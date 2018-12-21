 40 migrants rescued from boats in English Channel | News | DW | 26.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

40 migrants rescued from boats in English Channel

Forty migrants have been rescued from five boats in the English Channel. The Christmas Day rescues come amid a spike in migrant boats trying to cross the dangerous waters.

Migrants in English Channel (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Nationale)

British and French maritime authorities intercepted 40 migrants trying to cross the English Channel on Tuesday.

The British Home Office, which oversees immigration, said the migrants were from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.

Read more: Global migrant numbers up 20 percent 

French maritime authorities said a rubber dinghy with a failed engine was rescued with eight migrants onboard, including two children. They were transferred to British authorities.

British authorities responded to the other four incidents.

The migrants received a health check and were transferred for immigration processing. The children went under the protection of UK social services.

Read more: Germany sets out new law to find skilled immigrants 

Thousands of migrants have sought to reach England from France over the years.

Two years ago, French officials closed down a makeshift "Jungle" camp in the port city of Calais that had upwards of 6,000 migrants. Officials have since tried to stop smaller camps from popping up. 

Many of the migrants sought to hop on trucks taking rail ferries or trains to England, where they have family.

The Channel has witnessed a recent spike in unsafe rubber boats and dinghies attempting to cross from France to Britain.

cw/aw (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

UN migration compact formally adopted

UN member states have adopted the UN's controversial migration compact at a conference in Morocco. A number of countries have refused to sign the nonbinding accord, among them the US. (10.12.2018)  

Beyond capacity, Greek island refugee camps get more packed

The already inhumane conditions in migration hotspots on Greek islands have been worsening for months. Here's what options exist to ameliorate the situation — and why they don't seem to take. (18.12.2018)  

Global migrant numbers up 20 percent

Migrants of working age make up 4.2 percent of the global population, and the number is growing. A UN report notes how poorer countries are increasingly supplying labor to richer ones to their own detriment. (05.12.2018)  

Germany sets out new law to find skilled immigrants

The German government is slowly delivering on its promise to hash out a new immigration law to fill the massive gaps in the market for skilled labor. But experts say the law can only do so much. (20.11.2018)  

Sixteen migrants pulled from stolen fishing boat in English Channel

The migrants, including two children, were picked up around 5:00 a.m. just a few kilometers off the French port of Boulogne. Authorities spotted the boat sailing with its lights off, making an unusual trajectory. (23.12.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Frankreich - Boulogne-sur-Mer Hafen

Sixteen migrants pulled from stolen fishing boat in English Channel 23.12.2018

The migrants, including two children, were picked up around 5:00 a.m. just a few kilometers off the French port of Boulogne. Authorities spotted the boat sailing with its lights off, making an unusual trajectory.

Syrien Provinz Rakka US Spezialeinheiten

Germany, France, UK: 'Islamic State' not defeated in Syria 20.12.2018

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have said that "Islamic State" remains a threat in Syria. All three appeared to dispute US President Donald Trump's claim that the militants had been vanquished.

Frankreich - nach Anschlag in Straßburg

The Strasbourg shooter and the Polish musician who tried to stop him 18.12.2018

Five people died in the Strasbourg attack. Among them was a Polish musician who had spoken out in favor of a Europe without borders. Many people view him as a hero, others have criticized his liberal views on migration.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 