auch tonnenschwer sei. Es war eine richtige Herausforderung, den Körper dieser Statue genau zu formen – sonst versteck ich den unteren Teil der Katze ja eigentlich hinter einem Mantel.

20 cat sculptures invade Paris 29.03.2021

Art works are sick of being locked up in museums, says Belgian artist Philippe Geluck. That's why he has 20 cats statues invade the Champs Elysées in Paris.
Members of the special French RAID forces secure the area for the visit by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket January 12, 2015 near the Porte de Vincennes in Paris, where four hostages were killed in a terror attack on Friday. Jewish schools and synagogues in France have been promised extra protection, by the army if necessary, after killings by Islamic militants in Paris, the head of the community's umbrella group said on Sunday after a meeting with the French President. REUTERS/Charles Platiau (FRANCE - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY)

French court finds 14 people guilty of complicity in Charlie Hebdo, supermarket attacks 16.12.2020

The 14 defendants included the former partner of one of the attackers, weapons dealers and childhood friends. Most said they did not know of the terrorist intent and were only trying to aid in a less severe crime.
18.10.2020, Paris, Frankreich, A protestor wears a mask with the slogan 'Je Suis Samuel' written on it during an anti-terrorism vigil at Place de La Republique for the murdered school teacher Samuel Paty who was killed in a terrorist attack in the suburbs of Paris on October 18, 2020 in Paris, France. The hastag 'Je Suis Samuel' has emerged in the aftermath of Friday's attack and is reminiscent of the 'Je Suis Charlie' slogan from the 2015 terrorist attack on the French newspaper Charlie Hebdo. France launched an anti-terrorism investigation after the October 16 incident where police shot the 18 year-old assailant who decapitated the history-geography teacher for having shown a caricature of prophet Mohamed as an example of freedom of speech at the College Bois d'Aulne middle-school. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

Islamism: How terror attacks have shocked France 12.11.2020

France has again been rocked by a series of Islamist attacks. Jürgen Ritte, a German professor at the Sorbonne in Paris, spoke to DW about how France handles terror.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, center, smiles at Deputy Head of Al-Azhar Mohammed el-Doweiny before speaking at a press conference at the headquarters of Al Azhar, in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Le Drian visited Cairo on Sunday to meet with political and religious leaders in an effort to calm tensions and misunderstandings with the Arab and Muslim world following anti-French protests and three Islamic extremist attacks on France. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) |

French foreign minister travels to Egypt to soothe tensions 09.11.2020

Anti-France protests have erupted in many Muslim-majority countries over cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammed. France's top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed the "highest respect" for Islam during his Egypt visit.
Sch¸ler im Klassenzimmer bewerfen die Lehrerin mit Papierb‰llen, Mobbing gegen Lehrer ibljmt03159124.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Verˆffentlichung!

Belgian teacher suspended over Prophet Muhammad cartoon 30.10.2020

The teacher, from a school in Brussels' Molenbeek district, gave students the opportunity to look away. Emotions are running high in neighboring France after the beheading of another teacher over a similar incident.
(FILES)(COMBO) This file combination of pictures created on September 12, 2020 shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivering a speech following a cabinet meeting, in Ankara on June 9, 2020 and French President Emmanuel Macron listening during the closing press conference of the seventh MED7 Mediterranean countries summit, on September 10, 2020 in Porticcio, Corsica. - The United States voiced hope on October 27, 2020 that NATO allies France and Turkey would ease tensions that have soared in a row over the freedom to mock religion. The United States strongly believes that unnecessary Alliance infighting only serves our adversaries, a State Department spokesperson said.The United States did not immediately offer further comment on the row or the merits of Turkey's criticism of France. (Photos by Adem ALTAN and Ludovic Marin / various sources / AFP)

The French-Turkish spat that could 'widen the civilizational divide' 29.10.2020

France's Emmanual Macron and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan have been trading barbs over free speech and a French plan to fight Islamic extremism. The motivations are many, and the consequences could be great.

