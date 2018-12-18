 Yemen′s warring sides agree to swap thousands of prisoners | News | DW | 19.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Yemen's warring sides agree to swap thousands of prisoners

The ICRC will have 10 days to arrange transfers of the prisoners under the deal signed by Houthi rebels and Yemeni government. The exchange is likely to include detainees held outside the country.

Houthi militants patrol a street in Hodeidah, Yemen (Reuters/A. Zeyad)

The Yemen government and the Houthi rebels have agreed to release 16,000 detainees under the deal signed last week, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced on Wednesday.

The government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Shiite Houthi rebels, which are supported by Iran, exchanged lists with the names of detainees.

Read more: Yemen conflict: 5 million children face famine

The lists will be subject to a four-week review to verify the identities of individuals named. Starting from January 21, the ICRC will have 10 days to arrange transfers of those released.

It is "highly probable" that they will include people detained outside Yemen, as well as some foreigners held in the country, Fabrizio Carboni, the regional director for the Near and Middle East for the ICRC, told a briefing.

Watch video 01:38
Now live
01:38 mins.

Yemen and Houthi rebels hold UN-backed peace talks

The ICRC is to act "as a neutral intermediary and provides technical support" to facilitate the transfer. The organization has been in direct contact with the respective detention authorities and has had access to some of the detained individuals.

Representatives of the Red Cross have verified the conditions of detention and helped establish contacts between the detainees and their families.

Although the deal reached on December 11 marks a big step for the Yemen peace talks, both sides have warned that an agreement on a ceasefire is not likely to happen during this round.

"We hope this agreement helps build the confidence needed for a political solution to the conflict in Yemen," Fabrizio Carboni said.

The Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, have been locked in a power struggle with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government since late 2014, when the rebels took hold of the capital Sanaa.

Direct talks took place previously in 2015 and 2016, but both attempts were unsuccessful. The UN special envoy Martin Griffiths had attempted to bring the two sides together for UN-sponsored talks in Geneva in September of this year, but the rebels failed to appear. 

International aid group Oxfam said Wednesday that more than half a million displaced people in Yemen face the "double threat" of famine and low temperatures. Some 530,000 people are in mountainous areas, many of them living in makeshift shelters with no insulation or weatherproofing.

Yemen's war has left at least 10,000 people dead and generated the world's worst humanitarian crisis. International pressure has mounted for the two sides to end the conflict. The United States has called for a ceasefire and reduced some of its logistical aid for the Saudi coalition, while Iran has also signaled support for the talks.

  • Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels mobilize in Sanaa

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters

    The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014 when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

  • A malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Fighting keeps food from the famished

    The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in 60 percent of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." At least 2.2 million children are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program. UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to pressure warring parties to allow aid in.

  • A woman of the Muhammasheen tribe holds her child in a camp for displaced persons

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Displacement: Converging crises

    More than 2 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts more than 255,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

  • Nurses attend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Cholera: A deadly epidemic

    As of October 2017, the number of suspected cholera cases exceeded more than 750,000, and at least 2,135 people had died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen in ten months, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated. By October 2018, over 10,000 cases of cholera were being treated weekly.

  • A Yemeni man holds a photo of a child who allegedly died after being injured in a drone strike

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror'

    In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

  • A young boy who lost his leg due to Yemen's conflict uses a prosthetic limb at a government-run rehabilitation center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy

    In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 11 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," the agency said in October.

  • Yemeni men are silhouetted against a large representation of the Yemeni flag.

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Peace: An elusive future

    Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. But neither side appears ready to compromise.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV



ev/rc (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Yemen peace talks underway in Sweden

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government have not met in UN-sponsored talks since 2016. The meeting is focusing on building confidence between the two parties. (06.12.2018)  

Yemen conflict: 5 million children face famine

More than 5 million children are at risk of famine in war-torn Yemen, according to the charity Save the Children. Renewed attacks on the key port city of Hodeida could further disrupt food, fuel and aid supplies. (19.09.2018)  

Yemen's warring sides set date for massive prisoner swap

The agreement could be a major breakthrough in the four-year conflict that has brought Yemen to the brink of famine. Both sides have warned, however, that UN peace talks in Sweden are unlikely to result in a truce. (11.12.2018)  

Yemen: The devastating war waged with European weapons

DW commissioned the Jordan-based group Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism to find out where terrorist groups waging Yemen's devastating conflict are procuring vast weapons stockpiles. The conclusion: Europe. (30.11.2018)  

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

Yemen has struggled to cope with crises prompted by its atrocious civil war, including catastrophic hunger and devastating cholera outbreaks. DW examines the conflict and how it affects the country's civilian population. (29.11.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Yemen and Houthi rebels hold UN-backed peace talks  

Related content

Jemen Sanaa Zerstörungen Ruine Menschen

Yemen's warring sides set date for massive prisoner swap 11.12.2018

The agreement could be a major breakthrough in the four-year conflict that has brought Yemen to the brink of famine. Both sides have warned, however, that UN peace talks in Sweden are unlikely to result in a truce.

Jemen Kriegsschäden in Taiz

Yemen peace talks underway in Sweden 06.12.2018

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government have not met in UN-sponsored talks since 2016. The meeting is focusing on building confidence between the two parties.

Jemen Junge in Hodeidah

Yemen fighting rages ahead of ceasefire 16.12.2018

Yemeni officials say at least 12 people have been killed in clashes near the port city of Hodeida. The fighting threatens a ceasefire agreed last week by pro-government forces and Houthi rebels.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 