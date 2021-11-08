"Charlie Hebdo" is a French satirical weekly magazine, published in Paris since 1992. In 2006, it was among the few publications which reprinted Muhammad caricatures first seen in the Danish paper "Jyllands-Posten."

The magazine became the target of threats and attacks believed to be linked to its controversial handling of religious content. In Novemer 2011, its offices were fire-bombed. In January 2015, two gun-toting Islamists attacked the "Charlie Hebdo" headquarters in Paris, killing editor-in-chief Stéphane Charbonnier along with several contributors. DW's latest content tagged Charlie Hebdo is collated below.