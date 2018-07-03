 France: Violent clashes in Nantes after police shoot young man | News | DW | 04.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

France: Violent clashes in Nantes after police shoot young man

Protesters have set fire to cars and a shopping mall after police shot dead a 22-year-old man in Nantes. A French lawmaker has announced a full investigation into how the man was killed during a traffic stop.

Firefighters work to put out a fire near a burning car

French lawmaker Valerie Oppelt on Wednesday called for calm after police shot and killed a 22-year-old man in Nantes, triggering unrest in several neighborhoods across the western city.

Shortly after news of the man's death emerged, groups of young protesters gathered in the Breil neighborhood. The protesters threw Molotov cocktails and torched at least three vehicles and a shopping center during clashes with police.

Read more: Can Emmanuel Macron's banlieues plan reach the poor?

"Nantes witnessed a scene of violence last night. I appeal for calm. An investigation is under way to know the circumstances of this tragedy," Oppelt said in a tweet. "My thoughts go out to the residents of the Breil neighborhood."

Local police chief Jean-Chrstophe Bertrand said the 22-year-old man was pulled over during a traffic check, but his identity was "not clear and officers received orders to bring the driver to the police station."

The man then attempted to reverse the vehicle, in the process hitting a police officer in the knee. "One of his colleagues then fired, hitting the young man who unfortunately died," Bertrand said.

Police: 'We expect the worst'

Groups of protesters also clashed with police in the Dervallieres and Malakoff neighborhoods, known as sensitive areas in Nantes. "We expect the worst in the coming days," police said, according to the Nantes-based Presse-Ocean newspaper.

The protests resembled civil unrest that erupted in Paris' "banlieues" – low-income migrant neighborhoods on the outskirts of the capital – in 2005 and have flared up several times since then.

In 2005, the banlieu of Clichy-sous-Bois became a focal point of the French state's public policy on discrimination and isolation when violent protests erupted in response to the deaths of two boys killed while fleeing police.

More to follow...

ls/msh (AFP, dpa)

Watch video 04:21
Now live
04:21 mins.

Garantie Jeunes: a chance for French youths

DW recommends

Can Emmanuel Macron's banlieues plan reach the poor?

Successive governments have tried to find answers for France’s disaffected banlieues — a code word for the high-crime suburbs that surround Paris. Can French President Emmanuel Macron succeed where others have failed? (18.05.2018)  

France's Emmanuel Macron blames state for fueling extremism, vows solutions

The French president has announced a massive policy overhaul for the country's poorest neighborhoods. Poor, urban suburbs have become breeding grounds for radicalization. (15.11.2017)  

Acquittals in Paris 'banlieues' police trials

Ten years after a wave of rioting in French suburbs, two police officers have been acquitted in wrongful death trials. The teens' deaths, electrocuted in a power station, were seen as a key factor sparking the unrest. (18.05.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Garantie Jeunes: a chance for French youths  

Related content

Russland WM 2018 Frankreich gegen Peru

World Cup 2018: Argentina and France to meet in a clash of underperforming titans 29.06.2018

The round of 16 begins with a bang courtesy of a heavyweight clash between France and Argentina in Kazan. On paper at least, this appears to be one of the standout fixtures of the whole competition.

Clashes between herders and farmers in Nigeria 25.06.2018

In clashes between mostly Muslim herders and Christian farmers, at least 86 people have been killed. Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, announced a curfew.

Afghanistan Maidan Polizei-Kontrolle

Taliban take Afghan security forces hostage in Maidan Wardak 23.06.2018

The hostage-taking has caused local Afghan officials to believe collusion was involved. The incident came as Paktiya Governor Shamim Katawazi survived an assassination attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 