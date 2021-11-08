Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
"Charlie Hebdo" is a French satirical weekly magazine, published in Paris since 1992. In 2006, it was among the few publications which reprinted Muhammad caricatures first seen in the Danish paper "Jyllands-Posten."
The magazine became the target of threats and attacks believed to be linked to its controversial handling of religious content. In Novemer 2011, its offices were fire-bombed. In January 2015, two gun-toting Islamists attacked the "Charlie Hebdo" headquarters in Paris, killing editor-in-chief Stéphane Charbonnier along with several contributors. DW's latest content tagged Charlie Hebdo is collated below.
The 14 defendants included the former partner of one of the attackers, weapons dealers and childhood friends. Most said they did not know of the terrorist intent and were only trying to aid in a less severe crime.