07.03.2015 +++ A member of the security forces stands near the La Terrasse restaurant, as seen with the blue curtains, in Bamako on March 7, 2015, after five people, including a French and a Belgian national, were shot dead overnight in the restaurant in a suspected terror attack. A third European, whose nationality was not immediately clear, died on arrival at the Gabriel Toure hospital in Bamako, a source there said, adding that eight people were wounded. AFP PHOTO / HABIBOU KOUYATE (Photo credit should read HABIBOU KOUYATE/AFP/Getty Images)

Jihadists behind 2015 Mali terror attacks sentenced to death 28.10.2020

The men proudly admitted they killed scores of Westerners, claiming it was "revenge" for the Charlie Hebdo caricatures of Prophet Muhammad. They were immediately sentenced to death after the verdict was announced.
28.10.2020 *** Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party lawmakers at the parliament, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Turkish officials on Wednesday railed against French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo over its cover-page cartoon mocking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and accused it of sowing the seeds of hatred and animosity. Tensions between France and Turkey have mounted in recent months over Turkish actions in Syria, Libya and the Caucasus Mountains region of Nagorno-Karabakh.(AP Photo) |

Erdogan slams 'scoundrels' over Charlie Hebdo cartoon 28.10.2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo after he was mocked in a front-page cartoon. Officials have promised to respond with legal and diplomatic action.
October 27, 2020, Dhaka, Bangladesh: Activists of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, an Islamist political party, shout slogan as they gather in a demonstration calling for the boycott of French products and denouncing French president Emmanuel Macron for his comments over Prophet Mohammed caricatures, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 27, 2020. The demonstration, led by Islami Andolan Ameer Mufti Syed Rezaul Karim, started from the national mosque Baitul Mokarram was marching towards the Embassy of France in Gulshan. (Credit Image: Â© Suvra Kanti Das/ZUMA Wire |

France Muhammad cartoon row: What you need to know 27.10.2020

The outcry over remarks about Islam by French President Emmanuel Macron and cartoons of Prophet Muhammad has escalated. Muslim nations are protesting with calls to boycott French products. How did it get to this?
21.10.2020, Toulouse, Frankreich, A man shows Charlie Hebdo cartoons pinned on a French flag in front of the townhall of Toulouse illuminated with the French colors. After the killing of Samuel Paty, teacher of Geography-History, in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) on October 16th, an official homage took place in Toulouse as in Paris or other towns in France. One tribute took place on the Capitole square and the 2nd took place near the Regional Council building. Elected people gathered on the Capitole square and a showing of cartoons on religion took place on the Regional Council building with the head of the Regional council gaves a press conference. Some people came with a cover of Charlie Hebdo as the teacher has been killed after showing at his pupils the Charlie Hebdo' cartoons of Muhammed. The killer has been killed by French police afterwards. On October 21th, 2020 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by Alain Pitton/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

As France mourns slain teacher Samuel Paty, some question secular values 24.10.2020

A week after the murder of history teacher Samuel Paty, many in France have been championing the country's fierce secular values. But some say the long-held belief is fueling divisions — and extremism.
07/01/20*** [The following text was translated automatically] Paris, France, 07/01/20 | A woman is holding a Charlie Hebdo plate. It is exactly 5 years ago today that the terrorist attack on the headquarters of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo took place. The brothers Saïd and Chérif Kouachi shot 10 people, including 8 employees of the magazine. Photo: Joris van Gennip |

The French battle for freedom of speech: 'It's all about the principle' 23.10.2020

After the brutal murder of teacher Samuel Paty, France is once more debating its core values. "It's all up to the individual," says Romy Strassenburg, former editor-in-chief at Charlie Hebdo’s German edition.
02.10.2020 *** French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight separatism, in Les Mureaux, near Paris, France October 2, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Opinion: France's difficult struggle against Islamism 22.10.2020

In the wake of a teacher's brutal murder, France has cracked down on suspected Islamist radicals for promoting "hatred and violence." President Macron needs to be tough, yet patient and persuasive, says Barbara Wesel.
French President Emmanuel Macron watches the coffin of slain teacher Samuel Paty being carried in the courtyard of the Sorbonne university during a national memorial event, in Paris, France October 21, 2020. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

France awards Legion of Honor to slain schoolteacher 21.10.2020

Hundreds of people attended a ceremony at the Sorbonne University dedicated to Samuel Paty, a teacher killed by a suspected Islamist. French President Emmanuel Macron posthumously awarded Paty with the Legion of Honor.
Show more articles