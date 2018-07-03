France: Violent clashes in Nantes after police shoot young man

French lawmaker Valerie Oppelt on Wednesday called for calm after police shot and killed a 22-year-old man in Nantes, triggering unrest in several neighborhoods across the western city.

Shortly after news of the man's death emerged, groups of young protesters gathered in the Breil neighborhood. The protesters threw Molotov cocktails and torched at least three vehicles and a shopping center during clashes with police.

"Nantes witnessed a scene of violence last night. I appeal for calm. An investigation is under way to know the circumstances of this tragedy," Oppelt said in a tweet. "My thoughts go out to the residents of the Breil neighborhood."

Local police chief Jean-Chrstophe Bertrand said the 22-year-old man was pulled over during a traffic check, but his identity was "not clear and officers received orders to bring the driver to the police station."

The man then attempted to reverse the vehicle, in the process hitting a police officer in the knee. "One of his colleagues then fired, hitting the young man who unfortunately died," Bertrand said.

Police: 'We expect the worst'

Groups of protesters also clashed with police in the Dervallieres and Malakoff neighborhoods, known as sensitive areas in Nantes. "We expect the worst in the coming days," police said, according to the Nantes-based Presse-Ocean newspaper.

The protests resembled civil unrest that erupted in Paris' "banlieues" – low-income migrant neighborhoods on the outskirts of the capital – in 2005 and have flared up several times since then.

In 2005, the banlieu of Clichy-sous-Bois became a focal point of the French state's public policy on discrimination and isolation when violent protests erupted in response to the deaths of two boys killed while fleeing police.

ls/msh (AFP, dpa)