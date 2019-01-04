 France to tackle English Channel migrant crossings | News | DW | 04.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

France to tackle English Channel migrant crossings

Hundreds of people have tried to cross the English Channel from France to the United Kingdom in recent weeks. The crossings have caused a headache for the UK government.

English Channel (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fuller)

France will increase police patrols and surveillance along its northern coast to tackle an uptick in the number of people trying to illegally cross the English Channel to the United Kingdom, France's interior ministry said on Friday.

More than 500 people, many of whom are from Iran, tried to cross the Channel in 2018, with most crossings occurring in the past two months. Under pressure to find a solution, the UK has stepped up marine patrols along its Channel coast.

"It's in our interest, as well as the United Kingdom's, to do everything to prevent new networks (of people smugglers) developing, which would likely attract irregular migrants to our shores again," the French Interior Ministry said.

France's announcement follows an agreement on a joint action plan on December 31 by the French and UK governments. The plan is expected to include more joint naval operations in the Channel and increased intelligence sharing about smuggler networks.

France: Channel is not Mediterranean

Earlier on Friday, the French government's spokesman, Benjamin Griveaux, dismissed comparisons between the number of illegal crossings across the Channel with those across the Mediterranean from North Africa to the southern European Union.

"We are not talking about the same level at all," he said. Some 23,000 people entered Italy illegally across the sea in 2018, according to the latest estimates from the EU's border agency.

"There is no requirement to increase any further the resources there (on the Channel coast), which are working very well and are proving their worth," Griveaux said.

Watch video 00:24
Now live
00:24 mins.

Macron vows no return of Calais migrant camp

amp/rt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

UK brings in boats to patrol English Channel amid migration spike

The UK is withdrawing patrol ships from overseas to deal with a surge in crossings of the English Channel. Opposition politicians accuse the government of pumping up the issue for political gain. (31.12.2018)  

40 migrants rescued from boats in English Channel

Forty migrants have been rescued from five boats in the English Channel. The Christmas Day rescues come amid a spike in migrant boats trying to cross the dangerous waters. (26.12.2018)  

Illegal migration into EU hits 5-year low: Frontex

Populist anti-immigration parties have gained strength in many European countries following a massive influx of migration into the EU. The bloc's border agency says illegal arrivals in 2018 fell to around 150,000 people. (04.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Macron vows no return of Calais migrant camp  

Another migrant camp in France burns  

Related content

Großbritanien | Zahl der Bootsflüchtlinge auf dem Ärmelkanal steigt

UK brings in boats to patrol English Channel amid migration spike 31.12.2018

The UK is withdrawing patrol ships from overseas to deal with a surge in crossings of the English Channel. Opposition politicians accuse the government of pumping up the issue for political gain.

EU Geflüchtete auf Schlauchboot im Ärmelkanal

40 migrants rescued from boats in English Channel 26.12.2018

Forty migrants have been rescued from five boats in the English Channel. The Christmas Day rescues come amid a spike in migrant boats trying to cross the dangerous waters.

Frankreich - Boulogne-sur-Mer Hafen

Sixteen migrants pulled from stolen fishing boat in English Channel 23.12.2018

The migrants, including two children, were picked up around 5:00 a.m. just a few kilometers off the French port of Boulogne. Authorities spotted the boat sailing with its lights off, making an unusual trajectory.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 